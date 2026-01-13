10 Chipotle Ordering Hacks Everyone Should Know
Chipotle brought back larger portions after some skimping claims in 2024, but perhaps you're after an even larger portion. If that's the case, come along with me on this journey where I, a longtime Chipotle fan, will sprinkle some ordering hacks into your life. These will help to ensure you never make a mistake with your Chipotle order ever again.
All of these hacks are from personal experience, and it should be noted that these are absolutely not hacks that involve tricking Chipotle employees into giving you more food. They're just ways to get the best bang for your buck in a world that seems to be becoming more and more expensive every day. So, just remember, when asking for more of an ingredient or something extra on the side, it's important to be kind — and don't go overboard. Use your common sense and have some compassion rather than trying to game the system and hardworking food service workers.
Got it? Good! Now that we've gone over the ground rules, here are 10 Chipotle ordering hacks that everyone should know (especially in this economy, am I right?). Your wallet — and your mouth — will thank you.
1. You can get as much as you want of everything (besides meat, guacamole, and queso)
Your order at Chipotle could add up to more than one meal, and for the exact same price, because extra ingredients there don't always cost more. In other words, don't be afraid to ask for more of your favorite toppings, since ordering extra (double, even) of most ingredients at Chipotle is totally free. We're talking more beans, shredded cheese, rice, fajita veggies, salsas, corn, and sour cream. Speaking of sour cream, getting it on the side will get Plus, if you ask for both black and pinto beans, chances are you'll get full servings of both.
There are a few toppings that aren't included in this hack, though. The more premium ingredients, like guacamole and queso, will still cost you extra (but keep reading because we've got hacks for those, too). And, of course, adding more meat will also result in an upcharge. As for everything else? Pile it on, baby.
2. The rewards app comes in clutch
The Chipotle rewards app isn't exactly a secret but, then again, nobody ever talks about it. They certainly will never tell you about it when you're at Chipotle — the most an employee might do is ask if you're a rewards member and move on. However, the app is sort of amazing and definitely one of the better, if not best, casual dining chain rewards programs. Whether you're a frequent diner at the restaurant or only visit occasionally, it can really get you some great deals.
If you allow push notifications, the app will alert you as to when you can get special discounts, rewards, and awesome freebies. Plus, it's just really convenient and you can still get all of the extra ingredients (or double portions) you want, without actually having to be face to face with someone. Oh, and when you first sign up, they send you a welcome reward of free guacamole, which is exactly what I need to feel welcome anywhere, frankly. So download that app, get that free guac, and get ready for some deals, Chipotle-style.
Treat the Agua Frescas like flavorings for your fountain drinks
Fast-food soda tastes different, and that's simply science. And if you're like me, you are a cola master who loves mixing fountain drinks everywhere from AMC Theaters to Chipotle to make the perfect concoction. However, even if you're not, the Agua Frescas at Chipotle are great for splashing into your Coke (or other soda) as a little added flavoring, should you want to change up your drink order.
The Agua Fresca flavors at Chipotle include mandarin and berry, and there's also a watermelon limeade option. The ingredients that make up these Tractor organic beverages just seem to complement the soda options very well. My personal favorite is adding some Organic Watermelon Limeade to a Coke Zero, with just a little bit more Coke Zero than limeade. To me, this is perfection. However, the berry and mandarin Agua Fresca flavors are also delightful when mixed with Coke.
4. Bowls = the most food possible
If it's the absolute most amount of food you're after when ordering at Chipotle, always go for the bowl — it's the same price as a burrito, but you get way more food. Chipotle employees have admitted on Reddit that this is true, even though technically it's not the standard. The thing is, while both a bowl and a burrito are supposed to have the same portions, there's just more space to pile on ingredients in a bowl. And since it's free to get extra of most ingredients, it's pretty easy to walk away with a packed-to-the-brim bowl. A tortilla can only hold so much, after all, so a burrito with extra filling can't compete with that.
For around 50 cents more, you can also get a side tortilla, which, if you order extra of everything, means you can probably get both a bowl and a burrito out of one order. This was much more exciting before 2020, when side tortillas were free. Unfortunately, this isn't the case anymore, but, then again, 50 cents isn't so bad if you're getting two meals out of that single order.
