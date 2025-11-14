Cracker Barrel's Idea Of Turkey Dinner Comes Deep-Fried And Crispy

Crispy and crunchy aren't usually words we associate with Thanksgiving dinner — but maybe, just maybe, it's worth a try. As the chain restaurant often has special seasonal menu items, Cracker Barrel offers a country fried turkey dinner in November, with your choice of two trimmings, such as a starch and vegetable, that you might expect for a Thanksgiving feast. However, the chain is taking the main star to a brand-new level. Instead of the standard sliced, roasted turkey you'd imagine on your Thanksgiving plate, Cracker Barrel serves up a hand-breaded turkey tenderloin that people have loved in the past. An important note: While Cracker Barrel will also cater your Thanksgiving dinner, its Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Feast includes roasted, not breaded, turkey.

The fried turkey tenderloin has a coating that looks similar to what you'd get when you order extra-crispy fried chicken — it has a golden brown, crunchy breading that adds a new textural element to the standard Thanksgiving plate. Reviewers have said that the turkey is next-level fantastic, with some social media users even counting down until the item returns to Cracker Barrel's menu each year. On Reddit, one diner highlighted the herbed pan gravy and potatoes as being perfect accompaniments to the fried turkey — be sure to ask your server for some extra gravy on the side to amp up your holiday dinner.