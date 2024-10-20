Ree Drummond's Pro-Tip For Perfect Pecan Pie
The pecan pie you're used to admiring in glass dessert cases is probably topped with a mosaic of large pecan slices fanning out towards a flaky, fluted crust. Pecan pies start popping up in bakeries and kitchens in droves around November each year, but the dish has a rich history as an American staple. The dessert and its preparation have long been the topic of fervent debate among bakers and Southerners alike. Should you refrigerate your pecan pie? Is pecan pie preferable to pumpkin for your holiday spread? Is it pronounced "PEA-can" or "Puh-CON?" One thing is for sure, they're not the same thing as the equally nutty derby pie.
Countless home cooks and professional chefs have put their own salty and even spicy spins on the classic pecan pie over the years (did you know you can even purchase pecan pie flavored pecans?). And now, television personality and cookbook author Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is tossing another hot pie take into the mix: You should be finely chopping your pecans. Drummond knows this is a controversial stance, but she insists this crucial pie preparation hack improves the overall flavor and texture of the tasty staple.
Smaller pecans make for cleaner slices
Ree Drummond's pecan pie recipe is pretty standard, save for her pecan-chopping hack. The Pioneer Woman combines white and brown sugar, salt, corn syrup, vanilla, butter, and eggs to create a gooey, custard-like center. Then, in a decision she acknowledges on her blog could be seen as sacrilegious to pecan pie purists, Drummond forgoes a decorative nutty topping, opting to place the chopped pecans at the bottom of the crust instead. The sugary syrup is then poured over the bed of pecans, leaving the top bare.
Many chefs dress up their pecan pies with a neat coil of pecan halves or a haphazard patchwork of large, fully intact pecans, which ultimately become encrusted in the caramelized custard. However, Drummond argues her simple pie swap makes the final product crunchier and easier to slice than a pecan pie topped with large, cumbersome slices. The Pioneer Woman stands by her version, insisting it's rich, simple, and a favorite in her family.
More pro pecan pie tips
Drummond's pie recipe is aptly named "The Pie That'll Make You Cry," and whether that's because of its crunchy, gooey goodness, or because you might take offense to her twist on a classic, consider giving her pie a try as the sweet centerpiece for your next BBQ.
If you're struggling to commit to the switch, consider a combo. Some pecan pie recipes recommend a mix of coarsely chopped and whole pecans for a complex texture. Once your pecans are prepped to perfection, gently fold them into the batter using a spoon. An electric mixer will break down the nuts too much.
Like a lot of classic pecan pie recipes, Drummond's method uses eggs to hold together the filling. While your freshly baked pie might look and smell amazing adorning your kitchen counter, remember to store any pecan pie prepared with eggs in the refrigerator (whether you choose to use finely chopped nuts or a crown of toasted pecan halves).