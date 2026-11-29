10 Cracker Barrel Dinner Entrees Customers Love Most
Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has been serving up homey Southern cooking in settings that resemble old-timey general stores. The iconic, comforting spot gets its name from the barrels used to transport soda crackers to country stores, but it's best known for its all-day breakfast dishes like eggs, pancakes, and the chain's legendary hashbrown casserole. But many diners say you'd be remiss not to give some of the dinner entrees a try as well.
The lunch and dinner menu at Cracker Barrel is available from 11 a.m. onwards, and it features plenty of protein-heavy dishes like beef, pork, and chicken, as well as seafood dishes, sandwiches, and burgers. Each main comes with your choice of sides, like the bacon mac and cheese, fried okra, and mashed potatoes. You're certainly spoiled for choices, which can make narrowing down your order a bit daunting. Not to worry, though, because we've got you covered.
To determine which Cracker Barrel dinner dishes are worth ordering, we pored over numerous customer reviews on a variety of platforms. We looked for the mains that diners consistently call out for being ultra-flavorful, well-prepared, and generously portioned. We also took note of the dishes diners say are great value for money. Based on the buzz going around, these are the dinner entrees that diners love the most.
1. Chicken n' Dumplins
Although Cracker Barrel's breakfast dishes might be the main draw for many, the best-selling menu item is actually the Chicken n Dumplins. According to the company website, the chain sells 11 million orders a year, which is a solid indication that diners really dig the dish. It features white chicken meat and tender dumplings with your choice of either two or three sides and corn muffins or buttermilk biscuits.
Cracker Barrel makes its dumplings by hand with a mixture of flour, buttermilk, and biscuit mix. The dough gets rolled on a well-floured surface and cut into thin strips. Those are then cooked low and slow with chicken tenders, water, chicken base, and black pepper. As the pot bubbles away, the dumplings plump up and absorb all those savory flavors.
Many diners say the chain's scratch-made efforts pay off with this comforting dinner dish. One fan said on Reddit, "The flavor was soooo rich and CHICKENY." Many liken it to chicken noodle soup, but without the soup. People also comment on the satisfying textures, like one reviewer who said on TikTok, "Juicy chunks of chicken, those fluffy, pillowy dumplings. This is a must-get every single time you come to Cracker Barrel."
2. Slow-Braised Pot Roast
Pot roast is one of those dishes that's ultra-homey and filling. The only problem is it takes hours to make, and it's typically made to feed a crowd. If you're strapped for time or just want a single portion, Cracker Barrel offers a version that many diners say is dynamite. In fact, the dish made our list of the best chain restaurant pot roasts due to overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Cracker Barrel's pot roast is made with rib roast, which is a super tender and flavorful cut of meat that comes from around a cow's rib area. The meat is simmered low and slow with onions, carrots, and celery until everything is fork-tender. It's served in a rich gravy and comes with your choice of sides and buttermilk biscuits or cornbread muffins.
This meaty dish gets plenty of hype from diners, many of whom say it tastes homemade. For example, one reviewer described it on Instagram as, "FALL APART tender, covered in gravy, literally tasted like someone's grandma made it in the kitchen all day." Another reviewer said on TikTok, "Slow-cooked comfort in every bite. Cracker Barrel's beef pot roast = pure warmth." Many also comment on the richness of the gravy with its beefy, herb-infused notes.
3. Weekend Honey Butter Southern Fried Chicken
In addition to the regular menu, Cracker Barrel also offers daily lunch and dinner specials every day of the week. The specials stay the same on their respective days, so diners can plan their visits around them. According to many regulars, one dish that's definitely worth making a trip for is the Weekend Honey Butter Southern Fried Chicken, which is available every Saturday and Sunday.
The Weekend Honey Butter Southern Fried Chicken features bone-in chicken, including a breast, leg, wing, and thigh. Each piece is battered and fried until crispy, then drizzled with a sweet and salty honey butter. The chicken is served atop grilled buttermilk biscuits, which help soak up the sauce, and it comes with either two or three sides.
