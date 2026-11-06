With Hash Browns, Cream Of Cheddar Soup, And A Few Basics, Recreate Cracker Barrel's Classic Casserole
Cracker Barrel is known for many great things. From chicken and dumplings and meatloaf to Southern fried chicken, a trip to Cracker Barrel means guaranteed comfort food. While the chain has many staple entrees, it also has plenty of tasty sides. One iconic side dish customers enjoy is the hash brown casserole, which is made with shredded potatoes, Colby cheese, onions, salt, pepper, and the chain's signature seasoning blend. This side dish may not be made with fresh ingredients, but it's still a fan favorite menu item. Luckily, this casserole recipe couldn't be easier to make at home.
The hash brown casserole can be made with just a few ingredients that include frozen shredded hash browns, sour cream, onions, cheese, and a can of cream of cheddar soup. Add all of these ingredients together along with seasonings like black pepper, minced onion, and garlic, mix it all up, and pop it in a 350 degree oven for 45 to 50 minutes. The hash brown casserole from Cracker Barrel may get some mixed reviews, though we think it's worth trying, and the homemade version is the perfect opportunity to bring these delicious flavors home with you.
How to make your homemade hash brown casserole even better
The hash brown casserole is a relatively foolproof at-home method, but there are a few tips and tricks that will make this dish even tastier. This casserole is delicious as is, but you can add in extras like sausage, ham, or broccoli for more flavor and texture. Using frozen hash browns can make your dish soggy, so try removing excess moisture from your hash browns first — a salad spinner does this well. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even make your hash browns homemade — just note homemade hash browns can be tough to master. You could also switch up the soup depending on what flavor you're going for — cream of cheddar is best for a super cheesy flavor, while cream of chicken can be used for a richer taste. It's also important not to over-mix your ingredients or the texture may become too dense. Top off your hash browns with even more cheese, or corn flakes or panko bread crumbs for a bit of crunch.
You could even play around with your cheeses — Colby Jack and cheddar cheese are classics, but you could use mozzarella, Monterey Jack, or even Pepper Jack for a kick. Once your casserole is golden and crisp, top it off with green onions for a finishing touch. The Cracker Barrel hash brown casserole makes a great side, but the homemade version can be a standalone dish. No need to make the trip to Cracker Barrel for this side dish anymore.