What Type Of Tuna Does Jersey Mike's Use?

From Jersey Mike's humble beginnings as a local sandwich shop in 1956, the sub chain has since become a globally recognized franchise. And as with any other major chain, customers also want to know exactly what it is in their sandwiches — especially their tuna salad, which can often be somewhat dubious in appearance. Like other sandwich chains, such as Subway, Jersey Mike's uses canned tuna for all the company's tuna sandwiches.

Specifically, Jersey Mike's uses two kinds of tuna: light tuna and albacore. This blend of two types of fish, shown in a YouTube video posted by That Crazy Sub Guy, actually sets Jersey Mike's apart from other chains, which will typically opt to use just one type of tuna. The reason Jersey Mike's uses two types of tuna is quite simple: It makes for a more balanced flavor and texture overall. It's an extra step of effort that makes Jersey Mike's tuna sandwiches stand out from the pack. Hungry customers seem to approve as well, touting online in Reddit forums just how much they love Jersey Mike's specific tuna sandwich recipe.