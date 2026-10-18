21 Lesser-Known Comfort Foods Every Southerner Grew Up Eating
The American South is not a monolith, but a patchwork of cultures spread and stitched across the bottom portion of the contiguous United States. Depending on the exact part of the South you visit, the local culture, craft, and art may be influenced by indigenous people, immigrants, and the natural resources present in the area. The same goes for the region's food. While Louisiana and Mississippi foods have strong French, West African, and Spanish influence, Appalachian dining derives from a spirit of self reliance and living with the land, making scrumptious meals out of often incongruous ingredients. Meanwhile, in states such as Georgia and the Carolinas, reverberations of plantation-era slavery are still felt in the region's ever popular soul food.
This is to say, there is no one, defining food of the South. There are, however, some foods that have suffused the region, and wider culture in general, such as fried chicken, grits, and biscuits. Then again, other foods are well known to Southerners, but otherwise rather obscure. If you want a taste of the region that goes past mainstream dishes, look no further — we gathered 21 of the tastiest, most beloved, and underrated Southern foods you simply must try.
Fried chicken livers
My stepmother knew how to cook Southern food better than anyone else I knew, and was not one to shy away from offbeat dishes. One of her favorite foods to cook up was fried chicken livers, which she would serve hot, fresh and with a few sprinkles of hot sauce. Though the concept of fried chicken livers may seem off-putting to some, they really are quite delicious, with a rich, iron-y taste and a crisp breading that won me over as a kid. If you're liver curious, give this dish a chance. You just might love it.
Brunswick stew
Though its origins are oft disputed (both Virginia and Georgia claim to be home to this soup), every Southerner can agree that Brunswick stew is delicious. This dish is a bit of a hodgepodge with no one definitive recipe, but just about every batch has a tomato base with meat (sometimes game) and veggies, such as corn. This stew often has a bit of a tangy taste, similar to barbecue sauce. Many a good barbecue spot has Brunswick stew on the menu, and I wholeheartedly recommend giving it a try.
Corn bread and buttermilk
From the outside looking in, the pairing of tangy, ice-cold buttermilk and rich, crumbly cornbread chunks might seem odd, but trust us, it's delicious. This snack was a particular favorite of my grandma and my mother, who would often share a bowl as a treat.
Fried dandelions
Dandelions are pretty for a weed, freckling hillsides in yellow bursts and blowing in the breeze, plus they're just as tasty as they are pretty. Then again, most anything tastes good when fried — any Southerner knows that.
This treat comes by way of the Appalachian portion of the South. Fried dandelions are made from yellow dandelion flowers that have been breaded or dipped in batter and fried in a pan. They're mild, a bit sweet, and a bit vegetal in taste — perfect for a springtime snack.
Sweet onion sandwiches
People in Georgia sure do love their Vidalia onions. They're sweet, mild, and lovely enough to be the star of a sandwich made with sliced, raw, sweet Vidalia onion (no other kind will do), a healthy smear of mayo on the interior and around the sides of the bread, and a bit of parsley for a fresh touch. These sandwiches are great for a light lunch, or post-swimming snack.
Mayo and pineapple sandwich
Speaking of mayonnaise sandwiches, the pineapple and mayonnaise sandwich is another tasty yet confounding Southern treat. These are simple: bread, mayo, canned pineapple rings (never fresh), and salt and pepper to taste. It's tangy, sweet, and oddly satisfying. I like these as an afternoon snack or a quick appetizer to share with unsuspecting Northerners.
Salmon croquettes
Canned salmon doesn't get quite the same love that canned tuna does, and that's a real shame. In the South at least, you can find canned salmon aplenty in pantries and cupboards, mostly for the purpose of making salmon croquettes. These pan-fried fritters are made with canned salmon, cornmeal, egg, flour, and seasonings. They're served often with a squeeze of lemon and some remoulade sauce, but you can dress them up any way you please.
Corn pudding
Every year on Thanksgiving, my family goes around the table and says what we're thankful for. Each year, I pick something different — my mom, my good(ish) grades, my cat — but secretly, I hold another source of thankfulness: corn pudding, a blend of custard and corn bread (though some make it as purely a custard). It's slightly sweet, but super rich and comforting. It's perfect paired with snappy green beans and mashed potatoes.
Redeye gravy with ham
Coffee on breakfast? You heard that right. Southerners took that morning cup of joe and figured out how to make it into more than just a drink. Redeye gravy is made from coffee poured over the fond of ham leftover in the pan after its cooked up. The coffee helps lift the meaty flavor from the pan, forming a dark, delicious gravy that's then poured over the ham. It's rich, hearty, rustic, and absolutely delicious. Just save enough coffee for your cup.