Numerous diners wax lyrical about this dish, with some even saying it's some of the best fried chicken they've ever had. One reviewer said on TikTok, "The chicken itself is so juicy. The skin is crispy. Like extra crispy, which is kind of insane because you would think that putting honey butter on it would make it soggy, but I don't know. They've got this down to a science." Another reviewer summed it up pretty succinctly on Instagram, stating, "It was crunchy epic greatness."
4. Grilled Chicken Tenders
Cracker Barrel offers tons of deep-fried dishes (after all, the chain is all about Southern-style comfort food), but if you're looking for a lighter option, many say the Grilled Chicken Tenders are a good bet. In fact, the dish has a huge fan base, with many saying it's one of the best things on the menu. On the company website, Cracker Barrel even lists it as one of the 10 most popular menu items.
The dish consists of chicken tenders that are marinated and grilled until cooked through and browned on the outside. Like most mains, you can get them with two or three sides. You can go lighter with carrots and corn or amp things up with buttery rice or a loaded baked potato. The Tenders also come with the chain's signature biscuits or corn muffins.
Diners appreciate that the chicken is beautifully caramelized on the outside, and that the meat inside is juicy and tender. And as one reviewer said on TikTok, "One thing about Cracker Barrel is that their grilled chicken is always, ALWAYS, seasoned to perfection." Numerous employees have revealed that the secret to that enticing flavor is a slightly tangy and sweet honey Italian dressing marinade.
5. Fried Catfish
If it's seafood you're craving, Cracker Barrel offers several options to choose from. One that multiple diners rave about is the Fried Catfish. It features two pieces of catfish dredged in cornmeal (arguably the absolute best breading for the dish) and fried until golden. It also comes with tartar sauce, hushpuppies, biscuits or corn muffins, and your choice of two or three sides.
Cracker Barrel takes this dish seriously, using only farm-raised U.S. catfish. The suppliers use a special technique of feeding the fish at the top of the lakes they're raised in, as this makes for milder, tastier meat. The chain also uses full-fat cornmeal from Shenandoah Mills in Tennessee. Full-fat means the corn is ground whole, and that gives it a richer flavor and more consistent texture. In addition, each catfish fillet is hand-breaded to order.
By most accounts, Cracker Barrel absolutely nails this classic Southern dish. Many reviewers comment on the expert execution, like one diner who commented on Yelp, "The catfish was fried to PERFECTION. Crispy on the outside, soft and hot on the inside." Another fan posted on TikTok, "Omg ... the fried catfish fillet is amazing ... great color, crunch and seasonings!" Many suggest adding a squeeze of lemon to really make the dish pop.
6. Grilled Catfish
For a lighter take on catfish, Cracker Barrel offers the Grilled Catfish dish, which also gets great reviews from diners. It features two catfish fillets coated in spicy seasonings and grilled. There are no hushpuppies or tartar sauce like with the fried option (although you can request them), but it does still come with two or three of your preferred sides.
Grilled fish dishes can be hit or miss at chain restaurants because they can sometimes be bland and boring. However, diners say that's not the case here. The dish gets its punchy flavor from the spicy seasoning mix, which many employees have identified as Sauer's Cajun Seasoning. It includes a mix of zesty ingredients like garlic, paprika, black pepper, and red pepper.
According to many diners, the Grilled Catfish is one of Cracker Barrel's most underrated dishes. As one fan said on Reddit, "[It's] the best thing on the menu. I used to get it all the time when I was a server." In addition to the great flavor, many love the texture, with one Google reviewer saying that it "was flaky without falling apart." People also love the added bonus of it being a low-calorie, high-protein meal.
7. The Breakfast Burger
With a name like The Breakfast Burger, you might think this dish is solely a breakfast sandwich. However, it's actually a full-on burger that definitely fits into lunch and dinner territory. It's basically a hefty cheeseburger topped with an array of tasty breakfast items. Even better, it's available all day long, so you don't have to wait until 11 a.m. to order it as you do with the other lunch and dinner entrees.
The Breakfast Burger starts with a half-pound beef patty on a toasted bun. That gets topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, a portion of the chain's signature hashbrown casserole, and a sunny-side-up egg. If you're not a fan of runny eggs, you can request other cooking styles like scrambled or over medium. You can also take your pick of two or three sides.
