Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has been serving up homey Southern cooking in settings that resemble old-timey general stores. The iconic, comforting spot gets its name from the barrels used to transport soda crackers to country stores, but it's best known for its all-day breakfast dishes like eggs, pancakes, and the chain's legendary hashbrown casserole. But many diners say you'd be remiss not to give some of the dinner entrees a try as well.

The lunch and dinner menu at Cracker Barrel is available from 11 a.m. onwards, and it features plenty of protein-heavy dishes like beef, pork, and chicken, as well as seafood dishes, sandwiches, and burgers. Each main comes with your choice of sides, like the bacon mac and cheese, fried okra, and mashed potatoes. You're certainly spoiled for choices, which can make narrowing down your order a bit daunting. Not to worry, though, because we've got you covered.

To determine which Cracker Barrel dinner dishes are worth ordering, we pored over numerous customer reviews on a variety of platforms. We looked for the mains that diners consistently call out for being ultra-flavorful, well-prepared, and generously portioned. We also took note of the dishes diners say are great value for money. Based on the buzz going around, these are the dinner entrees that diners love the most.