9 Fast Food Brands You Can Find At The Grocery Store
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Nothing beats the ritual of fast food: the drive-thru order, the anticipation, the scent of eau de french fry in the car the moment the bag enters your hands. But sometimes you want the dependable flavor of fast food fare without all the hullabaloo of leaving the house. Luckily, that's totally doable. White Castle is reportedly the first fast food brand to have shown up in grocery stores, with its frozen sliders hitting retail locations nationwide in 1987. After that, other fast food brands began to realize there was a market for their eatables among America's grocery shoppers, who would happily pay for the pleasure of opening the fridge, freezer, or pantry and pulling out a craveable product they could typically only get by saying, "Yeah, let me get a ..."
You'll find everything from fast food sauces to frozen versions of popular main dishes (like those iconic sliders) available in the grocery store now. We're taking a look at nine brands on offer, along with the types of products you can drop into your cart and enjoy at home in familiar or new ways.
1. Taco Bell
Maybe more so than any other fast food brand on this list, Taco Bell is synonymous with late-night cravings. The Bell lets you stay home and satisfy those munchies in your pajamas by offering a wide array of its products in grocery stores. You'll find 7.5-ounce bottled sauces of varying heat levels, such as the fiery Taco Bell Diablo Sauce, 12-ounce jars of creamy sauces in different flavors (hello, Creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce), queso, bean dips, and seasoning mixes.
All you need, then, is to toss into your cart some flour tortillas, a good skirt or flank steak for satisfying tacos, a block of cheese for grating (don't get pre-shredded if you want it to melt), and other accouterments to re-create that Taco Bell meal you desire. Or, keep it super simple by buying Taco Bell Crunchy and Soft Taco Cravings Kits at the grocery store — they include everything but the protein and the toppings.
2. White Castle
The OG fast food retail product is still going strong: After nearly 40 years, White Castle (which — fun fact — was also the nation's first fast food restaurant) is still on offer in the grocery store. The chain's iconic sliders are available in the frozen foods aisle in three versions, all of which are made with 100% U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected beef. The White Castle Original Sliders feature the patty and bun plus steam-grilled onions. The Classic Cheese Sliders follow this template and add melty American cheese, and the Jalapeño Cheese version puts the spicy pepper directly into the cheese. All come with six sliders to the box.
For something that clucks rather than moos, grocery stores also offer a 20-ounce bag of White Castle Chicken Rings: fun-shaped, breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat. The original flavor is well rated enough, with 4.5 stars and nearly 1,500 ratings at Walmart, but the White Castle Spicy Chicken Rings also have their fans.
3. Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A sauces and dressings galore await you in the grocery store. The fast food brand's OG signature Chick-fil-A Dipping Sauce – a sweet, mustardy, barbecue-saucey preparation — is available in both 16-ounce and 24-ounce squeeze bottles (the good, easier-to-pour kind with the spout at the bottom). There are other flavors to play with at home, too: Polynesian, Barbecue, Honey Mustard, Sweet and Spicy Sriracha, and Zesty Buffalo. Eat them on your Chick-fil-A sandwiches and fries if the chain never gives you enough sauce, or branch out and enjoy them on homemade burgers, as a meat marinade, or as a dip for roasted or air-fried veggie sticks.
Then there are the dressings. We used our own generic store-bought dressing when we ranked fast food salads from worst to best, but a 12-ounce bottle of the brand's Avocado Lime Ranch would have been the perfect complement to the Spicy Southwest Salad. Grocery stores also sell Garden Herb Ranch, Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette, and Parmesan Caesar, a well-loved, balanced blend of tangy Caesar and nutty Parmesan that inspires comparisons to restaurant Caesar dressings, which always seem to taste better than the store-bought versions.
4. Whataburger
Whataburger takes a page out of other fast food brands' books by offering loads of its sauces in grocery stores, available in bottles from 16 to 40 ounces. First are the basics: Whataburger Fancy Ketchup and Spicy Ketchup are popular options among shoppers, along with the brand's Real Mayonnaise and Original Mustard.
Beyond these pantry staples, the brand offers products with more of a distinctive edge as well. When we ranked Whataburger burgers from worst to best, we liked the patty melt a lot (it came in third out of eight contenders). If you do, too, or if you just want a good, all-around creamy pepper sauce to smear on sandwiches or use as a dip, the Whataburger Patty Melt Sauce is waiting for you in the store. There's also Honey BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, or — another one for the heat seekers – Spicy Jalapeño Ranch.