5. Ask for half and half meat
Asking for "half-and-half" meat with your Chipotle order usually means you'll get more overall. This request will get you a combination of two meats — and they will often give you more than one serving of each. However, this definitely varies from location to location. While there's no strict measuring system, it's still up to the employee how much of that scoop they fill. Chances are, though, you'll still be getting more meat than you would when ordering a single meat option.
Half-and-half meat doesn't cost extra, but you will be paying for the more expensive meat option (steak is more expensive than chicken, for example). And while many of the meat options at Chipotle are delicious, not all of them — including the more expensive ones — are worth it. So, as long as you avoid ordering certain meat menu options at Chipotle, your meal will be both packed with protein and delicious (as well as cost-effective).
6. Order chips and guacamole
Ordering a side of guac at Chipotle might not be worth the money if you can make a better version at home. Plus, the guacamole doesn't always complement the other ingredients in the bowl or burrito, but rather mushes everything up (and we all know how quickly guac turns brown). But if you really can't resist that Chipotle guacamole (no judgment — I love it), it's more cost-effective to order the chips and guac, rather than add it to your meal. That is, unless you request the veggie option, then it's free.
Ordering chips and guacamole is a better idea overall because it's more food for just a bit more money. A side of guac will run you around $3, while a side of guac and chips is just a little over $5. The chips justify the cost and make the choice all the more defensible. Otherwise, you're just paying almost three entire dollars for a tiny side of guac. And you'd better eat it in one sitting, because in a few hours, that stuff is not going to look appetizing.
7. Order chips and queso instead of added queso
Much like ordering chips and guacamole (rather than a side of guac), the same rule applies when ordering the queso at Chipotle. Chips and queso cost around $5, while the side of queso is about $3. Once again, this instantly justifies the order, and you're getting more food for just a tad more out of pocket. Let's face it, three whole dollars for a ladle of melted queso blanco is hardly worth it — like the guacamole situation, it's just too much.
With Chipotle's queso specifically, though, it's also more cost effective just by the quantity alone. If you ask for queso in your meal, they only give you one ladle. However, when you order the chips and queso instead, you're getting a whole little cup of it (which equals around three ladles, usually). This is called Chipotle math and they do not teach it in school.
8. Order cheese first
Sometimes, the order of the ingredients really does matter. When you are creating your meal with the Chipotle employee, they will first prompt you for rice, beans, and meat. After that, you're the star of the show, and the order in which you ask for the rest of the toppings is how they're going to add them to your meal. That said, don't make the mistake of adding salsas and veggies first. That spot should go straight to the shredded cheese.
Ordering the cheese first allows it to melt on top of the protein and rice, rather than just awkwardly sitting on top of the cold lettuce and other toppings. If you're adding fajita veggies to your meal, getting that cheese on there beforehand might also be a good idea. It's a tad out of order, but if you're kind to the employee and ask nicely, I'm sure they won't mind — it's an easy request.
9. Ask for hard taco shells on the side
Much like a side tortilla, hard taco shells are also no longer free at Chipotle. However, they, too, are only 50 cents — and you get three of them. This is already a pretty good deal, no matter which meal you order, but only one of them will give you the most bang for your buck. I am talking, of course, about the burrito bowl.
Ordering the burrito bowl, as we've discussed, will generally get you the most food. But adding these three hard taco shells could potentially create a whole separate meal by allowing you to add leftover contents from your packed bowl into the shells and, boom, you've got an order of tacos. The shells could also be crushed up and put in the bowl to form some sort of nacho situation. Or, heck, just use them to dip. The possibilities are plentiful with this hack — and all for just 50 cents more.
10. Look out for gift card promotions
Occasionally, Chipotle offers gift card promotions that can be very cost-effective for frequent customers. For example, there's one that sometimes pops up that says, "Buy a gift card, get a free burrito." Well, if you're always eating at Chipotle, all that really translates to is: Get a free burrito and money to spend on ... more burritos.
If you're signed up for emails and their rewards program, you'll likely get emails about these sorts of promotions. However, it's important to read the fine print before buying the gift card because sometimes there are minimum amounts you have to spend. For example, there was one gift card promotion that offered a free entree with purchase of a gift card, but only mentioned in the fine print that you had to load the gift card with at least $50. Reading the rules before going for a BOGO offer could save you time arguing with customer support representatives.