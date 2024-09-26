How To Substitute Pumpkin Pie Spice In A Pinch

Whether you put a dash in your coffee or stick to stirring it into your pie recipe, pumpkin spice infiltrates kitchens, cafés, and bakeries during the fall months. Documented recipes from as early as the 1790s include the popular spice mixture. The flavor really gained traction in the '90s when small coffee shops began roasting pumpkin spice coffee beans, and it exploded in popularity in the 2000s as the taste became mainstream. The sweet, earthy flavor combination has inspired cookies, chocolate bars, ice cream, coffee creamers, and even sugary-scented beauty products.

Despite what the name might suggest, pumpkin spice does not include any pumpkin or pumpkin flavoring. The name simply refers to the mixture of spices often used in pumpkin pie recipes. Store-bought versions of pumpkin pie spice usually include some blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. If you find you've made one too many seasonal lattes and the pumpkin spice in your pantry has run low, skip the supermarket. It's easy to make your own pumpkin spice at home.