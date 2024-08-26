Upgrade Any Fall Dessert With Bourbon-Infused Whipped Cream

Fall brings with it the arrival of some of the country's favorite desserts. Pumpkin pie, snickerdoodles, pecan pie, and of course, anything featuring pumpkin spice are just some of the mouthwatering treats we love to indulge in once the weather cools, and the leaves fall. And while it's hard to imagine that anything could be done to make these seasonal goodies taste even better, there is one simple, albeit little known addition you might like to consider — whipped cream infused with bourbon.

This boozy concoction is super simple to make, and requires no special skills or equipment. In fact, all you have to do is make some whipped cream as per usual, before folding through a tablespoon or two of your preferred bourbon brand (use less if you want a more subtle flavor). The cream should then be used immediately, though it can be stored in the fridge for a few hours if needed (too long in here and it will separate).

Dollop alongside a slice of your favorite fall cake, pie, or cheesecake, slather over maple walnut scones, pile on top of pancakes or waffles, or even use as the finishing touch on a piping hot beverage (read: pumpkin spice latte) for a subtle bourbon hit. Don't forget to add a sprinkle of cinnamon, some finely chopped candied nuts, or a drizzle of maple syrup to really bring the fall theme home.

