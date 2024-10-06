Every McDonald's Burger, Ranked Worst To Best

Stopping by the Golden Arches but not sure what to order? The iconic burger from McDonald's is its pride and joy, so beloved by customers that statistics shared in recent years show more than 6 million burgers flying off the grill each day. However, it can be hard to know which to order, especially when some differences are very subtle. Add in the honking from the car behind you in the drive-thru lane and pressure to order the right thing mounts.

While many of the burgers share the same basic assembly of beef patty, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles, there are a few that add extra flavor, texture, and even secret ingredients. These rankings of all of the McDonald's burgers will help you know which ones are best and when you might want to steer clear of certain offerings. Flavor, texture, and preparation were our top criteria, since a great burger first has to taste great. Most people go to McDonald's for a fast meal that won't cost a lot, so value and convenience were also factors that made certain selections stand out on the menu.

With three kids, it wasn't hard to find taste testers to compare all of these burgers side by side. Like most families, we have our go-to favorites but it was helpful to try all of them at once to really see what made the cut. Surprisingly, some of our most-anticipated selections didn't make our taste buds dance while the classic options hit the spot.