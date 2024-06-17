Joanna Gaines Gives Pecan Pie A Spicy Twist With Ancho Chile

Ancho chiles are dried, almost mature poblano chiles characterized by their sweet, chocolatey flavor (some people say they even have a raisin-like quality to them) and pleasant heat, which is less than half as hot as a jalapeño (a very mild 1000 to 2000 on the Scoville scale). Widely used in Mexican cooking, they're sold both whole and in powdered form, as in Joanna Gaines' pecan pie.

Now, before you start crying "sacrilege," consider that chiles (and other spicy ingredients, for that matter) are already used in a number of sweet treats — think spicy almond brownies, Mexican hot chocolate, and bars from brands like Lindt spiked with the stuff; it's clearly a combo that works. The opposite is also true: If you're familiar with the Mexican sauce mole, you'll know that many versions call for the addition of chocolate or cacao nibs.

By sprinkling ancho chile powder into her pecan pie mixture, Gaines balances the dish's signature caramelly sweetness while accentuating the toasted nuttiness of the pecans, bringing a welcome complexity and overall elevation of flavor. The author and culinary entrepreneur describes it best in her cookbook when she writes (via MyRecipes), "I'm not saying traditional pecan pie needs improving, but adding a bit of ground ancho chile creates a sweet-and-heat pairing that sends this pie into another stratosphere."

