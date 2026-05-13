8 Chain Restaurants With The Best Pot Roast, Hands Down
Pot roast may just be the epitome of comfort food. Think soft, tender meat that's been simmered slowly in a savory broth with herbs and vegetables. Filling and flavorful, it makes for a dynamite home-cooked meal. The only problem is it typically takes hours to cook, so you need to have some time to spare. Plus, there are several mistakes people often make with pot roast that can result in a less-than-ideal final dish. It's not exactly the kind of dish you make for just one or two diners, so with that in mind, it's not surprising that many people turn to chain restaurants to get their pot roast fix.
Finding a good pot roast dish at a chain restaurant can be a bit tricky. For one, only a handful of chains have it on the menu, which makes sense considering how time-consuming it is to make. And even among those that do, the results can vary wildly. Some spots offer sublime versions that taste even better than homemade, while other offerings can be dry and disappointing.
So how do you weed out the hits from the misses? That's where we come in. We scoured customer reviews on a variety of platforms to see which places reign supreme when it comes to this rich and hearty dish. We looked at comments about everything from the flavors to the tenderness of the meat and the portion sizes. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chain restaurants that serve the hands-down best pot roast.
1. Houlihan's
Back in 1972, there weren't many dining spots that bridged the gap between fast-food joints and fine-dining restaurants. Enter Houlihan's, a chain that served elevated bar food long before Applebee's and many other casual dining spots even opened. Although the chain has shrunk considerably from its heyday in the 1980s, it's still a favorite with many diners for its crave-worthy comfort food. The Short Rib Pot Roast in particular has numerous fans who love how toothsome it is.
Houlihan's puts a few creative twists on its pot roast. For example, instead of going with the usual chuck roast, the chain uses short ribs. The ribs are braised for three hours until tender, and served with mashed potatoes, sautéed carrots, and celery. The dish also gets bathed in a rich red wine mushroom gravy and topped with crispy onion straws.
Judging by the reviews, the dish makes a favorable impression on most people who try it. In fact, some say it was one of the best pot roasts they've ever had. According to many, Houlihan's gets the texture just right. As one Yelp reviewer said, "The meat was very tender and juicy." Plus, the chain doesn't skimp on the seasonings or the serving size. "The pot roast meal was a delicious, hearty portion," said another Yelp reviewer. Despite the ample amount of meat you get, several diners say that didn't stop them from clearing their plates.
2. Bob Evans
When Bob Evans began selling sausages back in the 1940s, he probably never dreamed that it would lead to a restaurant empire spanning over 400 locations in 18 states. Today, his namesake chain is one of the most popular restaurant chains serving up classic country breakfasts. And if you happen to stop in for lunch or dinner, many say the pot roast is an absolute must. The chain actually offers two pot roast dishes: the Fork-Tender Pot Roast and the Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip sandwich.
If you have a hankering for a traditional dinner, the Fork-Tender Pot Roast features beef that's slow-roasted for nine hours and served with mashed potatoes, carrots, caramelized onions, beef gravy, and a sprinkling of green onions. It also comes with dinner rolls. As for the Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip, you get that same slow-cooked beef piled into grilled sourdough with caramelized onions and melted American and provolone cheese. It comes with beef gravy and your choice of sides, such as fries or mashed potatoes.
Regardless of which pot roast dish you opt for, numerous diners say you're in for a treat. Many comment on how the meat is super tender without being too fatty and that the flavors are spot on. And according to several diners, the gravy just ties everything together beautifully. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "It's a light gravy, but it meshes so well with the carrots and potatoes. And it's just so savory, but again, not too salty."
3. Twin Peaks
With locations styled like wooden lodges, the Twin Peaks sports bars are easily recognizable wherever they are. Step inside any location and you'll find plenty of flat screens playing the latest games and matches, as well as patrons sipping on the chain's signature 29-degree beers. While bar food like burgers and wings make up a big part of the menu, many diners say you shouldn't sleep on the Mom's Pot Roast for its homey flavors and ample portion size.
Twin Peaks doesn't try to reinvent the wheel with its pot roast, and that's what many diners love about it. You get a big hunk of beef that's been slow-cooked until fork-tender. The meat is doused in a classic brown gravy and served with sautéed green beans and house-made garlic mashed potatoes. You can also choose from other sides, like grilled asparagus, mac and cheese, or lemon rice pilaf. There's also an option to add a cup of soup or some brisket chili.
According to many diners, the Mom's Pot Roast lives up to its name. As one Google reviewer said, "It took me back to Sundays at Mom's with her crock pot simmering the meat and veggies all day for a masterpiece of taste." Fans also say you get plenty of meat, and that the sides are just as delicious. For example, a Google reviewer commented that the pot roast was "served with what I think is the best mash potato I've ever eaten at an American sports bar restaurant."
4. Culver's
When you think of fast food chains, dishes like hamburgers and fried chicken probably come to mind. However, Wisconsin-born chain Culver's also throws pot roast into the mix with its Beef Pot Roast sandwich. The sandwich starts with premium chuck roast that's slow-braised with herbs and spices, then hand-shredded and piled into one of the chain's soft kaiser buns that's lightly toasted for a bit of bite.
Like many dishes on Culver's menu, the Beef Pot Roast can be served as-is or modified with extra ingredients. You can add cheddar, Swiss, or American cheese for extra creaminess, and condiments like ketchup, mustard, horseradish sauce, or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. You can also add a slew of toppings, like onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and thick-cut bacon. In addition, you can shake up the sandwich with a tasty bread swap, like sourdough for the Grilled Cheese or toasted rye for the Grilled Reuben Melt.
