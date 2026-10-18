21 Lesser-Known Comfort Foods Every Southerner Grew Up Eating

The American South is not a monolith, but a patchwork of cultures spread and stitched across the bottom portion of the contiguous United States. Depending on the exact part of the South you visit, the local culture, craft, and art may be influenced by indigenous people, immigrants, and the natural resources present in the area. The same goes for the region's food. While Louisiana and Mississippi foods have strong French, West African, and Spanish influence, Appalachian dining derives from a spirit of self reliance and living with the land, making scrumptious meals out of often incongruous ingredients. Meanwhile, in states such as Georgia and the Carolinas, reverberations of plantation-era slavery are still felt in the region's ever popular soul food.

This is to say, there is no one, defining food of the South. There are, however, some foods that have suffused the region, and wider culture in general, such as fried chicken, grits, and biscuits. Then again, other foods are well known to Southerners, but otherwise rather obscure. If you want a taste of the region that goes past mainstream dishes, look no further — we gathered 21 of the tastiest, most beloved, and underrated Southern foods you simply must try.