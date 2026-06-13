Customers Say Cracker Barrel's Southern-Inspired Fish Meal Doesn't Get The Hype It Deserves
With locations in 44 states, it's hard to drive on most interstates in the U.S. without passing at least one Cracker Barrel. After opening in Tennessee in 1969, the beloved chain restaurant now has 660 locations across the country. And with that, Cracker Barrel has a countless number of fans who swear by many of the chain's menu items.
The fried catfish, which comes with two sides, is one menu favorite, as is Cracker Barrel's Friday Night Fish Fry with cod fillets. But many customers say the grilled catfish entree is even better. This dish includes two spicy grilled U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets with either two or three sides, plus buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and it gets plenty of praise for its flavor. One whole Reddit thread is dedicated to figuring out the seasoning that Cracker Barrel uses on the grilled catfish. A Tripadvisor reviewer also praised its flavor: "It really doesn't taste grilled but it is blackened. And it is a great taste to my buds. Bring me more!!!" Fans further note that the catfish has a tender texture and a mild flavor that doesn't taste piscine at all. Overall, fans consistently rank the grilled catfish among the best dishes at Cracker Barrel, with one former employee on Reddit even calling it "the best thing on the menu."
Good portions with low calories
Perhaps the best part, especially if you're counting calories, is the catfish itself is only 260 calories — nearly 600 calories less than its fried counterpart. One Facebook reviewer ordered the grilled catfish with corn and carrots, and said it only cost them four Weight Watchers points — which, if you're not familiar with Weight Watchers, is a lot of food for just four points on its points system.
In terms of price, the grilled catfish entree with two sides cost $16.49 and with three sides it costs $17.99. Maybe that's a little on the pricier end but you're also getting good portions with the catfish, plus a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and those classic Cracker Barrel sides which include the likes of the hashbrown casserole, loaded mashed or baked potato, fried okra, steak fries, dumplings, or the best coleslaw you'll find at a chain restaurant. And, still, that price is comparable to other catfish dishes at chains like Texas Roadhouse.
While Cracker Barrel is a nostalgic chain known for comfort food — delicious but not always the most nutritious — it still serves up plenty of low calorie options. And count the chain's underrated grilled catfish entree among those menu items. So if you've gotta have some catfish but aren't feeling the deep fried vibe, Cracker Barrel's grilled catfish has you covered.