Ree Drummond's Pro-Tip For Perfect Pecan Pie

The pecan pie you're used to admiring in glass dessert cases is probably topped with a mosaic of large pecan slices fanning out towards a flaky, fluted crust. Pecan pies start popping up in bakeries and kitchens in droves around November each year, but the dish has a rich history as an American staple. The dessert and its preparation have long been the topic of fervent debate among bakers and Southerners alike. Should you refrigerate your pecan pie? Is pecan pie preferable to pumpkin for your holiday spread? Is it pronounced "PEA-can" or "Puh-CON?" One thing is for sure, they're not the same thing as the equally nutty derby pie.

Countless home cooks and professional chefs have put their own salty and even spicy spins on the classic pecan pie over the years (did you know you can even purchase pecan pie flavored pecans?). And now, television personality and cookbook author Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is tossing another hot pie take into the mix: You should be finely chopping your pecans. Drummond knows this is a controversial stance, but she insists this crucial pie preparation hack improves the overall flavor and texture of the tasty staple.