Cracker Barrel's Idea Of Turkey Dinner Comes Deep-Fried And Crispy
Crispy and crunchy aren't usually words we associate with Thanksgiving dinner — but maybe, just maybe, it's worth a try. As the chain restaurant often has special seasonal menu items, Cracker Barrel offers a country fried turkey dinner in November, with your choice of two trimmings, such as a starch and vegetable, that you might expect for a Thanksgiving feast. However, the chain is taking the main star to a brand-new level. Instead of the standard sliced, roasted turkey you'd imagine on your Thanksgiving plate, Cracker Barrel serves up a hand-breaded turkey tenderloin that people have loved in the past. An important note: While Cracker Barrel will also cater your Thanksgiving dinner, its Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Feast includes roasted, not breaded, turkey.
The fried turkey tenderloin has a coating that looks similar to what you'd get when you order extra-crispy fried chicken — it has a golden brown, crunchy breading that adds a new textural element to the standard Thanksgiving plate. Reviewers have said that the turkey is next-level fantastic, with some social media users even counting down until the item returns to Cracker Barrel's menu each year. On Reddit, one diner highlighted the herbed pan gravy and potatoes as being perfect accompaniments to the fried turkey — be sure to ask your server for some extra gravy on the side to amp up your holiday dinner.
More holiday offerings from Cracker Barrel
While the hand-breaded turkey tenderloin is certainly the star of Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving show, you also get to round out your meal with your choice of two sides. To create the full Thanksgiving experience, we recommend going with this broccoli cheese casserole that Cracker Barrel is finally bringing back, loaded mashed potatoes, or macaroni and cheese. If you're not in the mood for an all-out turkey dinner, you might want to give the carved turkey sandwich a try (although note that it may not be available at all Cracker Barrel locations). Loaded with sliced turkey (roasted, not breaded), cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, and herbed pan gravy, it's a solid way to get all of the flavors of Thanksgiving at a lower price than the full-on country fried dinner entree ($12.99 versus $14.99). While it comes served on a standard toasted bun, take your sandwich to the next level by requesting grilled sourdough bread for an extra crispy experience.
If you're heading to Cracker Barrel for the Thanksgiving experience, you'll have a ton of options when it comes to seasonal desserts. The cinnamon roll pie is a seriously sweet offering — Cracker Barrel cinnamon rolls are baked into a pie crust and loaded up with cream cheese frosting. Apple streusel pie offers a twist on standard apple pie, topping the apple filling with a crumbly, buttery topping (pro tip: Order it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side). Traditional favorites, including pecan pie (both chocolate and standard varieties) and pumpkin pie, are also available.