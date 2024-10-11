What Fruits Are In Season During Fall?

If you had to single out one fruit that dominates the fall picking season, it would be apples. Depending on the variety, and there are a ton of apple varieties you probably haven't even heard of, they'll be ripe and ready for picking between the late summer and about the middle of fall. There are orchards all over the northern USA and Canada that offer fresh apple picking and even some seasonal ciders, if that's up your alley. If you're looking for the most plentiful supply, visit the state responsible for producing the most apples in the USA. But for a fruit so well-known and readily available, you shouldn't have much trouble tracking down some in-season apples.

But if you're searching for something other than apples, don't worry, there's plenty of fruit to choose from in the early stages of fall. Pears largely have the same seasonality as apples, as do plums, which tend to be available from late August until sometime in October. Grapes, too, share a similar picking season –- though they tend to go out of season earlier, such as cotton candy grapes, which only barely make it into the fall months. Interestingly enough, figs also come back into season around this time, as they have a second picking season that extends into October. So if you're looking to buy some fresh figs, you're in luck. But needless to say, you won't be yearning for fresh fruit options in the early stages of autumn.