How Tuna Fish Sandwiches Stack Up In America's Sandwich Rankings

If the tuna eaters of America align with the survey's average, they're chowing down as many as six sandwiches every seven days. They probably also feel that living on tuna sandwiches alone is a perfectly good way to use up their weekly calorie allotment.

And while it is tempting to think that these seafood sandwich lovers spend their time daydreaming about the different possibilities — tuna melts, tuna and bacon combos, and tuna with avocado and hard-boiled egg slices, for example – they probably don't if they're in tune with a majority of the country's sandwich lovers. Some 58% of sandwich eaters claimed to be "sandwich pragmatists," which means that, to them, it's more important to just get 'er done and ready to eat than it is to have a fancy schmancy sammy.

However, 42% of the respondents did say that they take their sandwiches seriously. Better is better for these "sandwich chefs," and better means high quality meats, fresh veggies, and the condiments that make things oh-so perky. What does that mean for tuna lovers? Maybe swapping the canned stuff for sushi-grade tuna belly or adding a crispy cheese skirt to the bread like some of the best-reviewed tuna sandwiches in the country. The possibilities are endless in a world where there's so much tuna to eat and so little time.