If you've never tried Culver's Beef Pot Roast sandwich, many diners say you're seriously missing out on an underrated gem that delivers big time on flavor and texture. One reviewer said in a Facebook video, "It's just so good because it's pot roast meat, so it's tender, it has that savory beef flavor." Plus, you definitely get bang for your buck. As another reviewer said on Facebook, "'I'm glad I just got the Beef Pot Roast sandwich without the fries because it was HUGE!"
5. Black Bear Diner
From its humble beginnings as a bear-themed diner in Mount Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner has grown into a national chain with over 160 locations. However, it's still stayed true to its ethos of serving up home-style comfort food in family-friendly settings. In addition to big breakfasts and burgers, the chain also serves several hearty dinner plates, including the Slow-cooked Pot Roast, which diners consistently rave about.
Black Bear's pot roast features beef slow-cooked with herbs and spices, along with onion, mushrooms, carrots, celery, and red potatoes. It's served with beef gravy and cornbread muffins that you can have with butter, honey, or both. But that's not all this hefty meal includes. You also get to choose a side salad or a cup of soup, and take your pick of two sides. Options include french fries, garlic Parmesan toast, loaded grits, and house-made coleslaw.
Diners say there are many things to love about the Slow-cooked Pot Roast, from the perfectly cooked meat to the well-balanced flavors. One Google reviewer said, "The meat was very tender and favorable. The gravy was really good, and all the vegetables and potatoes were really tender." Another Google reviewer said, "This Pot Roast was so good I actually cried a little ... Like ... TENDERNSM, baby!" Many also note how huge the meal is, with some saying the generous serving of meat and sides could easily feed two.
6. Cracker Barrel
With over 650 locations across the United States, many of which are located along highways and well-traveled routes, Cracker Barrel has become a beacon for road trippers looking for a comforting homestyle meal. And if you really want to fuel up on something satisfying, the Slow-Braised Pot Roast comes highly recommended. In fact, it even made our list of the best to-go options on Cracker Barrel's menu thanks to its great combination of meat, veggies, and sides.
Cracker Barrel uses rib roast for its pot roast, and it simmers the meat slowly in a mix of carrots, onions, celery, and gravy. The meal comes with either buttermilk biscuits or cornbread muffins, which are perfect for sopping up all that gravy. You can also choose two or three sides to go with your meal. There are plenty to choose from, including classics like mashed potatoes and green beans, as well as fun add-ons like onion petals and a loaded hash brown casserole.
Numerous diners say Cracker Barrel's pot roast is pure perfection. "It was splendid," said one reviewer on Instagram. "That meat was super tender." The gravy also earns big points with diners for being savory, but not too salty, and rich with nice herbaceous notes. Plus, the sides are done well and really round out the meal. One diner summed it up succinctly on TikTok, stating, "Slow-cooked comfort in every bite. Cracker Barrel's beef pot roast = pure warmth."
7. Perkins
Founded in 1958, Perkins has long been a popular old-school breakfast chain. In recent years, the chain has rebranded, changing its name to Perkins American Food Co. to highlight its more modern offerings. However, you can still enjoy classic dishes like pot roast. The chain offers two popular pot roast dishes: the Classic Pot Roast dinner and the lighter (but still substantial) Pot Roast Melt sandwich.
If you're craving a full-on dinner, the Classic Pot Roast dinner features chunks of braised beef with peas, carrots, onions, and gravy. It's served with two sides of your choice, including broccoli, buttered corn, and mashed potatoes. You can also add on a cup of soup or garden salad. Then again, if you're in more of a lunch type of mood, the Pot Roast Melt sandwich features braised beef with grilled red onions and melty cheddar on grilled sourdough. It also comes with your choice of soup or fries.
Both pot roast dishes get great reviews with diners commenting on how rich and savory the beef is. For example, a Google reviewer said, "On my last visit, I ordered the pot roast dinner with mashed potatoes and corn, and it was absolutely amazing. The pot roast was tender and flavorful, the mashed potatoes were creamy, and the corn was fresh and perfectly seasoned." And in praise of the sandwich, another Google reviewer said, "The Pot Roast Melt is melty and scrumptious; highly recommend!"
8. Golden Corral
Buffet restaurants tend to get a bad rap for serving low-quality food in conditions that are less than hygienic. That line of thinking got even more amped up during the COVID pandemic, which resulted in buffet restaurants folding altogether. That's not the case with Golden Corral, though. The struggling chain has made a huge comeback in recent years by stepping up sanitary policies and offering great food at affordable prices. One dish that diners say is simply to-die-for is the rich and tender Pot Roast.
Golden Corral slow-cooks its pot roast overnight to ensure that it's ultra-flavorful and tender. It's served with potatoes, onions, celery, carrots, and potatoes, as well as a savory gravy. You can also select two sides, including green beans, coleslaw, and a baked potato. It's available as part of the buffet in the restaurants, and you can also get it to go with the chain's Weigh & Pay option or order it online for pick-up.
"The pot roast is one of the best dishes on the buffet," said one Google reviewer. That seems to be a sentiment many diners share, as numerous people comment on how delectable the dish is. Many point out how well the meat is cooked, with its melt-in-your-mouth consistency, as another Google reviewer said, "The pot roast was delicious, and so tender someone with no teeth could have eaten it." Plus, many say that for the price, you're really getting your money's worth.
Methodology
To uncover which chain restaurants serve the best pot roast, we first researched all the popular chains that offer it on their menus, then combed the internet for customer reviews about those dishes. We searched for reviews on multiple platforms, including Reddit, social media sites, and video reviews on YouTube and TikTok. We only considered reviews from within the past year to ensure the opinions are based on dishes you can still expect to find today, and we only considered chains that got multiple positive reviews for their pot roast and few negative comments. According to diners, these are the spots where you can expect tender meat that's full of flavor, sublime sides, and great portion sizes.