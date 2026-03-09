The Hands-Down Best Popeyes Side Isn't Fries Or Biscuits
When it comes to fast food, you never quite know what you're going to get with the side items. Most places have some sort of french fries, maybe onion rings, tater tots, or mozzarella sticks. Usually, overall, these sides can be hit or miss, but that's not the case at Popeyes. When we reviewed six side items at the fried chicken chain, we really didn't find one that was bad. Unlike some other fast food chains, Popeyes gets a little creative with its sides, all without compromising on quality.
As good as they are, there still has to be one standout. And for us, the best side item at Popeyes is the red beans and rice. Yes, surprisingly, the fried chicken chain's biscuits and cajun fries — though still tasty — can't beat its red beans and rice. It's seasoned perfectly with dried onion and garlic plus salt and spices. We found that the beans and rice complement each other instead of being overwhelming. Both elements tend to typically be pretty filling individually, but this side didn't feel super heavy.
The spices, which include paprika, add a nice kick but aren't overpowering. Some Popeyes sides can be on the spicier side, but the red beans and rice had a flavor that was more warm and savory than spicy. Overall, the flavor is what gave the red beans and rice the top spot in our review of Popeyes' side items.
What to pair the red beans and rice with
We've already said it: There just aren't any bad side items at Popeyes from our experience. The biscuits were smooth and buttery, and the coleslaw was fresh, crispy, and tangy. The homestyle mac and cheese was super thick, creamy, and full of flavor, while the mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy (the hidden star of the menu) were packed with big flavor. The Cajun fries were well seasoned and crispy on the outside with a fluffy interior. And then, of course, there's the perfect red beans and rice.
As a standalone side, the red beans and rice cost about $2.99 for a regular portion and $5.29 for a larger size depending on location. But, of course, they go best as part of some of Popeyes' combos and with other entree items. The three-piece signature chicken combo costs $10.69 and comes with one side, one drink, and a biscuit. It's the perfect opportunity to let the red beans and rice shine alongside the fast food chain's famous fried chicken — which was an Anthony Bourdain favorite. You can add another side and a large drink for just an extra $2. The rice and beans would also pair well with the chain's Shrimp Tackle Box — eight shrimp with the flavor of your choosing, plus a side and a biscuit — for $5.99.
In reality, you can't go wrong with any side you pick at Popeyes. But we would be hard-pressed not to recommend the red beans and rice. It's a unique and uncommon side for a fast food chain, but its warm flavor goes perfectly with many of the chain's tasty chicken and seafood options.