This super stacked burger has a lot going on with its enticing mix of tastes and textures, and that's exactly what diners love about it. One reviewer said on TikTok, "Oh yeah, this is definitely the most insane burger I've ever attempted to eat. It's super cheesy, savory, and rich in so many different ways." Another reviewer said in a YouTube video, "There is a plethora ... a PLETHORA of flavors going on here."
8. Weekend Nashville Hot Southern Fried Chicken
Given that Cracker Barrel was born in Tennessee, it shouldn't be too surprising that the chain offers Nashville hot chicken on the menu. It's called the Weekend Nashville Hot Southern Fried Chicken, and as the name suggests, it's only available on Saturdays and Sundays. But according to many diners, it's well worth waiting the entire week for because it's crunchy, juicy, and super flavorful.
Like the Weekend Honey Butter Southern Fried Chicken, the Weekend Nashville Hot Southern Fried Chicken features a bone-in chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Each piece is coated in spicy seasonings, fried until crispy, and served on a piece of sourdough bread. You also get pickles, buttermilk ranch for dunking, and either two or three of the chain's classic Southern sides.
The first thing most reviewers comment on is how crunchy the exterior is, followed by how juicy the meat is inside. But what really makes this chicken next-level is the seasoning, which many say is well-balanced and offers the perfect amount of heat without going overboard. One reviewer said on TikTok, "Not only is there heat, but there's also sweet. Two vital components to a good Nashville hot chicken ... There's the perfect amount of salt in this. It's not overly salty ... I'm very impressed honestly."
9. Hamburger Steak
Like many chain restaurants, Cracker Barrel updates its menu every so often, adding new dishes to keep things interesting. Unfortunately, sometimes that means other dishes have to go to make room for the new. One of the discontinued Cracker Barrel menu items that diners missed most was the Hamburger Steak, so much so that the chain decided to bring it back at the beginning of this year.
At first glance, this fan-favorite dish may look like nothing more than a hamburger without a bun, but diners say there's something irresistible about the juicy half-pound burger patty slathered in a garlicky butter sauce. It comes cooked medium, medium-well, or well done, and you can get it topped with pan gravy and sautéed onions. It also comes with corn muffins or biscuits and your choice of sides.
Many diners say this is their go-to dish every time they visit the chain because it's satisfying, flavorful, and consistently good. One reviewer described it on TikTok as, "Perfectly seasoned, cooked a delicious medium, so juicy, and it was smothered in that garlic sauce." They also added, "This is one of those meals people never stopped asking for, and you can honestly taste why."
10. Country Fried Turkey
Around the holidays, you can expect to see seasonal menu items gracing the Cracker Barrel menu, and one recurring Thanksgiving item that gets tons of hype is a crispy, deep-fried turkey dinner. It typically comes out at the end of October and sticks around until Thanksgiving, to the delight of many CB regulars. One fan said on TikTok, "I live for this every year ... This is like an all-around good meal."
The Country Fried Turkey is a bit different than your usual turkey dinner, as it features hand-breaded turkey tenderloins that are fried until golden and crispy. It comes with herbed pan gravy, cranberry sauce, biscuits or corn muffins, and two or three sides. And if you're craving a handheld meal, the same turkey features in the chain's seasonal Country Fried Turkey Sandwich.
Countless diners gush about this dish, citing everything from the great crunch on the outside, tender meat, great seasoning in the breading, and savory herb gravy. One fan commented on a Facebook post, "This might be the best kept secret at Cracker Barrel this time of year. It sounds strange but is delicious." Another diner said on TikTok, "This is some clean turkey and it's fried just right ... Absolutely 100,000 times yes."
Methodology
Narrowing down the best meals at any chain is always a challenge because taste is so subjective. However, if multiple people consistently call out certain dishes, you know there's probably something to them. To determine which Cracker Barrel dinner dishes exceed customers' expectations, we scoured countless reviews on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, Yelp, and Facebook. We only considered reviews from within the past year to ensure that the info is based on what the chain is currently producing. According to the general consensus and overwhelmingly positive reviews, these are the entrees that are most likely to impress every time.