Thanksgiving is all about gathering with family and friends around a big table full of food. However, sometimes you need to stop for a bite to eat on your way to visit said family and friends. When you're on a road trip, you need some sustenance to tide you over until you get to munch on all those good side dishes. Or maybe you're heading back to your home and need something on the way back. Whatever the reason, you need to know which fast food restaurants are open on Thanksgiving this year so you know where you can stop.

Most availability depends on the individual store. Some fast food companies shut down all their restaurant locations for the holiday, while others leave it up to each location's franchise owner. Fortunately, we have done the research for you to determine which restaurants are open on November 26, 2026, so you don't have to figure it out while on the road. Stop for a bite to eat or a coffee to keep you going. Just remember: It's a good idea to check in with your local fast food joint since hours can vary.