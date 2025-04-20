Why You Won't Be Able To Visit The Original Cracker Barrel Location
For those who have been there, Cracker Barrel holds a special place in one's heart. The message of warm hospitality and nostalgia is felt in its iconic (and replicable) look, and is reenforced by the story behind the chain's welcoming logo. Indeed, the fandom for the restaurant's all-day breakfast and other menu items is such that some make it a life's goal to visit every single location in the nation. While there are plenty of Cracker Barrel stores and restaurants to visit, one location that won't be accessible is the chain's very first location. Unfortunately, that location no longer exists, and while there were subsequent efforts to restore it, those fell through, leading to it being demolished.
The very first Cracker Barrel opened its doors in Lebanon, Tennessee, on September 19, 1969. Its founder, Dan Evins, wanted a place where patrons could enjoy good food, old-timey vibes, and browse a shop full of homey knick-knacks from yesteryear. The success of the inaugural Cracker Barrel led Evins to branch out, growing Cracker Barrel into a national chain with nearly 660 locations in 44 states over the decades that would follow. Sadly, the fast evolution of the restaurant left the original Cracker Barrel location behind, with the building not being used for years. That's until Wilson County Commissioner Sue Vanatta attempted to relocate and revitalize the nostalgic gem.
The original Cracker Barrel was meant to be rebuilt, but it never happened
Initially, the former owners of the location had won it in an auction with plans to restore it and turn it into a retail store. However, when they couldn't make it happen, they donated it once they heard of the county's plans. What was left of the building was relocated to the Wilson County Fairgrounds where the revitalization would take place. The plan from that point would be to relocate it once again to the Fiddler's Grove Historic Village, a Wilson County historical preservation site that's themed as a retro rural village. However, not long after it arrived, professionals deemed it to be in irreparable condition. This, unfortunately, put that plan to a halt.
In a 2019 press release, Cracker Barrel announced that the cost to move it to Fiddler's Grove would be too high, and ultimately unsuccessful. While this nixed the original plan, a new direction was taken by the Fiddler's Grove Foundation and the Wilson County government. Instead of the entire building, parts of the original Cracker Barrel location would be saved and integrated in a future exhibit at Fiddler's Grove, celebrating Cracker Barrel and its 50-year heritage in Lebanon, Tennessee. Other pieces would be used for employee recognition awards and at Cracker Barrel's home office in Lebanon. While the plans were announced by Cracker Barrel, they made it clear that although the restaurant would be the focus of the exhibit, it may or may not be connected to a new restaurant location.