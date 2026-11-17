Jersey Mike's Vs Firehouse Subs: Which Chain Makes The Best Tuna Fish Sub?
Though I can certainly appreciate the merits of a finely-calibrated tuna fish sandwich, and I will make one at home from time to time, I don't often order one from a fast food restaurant. I know this American lunch staple is quite popular, but I don't want to be the person who unwraps one of these stinkers on an airplane and gags fellow travelers with its fishy funk. I also don't fully trust a fast food franchise to get the components of this tricky culinary concoction just right. So it was with both curiosity and trepidation that I accepted this assignment to compare the tuna fish sub offerings from two fast food sandwich giants; Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs.
Jersey Mike's Subs began as a 1950s-era Jersey Shore sandwich shop before an employee turned it into an empire with currently more than 4,000 locations. Similarly, Firehouse Subs has cultivated a loyal clientele with its steamed to order sandwiches and first responder focus. Since franchising in 1995, this Jacksonville, Florida-based chain now has 1,500 locations. Both Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs feature a tuna salad sub on their everyday menus. I picked up sammies from each restaurant and compared them side by side to definitively answer the question, "Which chain makes the best tuna fish sub?"
Methodology
I purchased medium-sized tuna fish sub sandwiches from the Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs restaurants closest to my house in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and did not tell the counter workers I was writing a review. I ordered each sub "as-is" without any additions or subtractions. At both restaurants, that meant tuna salad on white bread served cold with the restaurant's customary toppings. Each sub was wrapped in the franchise's signature paper or packaging and handed to me in a paper bag. I kept the sandwiches cold in an insulated grocery bag until I got them home to conduct my evaluation.
Sampling one sandwich at a time, I noted the taste, tension, and quality of the bread as it related to the overall tuna sub experience. I then considered the tuna salad itself, parsing out the different herbs and ingredients I detected in each, as well as the base material and overall flavor.
I also evaluated the quality and choice of toppings that were specific to each chain's sub, and considered how they elevated or detracted from the eating experience. Despite knowing culinary tricks for elevating basic tuna salad by customizing the condiment, veggie, and bread options, I stuck to the basics and considered each sub as it was conceived. Scent, texture, consistency, and enjoyability were also compared as I chose one sub to be the clear and definitive winner of this head-to-head tuna sub comparison between Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs.
What makes a good tuna sub?
Opinions about tuna subs vary, with the most beloved tuna sandwiches in the U.S. running the gamut from very basic to considerably elaborate in structure. But the foundation is always the same; a good tuna sub starts with the right piece of bread. This crucial component is responsible not just for carrying the goods to your mouth, but also corralling the messy, drippy heart and soul of this particular sammy. The roll must be firm without being difficult to chew and soft inside but not overly absorbent.
The tuna salad itself should be freshly made and mildly scented. The traditional base begins with mayo, but it might also include mustard and vinegar for zing. The tuna variety used in the best tuna fish subs is typically albacore, which is lighter in color and firmer in texture than many of its lower quality peers. But the main ingredient here might also be a chunk light tuna like yellowfin. Canned tuna packed in water holds its texture better than tuna packed in oil and prevents the salad from becoming too rich.
In the best tuna subs, the celery, onion, and herb blend compliments the tuna flavor while providing crunch and texture, and bright condiments like tomatoes, pickles, and red onions offset the creamy salad base. Top dressings should be added minimally to prevent oversaturated bread, and in the end it all must come together in perfect proportion to deliver each component in every bite.
Jersey Mike's Tuna Fish Sub
When you order a sub "Mike's Way" at Jersey Mike's, the default toppings include shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, oil, red wine vinegar, and a special seasoning mix. That's how I ordered my Tuna Fish sub. While I feared the oil and vinegar, which were generously splashed over the top of my sammy, might make things too goopy — and they kinda did — they also offset the creamy mayo base with some nice acidity. The tomato slice and onions lent a sharpness to every bite that I also appreciated. And the oregano and salt topping zested everything up.
The tuna salad core of this sub was surprisingly fresh, light, and non-fishy. Since Jersey Mike's uses both albacore and chunk light tuna in its recipe, the color and texture were varied, which I appreciated. And there were some larger tuna pieces in the salad which prevented the mixture from being too mushy. Flecks of black pepper lent some kick and broke up the monotony, but I could have used a few more celery chunks and maybe a pickle slice on top. There was no cheese on this sub, and I didn't miss it.
Jersey Mike's bread is baked fresh daily, and I could really taste that. Its white sub roll has been expertly conceived to hold the goods without overpowering the sandwich contents. Airy, a little sweet, and barely browned, the bread was thin, had a great chew, and was easy to bite.
Firehouse Subs Tuna Salad Sub
My Tuna Salad Sub from Firehouse Subs was also served cold on a white bread sub roll, but this one had a little more heft to it. Crusty and golden on the outside with a soft internal texture and large air pockets, the bread was substantial enough to contain the amorphous qualities of tuna salad but a little difficult to bite off. The roll top was also a little rough on the roof of my mouth.
As for the salad inside, it was pale in color, indicating chunk light or albacore tuna and a lot of mayo in the mix. I could not find confirmation of the exact kind of tuna used by Firehouse Subs, but the flavor was seafood-forward and the scent was something approaching medium. The mayo base was broken up with onion chunks, black pepper, and sweet pickle relish. While this unique mix-in lent some much-needed crunch and I typically appreciate when relish dresses up something other than hot dogs, I found it a little sweet and slightly add odds with the other simple ingredients. I couldn't tell if there was any celery in the mix, but I would have liked more (or, at least, some).
Topping-wise, my Firehouse Tuna Salad Sub came with onion, tomato, and a side pickle. There was extra mayo and a fair amount of spicy brown mustard slapped on the bread, which made things messy, and a slice of provolone that was completely irrelevant.
The clear winner
If you're a tuna salad enthusiast looking for a grab-and-go lunch, I'd feel good recommending either of these subs — perhaps with some modifications. Neither restaurant tries to reinvent the wheel with its tuna offering, which is a good thing. And neither delivers the best tuna salad sandwich I'd ever had. But the clear winner in my tuna salad sub-off was Jersey Mike's.
Going head-to-head in the category of sub rolls, both Firehouse and Jersey Mike's ranked near the bottom of our fast food sandwich bread roundup, but for the purpose of corralling tuna salad into something relatively easy to eat, Jersey Mike's bread did the trick. Softer, more absorbent, and less crusty than Firehouse Subs' bread, it delivered the tuna like a champ without creating obstacles. Jersey Mike's tuna salad was also superior, with a bright and mild flavor and a little more definition than Firehouse Subs' recipe. The crunch from the celery was good, and the acidic toppings provided great contrast to the salad's mayo base. I also enjoyed Jersey Mike's oregano shake. Firehouse's overly generous bread spreads and provolone cheese delivered too much cream and not enough zing to win this battle.
Similarly priced in my market (though prices may vary based on your location) at $9.29 for a Firehouse Subs Tuna Salad Sub and $9.80 for a Jersey Mike's Tuna Fish Sub, cost did not factor into my comparison. Jersey Mike's sandwich won and earned a spot in my fast food sub rotation.