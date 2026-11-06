With Hash Browns, Cream Of Cheddar Soup, And A Few Basics, Recreate Cracker Barrel's Classic Casserole

The hash brown casserole is a relatively foolproof at-home method, but there are a few tips and tricks that will make this dish even tastier. This casserole is delicious as is, but you can add in extras like sausage, ham, or broccoli for more flavor and texture. Using frozen hash browns can make your dish soggy, so try removing excess moisture from your hash browns first — a salad spinner does this well. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even make your hash browns homemade — just note homemade hash browns can be tough to master. You could also switch up the soup depending on what flavor you're going for — cream of cheddar is best for a super cheesy flavor, while cream of chicken can be used for a richer taste. It's also important not to over-mix your ingredients or the texture may become too dense. Top off your hash browns with even more cheese, or corn flakes or panko bread crumbs for a bit of crunch.

You could even play around with your cheeses — Colby Jack and cheddar cheese are classics, but you could use mozzarella, Monterey Jack, or even Pepper Jack for a kick. Once your casserole is golden and crisp, top it off with green onions for a finishing touch. The Cracker Barrel hash brown casserole makes a great side, but the homemade version can be a standalone dish. No need to make the trip to Cracker Barrel for this side dish anymore.