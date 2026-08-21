4 Must-Try KFC Ordering Tips For An Unforgettable Meal

If you're in the U.S., we can't help you get exactly what you would if you ordered poutine at a Canadian KFC. You can, however, create something that melds similar tastes by getting a little creative with your order. KFC actually offered a poutine-esque dish in the U.S. for a limited time, but it seems to have been removed from menus. If you're not familiar with poutine, it's a famous, salty, savory Canadian dish that consists of French fries loaded up with gravy and cheese curds.

To create an approximation of poutine at KFC, ask for an order of the chain's Secret Recipe Fries (the ingredients in the secret recipe fries aren't actually a secret), a side of gravy, and some shredded cheese. For the cheese, you may need to ask at the counter — we looked in the app, but couldn't find an option to add shredded cheese to fries. Also, ask for a bowl so you can assemble your creation. Put the fries in the bowl, pour the gravy over the top, sprinkle the cheese on top of the gravy, and go to town. While you don't get the same delightful squeakiness of cheese curds, you get similar flavors, which can help take your side of fries to the next level.