Hoppin' John
Black-eyed peas aren't just any old legume to Southerners. To us, they're almost magic. It's tradition to have a bowl of black-eyed peas on New Year's Day to bring good fortune, for example. For many a Southerner, they don't just eat any black-eyed peas, but Hoppin' John, a black-eyed pea, pork, and rice dish that's hearty, comforting, and absolutely perfect for a cold January day (though you can enjoy this anytime you like).
Succotash
Succotash isn't just half of Sylvester the Cat's catchphrase in Looney Tunes. It's also a seriously delicious vegetable dish. There are several versions of succotash, but most recipes call for tomatoes, corn, lima beans, and bacon (along with other seasonings and aromatics). It's bright, fresh, but also has depth thanks to that bacon. In short: It's the perfect side for a Sunday dinner. This dish is best served, as most Southern sides are, with lots of butter. Pair with most any main you please, from meatloaf to roast chicken, and enjoy.
Funeral sandwiches
The morbidly named funeral potatoes meet their mate in funeral sandwiches, a tasty, easy to prepare, but sadly named dish made in big batches from soft rolls, such as Hawaiian rolls, which are sliced as a sheet and filled with simple fixings, such as ham and Swiss cheese. They're often topped with a buttery mix that adds even more richness to the already filling food. They aren't only prepared for funerals, however; you can find them at almost any large gathering.
Fried bologna sandwiches
Fried bologna sandwiches aren't strictly Southern food, yet this simple sandwich has really, truly taken root mostly in the South. Hey, we love our processed meats (looking at you, deviled ham). The concept is simple: you cut vents into two or four sides of your bologna, fry it up on a bubbling, buttery pan, then serve on white bread. It can be plain, served with a spread of mayo, or even dressed up with cheese and lettuce.
Scalloped pineapples
Are scalloped pineapples a dessert? Are they a dinner side? The answer is both. It's essentially bread pudding with pineapples at the bottom. If you want to make it a bit more savory, add some cheese, or serve it with a scoop of ice cream for a sweet touch.
Tomato pie
When you hear the term tomato pie, perhaps your mind conjures the image of a slice of pizza, or some other tomato sauce-topped dish. In the South, however, tomato pie means something else. A Southern tomato pie is made with a flaky, buttery pie crust and a filling of mayo, cheese, and other seasonings (along with, of course, tomatoes). Tomatoes freshly plucked off the vine from your back garden is best, but store-bought also works. This is best enjoyed with a glass of sweet tea, and makes a lovely late summer dinner option.
Peanuts and coke
Sweet and salty is not a groundbreaking combo, but it is a delicious one. The quintessentially Southern habit of popping peanuts into a bottle (or glass) of Coca-Cola is one of the easiest ways to get your fix of this flavor combo. My grandma used to have this as a post-dinner treat, and I'd steal a few sips when able. The salt from the peanuts gives the soda a bit more complexity. This two-in-one treat is well worth trying, and not all that hard to make, so give it a go.
Mississippi mud cake
Chocolate, marshmallows, and more chocolate – what more could you want? This classic Southern recipe features a base of chocolate cake and a topping of melty marshmallows and chocolate frosting. It's rich, sweet, and a classic at so many gatherings. The best part? Making it is quite easy, and using a box cake mix works wonders in this nostalgic classic. Not a cake fan? Try its pie counter part, the Mississippi mud pie.
Couche-Couche
This classic Cajun breakfast dish is one you'll certainly want to add to your morning routine. Couche-Couche is a cereal dish made from cornmeal, milk, and other flavorings (such as vanilla). It's pan-fried until golden-brown and crumbly, then served with milk and syrup (corn syrup is often used). It's toasty, sweet, and the ideal comfort food.
Okra and tomatoes
Okra, in its fried form at least, has finally started to get its long overdo due in culinary spaces. However, there are a few okra applications that still remain close to the vest for Southern diners. Okra and tomatoes is one such dish, and it's quite simple. It combines okra with stewed, canned, or fresh tomatoes and aromatics to create a hearty, fresh side for any dinner. Add bacon drippings for more heartiness, and serve over rice or with meat to make it a main course.
Catfish Court-Bouillon
Catfish Court-Bouillon comes by way of Louisiana, and it just might be the ultimate Cajun comfort food. Made from a rich, intense dark roux base, the Cajun holy trinity of aromatics, catfish (a Southern classic), tomatoes, and broth, it's often served over rice (as most delicious things are), and makes for a wonderful wintertime pick-me-up.
Corn Maque Choux
Think of this dish as a uniquely Cajun-meets-Native American take on the aforementioned Succotash. It combines corn (fresh is best), peppers, onion, bacon, cream, and seasonings, such as cayenne, thyme, and paprika. It's both hearty and fresh, and has influence from West African, Native American, and French-influenced Acadian cultures, making it a true taste of this culturally rich region.