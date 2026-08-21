4 Must-Try KFC Ordering Tips For An Unforgettable Meal
When you're standing in line (or browsing the app) and figuring out what you want at KFC, you have a lot of choices. Whether you're in the mood for a sandwich, a bowl, or some popcorn chicken, it's tough to go wrong at this poultry-forward chain. However, we found some ways to take your KFC order to the next level — beyond making sure you get fresh fried chicken every time — and they're all easy to implement and give you delicious results.
Whether you're craving a nice hybrid of sweet and spicy, feeling nostalgic for items from KFC in decades past, or you want to try an item that's typically only available at KFC locations in Canada, we have you covered. Grab your phone, open the app (or head to a physical location — you have to for a few of these hacks), and get to ordering. These hacks should have you lining up for more of the Colonel's chicken in no time.
Mix and match menu items to create a poutine bowl
If you're in the U.S., we can't help you get exactly what you would if you ordered poutine at a Canadian KFC. You can, however, create something that melds similar tastes by getting a little creative with your order. KFC actually offered a poutine-esque dish in the U.S. for a limited time, but it seems to have been removed from menus. If you're not familiar with poutine, it's a famous, salty, savory Canadian dish that consists of French fries loaded up with gravy and cheese curds.
To create an approximation of poutine at KFC, ask for an order of the chain's Secret Recipe Fries (the ingredients in the secret recipe fries aren't actually a secret), a side of gravy, and some shredded cheese. For the cheese, you may need to ask at the counter — we looked in the app, but couldn't find an option to add shredded cheese to fries. Also, ask for a bowl so you can assemble your creation. Put the fries in the bowl, pour the gravy over the top, sprinkle the cheese on top of the gravy, and go to town. While you don't get the same delightful squeakiness of cheese curds, you get similar flavors, which can help take your side of fries to the next level.
Recreate the old-school Double Down
I'm dating myself here, but as an elder millennial, I remember the days of the Double Down at KFC. Long before a boatload of protein was a selling point, KFC created the breadless sandwich, where the "bread," so to speak, was fried chicken patties that contained a pile of bacon, pepper jack cheese, and Colonel's Sauce. The item hit KFC menus in 2010, lasted for a few years, and made a brief, limited-time return to U.S. KFC locations in 2023. If you're a serious carnivore (or simply seeking to hit your protein goal), you can still create this retro menu item by mixing and matching items on the KFC menu today.
Like the poutine bowl, you likely need to order at the counter to recreate the Double Down sandwich; we weren't able to find an option to order straight-up chicken fillets on the app. Ask for two chicken fillets (basically a bunless fried chicken sandwich), bacon, cheese (go with the shredded option they offer on bowls; pepper jack seems to be kept in stock only when KFC is offering the Double Down), and the sauce of your choice. The Colonel's Sauce that came with the Double Down back in the day is no longer available, but reports indicate it was basically spicy mayo. Try Comeback Sauce or KFC Sauce in its place. Stack up your sandwich — chicken fillet, cheese, bacon, sauce, chicken filet — and enjoy.
Upgrade your KFC Famous Bowl with a side order
The Famous Bowl at KFC is a winner all on its own. It has mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, and, of course, a handful of chicken nuggets. To take it to the next level, order a side of mac and cheese and dump it right on top for a perfect hybrid of a Famous Bowl and the chain's mac and cheese bowl. If you're in the mood for even more carbs, try scooping up each bite of cheesy, loaded potato goodness with pieces of a buttery biscuit, or throw some salty Secret Recipe Fries on top.
If your carb-to-chicken ratio is a little too high with the side of mac and cheese, no worries. Order a single chicken tender to balance it out. Adding a chicken tender and a side of mac and cheese still costs less than just ordering a second bowl.
Shake nuggets with sauces to create to-die-for boneless wings
While KFC offers bone-in wings as part of its permanent menu, boneless wings (typically referred to as Saucy Nuggets) seem to come and go. However, you can make your own version of Saucy Nuggets by ordering a helping of chicken nuggets, some extra sauce packets, and applying a little elbow grease. Choose your preferred sauce, open up your carton of nuggets, drizzle the sauce over them, and shake the nuggets around until they're coated. Admittedly, this method can get a bit messy if you eat the nuggets with your hands. This hack also works well with KFC chicken tenders.
My personal favorite is a mix of barbecue sauce and Buffalo sauce, which delivers a perfectly sweet-and-spicy bite. You can also order a few rolls or biscuits on the side to make some instant spicy barbecue sliders. It's somewhat similar to the chain's spicy chicken sandwich, but the sweetness of the barbecue sauce gives it a little something extra. If you need to cool it down a bit, snag a container or two of ranch for dipping.