Cracker Barrel Sells More Than 11 Million Of This Menu Item Each Year

There are lots of things to love about Cracker Barrel. There's the opportunity to sit on the porch on one of its famous rocking chairs, the ability to buy anything from candy to quilts and household goods to hard candy, and the chance to view the beautiful antiques that adorn the walls. Some may even come for the old soda cracker barrels that gave Cracker Barrel its nostalgic name. There's so much to love, it's almost easy to forget people truly visit for the comforting homestyle Southern cooking evidenced in dishes like chicken fried chicken, the Texas icon that is chicken fried steak, and meatloaf. They even come for the chain's beloved breakfasts. But the dish customers truly clamor for, with 11 million orders per year, is Chicken n' Dumplins.

Visitors have plenty of opportunity to order the dish, which has been on Cracker Barrel's menu since the chain opened its first restaurant 1969. It is served at both lunch and dinner. And, for those not up to a full Chicken n' Dumplins meal, the chain launched Chicken n' Dumplins soup in 2025 along with several other new menu items. There are no canned shortcuts for chicken and dumplings here. Both the soup and the entree feature homemade and handmade rolled buttermilk dumplings and juicy white-meat chicken. The entree has a thick, creamy chicken broth. The soup, which also has celery, carrots, and onions, has a lighter broth, and is available as a cup or bowl.