5. Wendy's
You'll find Wendy's face smiling up at you in the canned goods aisle of your grocery store, where the fast food brand's chili comes in three different varieties: Regular, No Beans, and Baconator-style. Sure, at some Wendy's locations you can get a giant bucket of chili in the drive-thru to feed the family, but if you know you love the stuff that much, it could be worth it to scoop up a bunch of shelf-stable cans to have on hand when the cravings hit.
If you're unsure which of the varieties you'd like, the brick-and-mortar restaurants include beans in the chili, making Wendy's Chili With Beans the can for you if that's your go-to order. The No Beans version contains 30% more beef than the beanie one, so no worries about the brand skimping on protein there. Finally, the Baconator Chili gives you the whole package: beans, beef, and bacon.
6. Auntie Anne's
No trip to a mall or major airport is complete without a whiff of Auntie Anne's freshly baked pretzels. For anyone who can't get enough of that warm, doughy aroma and needs it at home, this fast food brand offers frozen versions of some of its hits.
You'll find Auntie Anne's Classic Soft Pretzels (five to the box), and although the frozen version lacks some of the magic of the freshly baked pretzels, reviewers say they enjoy the flavor, texture, and easy preparation of these treats. In addition, your frozen aisle may also offer up Auntie Anne's Pretzel Dogs, complete with an all-beef hot dog, and Pretzel Nuggets. These latter tidbits and the classic pretzels come with individual salt and butter packs you can use as you wish, customizing your pretzels to a degree you may not be able to achieve at an actual Auntie Anne's location.
7. Cinnabon
You'll see Cinnabon's name on a surprisingly wide array of products in the grocery store, as this fast food cinnamon roll chain does collaborations with many non-cinnamon-roll brands. Basically, anywhere you can slap some cinnamon, Cinnabon is there. Grocery stores sell 24-count Cinnabon-inspired coffee pods in different flavors, with the Classic Cinnamon Roll Flavored K-Cup Pods being a popular choice. If you don't take your coffee black, there's also an International Delight Cinnabon Coffee Creamer in a 32-ounce bottle. For a sweet breakfast to eat alongside your cup of cinnamon-tinged joe, the Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls feature Cinnabon cinnamon and butter cream icing. (Grands are a line of refrigerated large-sized biscuits and other pastry products.)
Cinnabon shows up on other sweet snacks besides those big Pillsbury cinnamon rolls. Try the well-rated Snack Pack Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavored Pudding Cups or Classic Cookie's Cinnabon Soft Baked Cookie made with real cinnamon and cream cheese chips. For a more DIY snack, your store's cake-mix aisle might offer a Duncan Hines Epic Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Muffin Kit.
8. Popeyes
Popeyes is another saucy fast food retail offering. From this fried chicken-centric Louisiana kitchen, you will find Popeyes Blackened Ranch Dipping Sauce to be a popular option in grocery stores. This tangy buttermilk ranch is made with blackened seasonings, offering just a hint of spice and, per reviewers, an addictive, savory flavor that goes well on a range of proteins and sides.
In the same 18-ounce-sized squeeze bottles, you'll also find Mardi Gras Mustard, a medium-spicy dipping sauce of Creole mustard and horseradish. Finally, there's Sweet Heat, a honey-based dipping sauce blended with a touch of Aleppo pepper hot sauce. That said, Popeyes Sweet Heat was the worst fast food signature sauce in our ranking, though Walmart reviewers generally seem to enjoy it. Aleppo pepper itself is not typically mega-spicy; it features more of a fruity, smoky palate, so Popeyes seems to have branched out and upped the heat for this bottle. If you're sensitive to spice, though, you may just want to stick with the Blackened Ranch.
9. Arby's
Compared to some of the other brands on this list, Arby's is a bit of an underdog. This roast beef-slinging fast food chain may not hold the cultural significance of Taco Bell, and its cowboy hat logo may not have the pizzazz of a smiling, pig-tailed Wendy, but Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries are much loved by a vocal sector of the fast food-loving population — and you can get them at the grocery store. These savory, frozen curlicues come in a 22-ounce bag, can be baked or air-fried, and (per one reviewer) taste just like getting them in the drive-thru.
Arby's also keeps its hand in the fast food retail sauce game. You'll find 12-ounce bottles of both Arby's Sauce and Horsey Sauce. The latter, grocery store shoppers say, goes great on any sandwich you can think of. It also offers the perfect hit of horsey heat for people who don't quite want their nose and throat burning and streaming.