Customers Say Cracker Barrel's Southern-Inspired Fish Meal Doesn't Get The Hype It Deserves

With locations in 44 states, it's hard to drive on most interstates in the U.S. without passing at least one Cracker Barrel. After opening in Tennessee in 1969, the beloved chain restaurant now has 660 locations across the country. And with that, Cracker Barrel has a countless number of fans who swear by many of the chain's menu items.

The fried catfish, which comes with two sides, is one menu favorite, as is Cracker Barrel's Friday Night Fish Fry with cod fillets. But many customers say the grilled catfish entree is even better. This dish includes two spicy grilled U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets with either two or three sides, plus buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and it gets plenty of praise for its flavor. One whole Reddit thread is dedicated to figuring out the seasoning that Cracker Barrel uses on the grilled catfish. A Tripadvisor reviewer also praised its flavor: "It really doesn't taste grilled but it is blackened. And it is a great taste to my buds. Bring me more!!!" Fans further note that the catfish has a tender texture and a mild flavor that doesn't taste piscine at all. Overall, fans consistently rank the grilled catfish among the best dishes at Cracker Barrel, with one former employee on Reddit even calling it "the best thing on the menu."