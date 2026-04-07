9 Fast Food Brands You Can Find At The Grocery Store

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Nothing beats the ritual of fast food: the drive-thru order, the anticipation, the scent of eau de french fry in the car the moment the bag enters your hands. But sometimes you want the dependable flavor of fast food fare without all the hullabaloo of leaving the house. Luckily, that's totally doable. White Castle is reportedly the first fast food brand to have shown up in grocery stores, with its frozen sliders hitting retail locations nationwide in 1987. After that, other fast food brands began to realize there was a market for their eatables among America's grocery shoppers, who would happily pay for the pleasure of opening the fridge, freezer, or pantry and pulling out a craveable product they could typically only get by saying, "Yeah, let me get a ..."

You'll find everything from fast food sauces to frozen versions of popular main dishes (like those iconic sliders) available in the grocery store now. We're taking a look at nine brands on offer, along with the types of products you can drop into your cart and enjoy at home in familiar or new ways.