6 Sonic Menu Items You're Better Off Avoiding, According To Reviews

Ask any Oklahoman, and they'll tell you that nothing says "summer" like Sonic Drive-In. The fast food chain with the unique drive-up concept started in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in 1953 (previously named Top Hat Drive-in), and is now a staple not only in small towns across the state but also all over the country.

Everyone who knows Sonic has their favorite go-to, whether it's a Route 44 Cherry Limeade or a piping hot order of chili cheese tots. Most customers comment that the best things on the menu are the slushes and limeades. (I concur — my favorite is a large cherry limeade, and I get it every single time I go to Sonic.) The chain is also known for coming up with fun menu concepts, such as the new Grillo's Pickles collab. But like any restaurant chain, there are also some menu items that fall flat.

We searched forums and watched many online reviews to find out which menu items you're better off avoiding on your next trip to Sonic. These are items that don't pass the quality test or have gone downhill in recent years. Some have customers saying they just aren't worth whatever money you pay for them. Either way, read on to find out which menu items you should give a pass.