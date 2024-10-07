How To Make Jell-O Shots - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

The next step is to assemble your ingredients. A standard Jell-O recipe calls only for water to be added to the packaged mix, but in this case, you'll be splitting half of the total amount with your chosen alcohol. The ratio Lockwood uses is ½ cup of cold water and ½ cup of alcohol. Lockwood opts for vodka, but you can use an alcohol of your choice; the most important consideration is quantity, because you don't want to overdo it.

While it may be tempting to make your shots more potent, if you add too much liquid, you won't have any luck getting your shots to set up — so practice some restraint. "It's very important to not put too much alcohol in it, because it will make the gelatin not set up right which is going to cause a whole other set of issues for you," Lockwood explains. "You're going to come back in four hours and your Jell-O shots are going to be still liquid-y and runny."

To carry out the process, simply bring 1 cup of water to a boil in a saucepan, then add your Jell-O mix and stir it in using a whisk or bar spoon until it's fully dissolved. The next step is to remove it from the heat and add that liquid combo of ½ cup of cold water and ½ cup of vodka. This will start the cooling process, which will promote the solidifying of your shots.