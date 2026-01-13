10 Chipotle Ordering Hacks Everyone Should Know

Chipotle brought back larger portions after some skimping claims in 2024, but perhaps you're after an even larger portion. If that's the case, come along with me on this journey where I, a longtime Chipotle fan, will sprinkle some ordering hacks into your life. These will help to ensure you never make a mistake with your Chipotle order ever again.

All of these hacks are from personal experience, and it should be noted that these are absolutely not hacks that involve tricking Chipotle employees into giving you more food. They're just ways to get the best bang for your buck in a world that seems to be becoming more and more expensive every day. So, just remember, when asking for more of an ingredient or something extra on the side, it's important to be kind — and don't go overboard. Use your common sense and have some compassion rather than trying to game the system and hardworking food service workers.

Got it? Good! Now that we've gone over the ground rules, here are 10 Chipotle ordering hacks that everyone should know (especially in this economy, am I right?). Your wallet — and your mouth — will thank you.