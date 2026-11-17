I purchased medium-sized tuna fish sub sandwiches from the Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs restaurants closest to my house in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and did not tell the counter workers I was writing a review. I ordered each sub "as-is" without any additions or subtractions. At both restaurants, that meant tuna salad on white bread served cold with the restaurant's customary toppings. Each sub was wrapped in the franchise's signature paper or packaging and handed to me in a paper bag. I kept the sandwiches cold in an insulated grocery bag until I got them home to conduct my evaluation.

Sampling one sandwich at a time, I noted the taste, tension, and quality of the bread as it related to the overall tuna sub experience. I then considered the tuna salad itself, parsing out the different herbs and ingredients I detected in each, as well as the base material and overall flavor.

I also evaluated the quality and choice of toppings that were specific to each chain's sub, and considered how they elevated or detracted from the eating experience. Despite knowing culinary tricks for elevating basic tuna salad by customizing the condiment, veggie, and bread options, I stuck to the basics and considered each sub as it was conceived. Scent, texture, consistency, and enjoyability were also compared as I chose one sub to be the clear and definitive winner of this head-to-head tuna sub comparison between Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs.