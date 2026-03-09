The Hands-Down Best Popeyes Side Isn't Fries Or Biscuits

When it comes to fast food, you never quite know what you're going to get with the side items. Most places have some sort of french fries, maybe onion rings, tater tots, or mozzarella sticks. Usually, overall, these sides can be hit or miss, but that's not the case at Popeyes. When we reviewed six side items at the fried chicken chain, we really didn't find one that was bad. Unlike some other fast food chains, Popeyes gets a little creative with its sides, all without compromising on quality.

As good as they are, there still has to be one standout. And for us, the best side item at Popeyes is the red beans and rice. Yes, surprisingly, the fried chicken chain's biscuits and cajun fries — though still tasty — can't beat its red beans and rice. It's seasoned perfectly with dried onion and garlic plus salt and spices. We found that the beans and rice complement each other instead of being overwhelming. Both elements tend to typically be pretty filling individually, but this side didn't feel super heavy.

The spices, which include paprika, add a nice kick but aren't overpowering. Some Popeyes sides can be on the spicier side, but the red beans and rice had a flavor that was more warm and savory than spicy. Overall, the flavor is what gave the red beans and rice the top spot in our review of Popeyes' side items.