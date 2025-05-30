13 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Items That Left Us Way Too Soon

The country-style restaurant known as Cracker Barrel is famous for its down-home traditional foods and nostalgic vibes. The restaurant opened in Tennessee in 1969 as a restaurant-gas station combo. Founder Danny Evins wanted to offer an alternative to the rise of fast food dining, especially along America's highways. Unlike a drive-thru where travelers are in and out quickly, Cracker Barrel restaurants are meant to be lingered in. Today, there are over 600 Cracker Barrel locations, and though they no longer sell gas, they are often positioned conveniently off highway exits for weary travelers to grab a warm and comforting southern-style meal.

Cracker Barrel customers tend to be passionate about the menu items they enjoy. When a beloved food gets discontinued, fans take to social media to clamor for its return. Sometimes, this can be successful, as is the case with Cracker Barrel's popular campfire meals. The company announced in 2025 that it would be bringing back this fan favorite for a limited time. However, many discontinued Cracker Barrel items have been long gone without any signs of a comeback. Read on for 13 deeply missed Cracker Barrel fan favorites.