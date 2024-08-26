Upgrade Any Fall Dessert With Bourbon-Infused Whipped Cream
Fall brings with it the arrival of some of the country's favorite desserts. Pumpkin pie, snickerdoodles, pecan pie, and of course, anything featuring pumpkin spice are just some of the mouthwatering treats we love to indulge in once the weather cools, and the leaves fall. And while it's hard to imagine that anything could be done to make these seasonal goodies taste even better, there is one simple, albeit little known addition you might like to consider — whipped cream infused with bourbon.
This boozy concoction is super simple to make, and requires no special skills or equipment. In fact, all you have to do is make some whipped cream as per usual, before folding through a tablespoon or two of your preferred bourbon brand (use less if you want a more subtle flavor). The cream should then be used immediately, though it can be stored in the fridge for a few hours if needed (too long in here and it will separate).
Dollop alongside a slice of your favorite fall cake, pie, or cheesecake, slather over maple walnut scones, pile on top of pancakes or waffles, or even use as the finishing touch on a piping hot beverage (read: pumpkin spice latte) for a subtle bourbon hit. Don't forget to add a sprinkle of cinnamon, some finely chopped candied nuts, or a drizzle of maple syrup to really bring the fall theme home.
Why you need bourbon-infused whipped cream in your life
Think of bourbon, the American whiskey largely derived from corn, and your mind will probably go to images of sipping this amber liquid fireside, perhaps in the company of Matthew McConaughey (who partnered with top-shelf bourbon brand Wild Turkey for many years) — than those of beautifully baked sweets. However, this spirit has quietly proven itself as a delicious addition to desserts, popping up in recipes for everything from blondies and s'mores, through to truffles and affogato. Suddenly, it makes total sense that you'd add it to whipped cream to elevate your favorite fall treats.
But what is it about the combination of bourbon and desserts that works so well? It may surprise you to learn that this spirit actually contains a number of distinctly sweet notes, including vanilla, caramel, and toasted marshmallow (it's sometimes even used as a replacement for certain types of vanilla in recipes). These naturally pair very well with dishes of a sugary nature but are especially suited to the warm, earthy, and buttery flavors that are synonymous with classic fall desserts. As such, even people who don't typically drink (or even like!) bourbon may appreciate its flavor when folded through whipped cream, especially if done in small quantities. So what are you waiting for? Jump onboard the bourbon bandwagon and level up your favorite fall desserts with some whipped cream and a glug or two of the good stuff. Your taste buds will thank you for it.