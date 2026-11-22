Which Fast Food Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving 2026?
Thanksgiving is all about gathering with family and friends around a big table full of food. However, sometimes you need to stop for a bite to eat on your way to visit said family and friends. When you're on a road trip, you need some sustenance to tide you over until you get to munch on all those good side dishes. Or maybe you're heading back to your home and need something on the way back. Whatever the reason, you need to know which fast food restaurants are open on Thanksgiving this year so you know where you can stop.
Most availability depends on the individual store. Some fast food companies shut down all their restaurant locations for the holiday, while others leave it up to each location's franchise owner. Fortunately, we have done the research for you to determine which restaurants are open on November 26, 2026, so you don't have to figure it out while on the road. Stop for a bite to eat or a coffee to keep you going. Just remember: It's a good idea to check in with your local fast food joint since hours can vary.
McDonald's
Most McDonald's locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but availability may vary per location. Check the store locator or call your McDonald's location to make sure the one you want to stop at will be open. Then, go grab that Big Mac or classic hamburger.
Burger King
Check the Burger King app or website to see if your location is open on Thanksgiving, as locations vary. But many locations will be open on Thanksgiving, so you can stop by for that Whopper and use this trick for ordering a fresh burger.
Wendy's
Many Wendy's locations will be open on Thanksgiving 2026, but the hours they are open may vary. Use the Wendy's location finder to check the location you'll be stopping at will be open before you make a stop for that delicious Dave's single or junior bacon cheeseburger.
Taco Bell
Unfortunately, most Taco Bell locations will be closed for Thanksgiving 2026. However, check the Taco Bell locations page to see if, in the rare chance, one you'll be passing might be open. You won't be able to get any tacos from this fast food chain on November 26, 2026.
Dunkin'
You can stop in for a coffee at many Dunkin' locations, as many will be open on Thanksgiving 2026. However, it doesn't hurt to double-check that the one you want to stop at will be open. Just use the Dunkin' location finder. Check out the 16 fall drinks before you go so you know what you want ahead of time.
Sonic
Unfortunately, Sonic doesn't publish a schedule featuring their holiday hours. You'll need to check with your location to see if it will be open on Thanksgiving this year. If you stop by, make sure you avoid these items.
Starbucks
Most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving 2026, but Starbucks points out that "hours can vary by location, staffing, and local conditions". As always, check your location to be sure it will be open on November 26, 2026. Before you go, check out these fall drink ordering tips.
KFC
KFC's Thanksgiving and holiday hours have not yet been confirmed via the chain, so you'll need to check your KFC location to see if it will be open on November 26, 2026. Some will be open, some will be closed, and some will have reduced hours. Use these ordering tips for an unforgettable meal.
White Castle
White Castle will be open on November 26, 2026, but it will be closing at three in the afternoon. So get there early if you need to make a stop for a burger before your big meal. But if you really want a White Castle slider, remember you can get them in the frozen section in your grocery store — if it's open.
Popeyes
Most Popeyes will be open on Thanksgiving. Use the Popeyes store locator to determine if your location will be open on Thanksgiving 2026. While you're there, pick up the best Popeyes sides that aren't fries or biscuits for something surprisingly good.
Little Caesars
If you're craving some pizza before you have your turkey on Thanksgiving day, you're unfortunately out of luck. Most Little Caesars locations will be closed on November 26, 2026. However, individual franchise owners may determine their own schedules, so check the store locator to see if maybe yours will be open.
Krispy Kreme
Most Krispy Kreme locations will be open on Thanksgiving day 2026. You can stop by and grab some donuts for yourself or the whole family to share. Krispy Kreme came out with some special donuts to enjoy now until November 26, 2026, and includes apple filled, caramel pumpkin, berry cobbler, and double chocolate crumble donuts.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Grab your tacos, burgers, and some coffee, and you're good to go. Check out our ranking of Jack in the Box items before you stop by.
Domino's
Domino's store locations are not required to be open on Thanksgiving Day, so most locations will be closed. This leaves it up to each location's franchise owner to decide whether or not to open on November 26, 2026. Check with your location to be sure.
Church's Chicken
Church's Chicken hours vary by location, so check with yours to see if it will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The franchise hasn't released a statement about its holiday hours.
Arby's
If you're craving some meat before you get to your family and friends' gathering, stop by Arby's. Many locations will be open on Thanksgiving day 2026. Learn some interesting fun facts about Arby's roast beef so you have something to talk about during your road trip.
Chick-fil-A
Unfortunately, all Chick-fil-A locations will be closed on November 26, 2026, Thanksgiving Day. The official announcement on its website says it wants team members to be able to spend the holiday with family and friends, which is why it will be closed.
Chipotle
If your craving a big burrito bowl during your travels you're unfortunately out of luck. All Chipotle locations will be closed on Thanksgiving 2026. You'll have to use your Chipotle ordering hacks before or after the holiday to enjoy your food.