4 Creative Ways To Use Relish That Go Far Beyond Hot Dogs

Of all the possible hot dog toppings, relish is perhaps the least glamorous. Other, snazzier wiener toppers such as ketchup, mustard, or chili may be likelier to win over a crowd. Relish is, well, it's easy to misunderstand, and even easier to ignore, especially outside of the context of hot dog dressing. But frankly, the vinegar-based condiment made from finely diced pickles, peppers, and spices deserves a lot more love. The possibilities for pickle relish go far beyond the sausage-based sandwich for which it is commonly known. (Plus, making relish is a great way to repurpose soft pickles.)

To show off the delicious potential of a good relish, we've gathered four unexpected uses for the cured cucumber condiment. After all, it isn't really so far from its famous pickle cousins. And seeing as pickles are having a bit of a contemporary renaissance, it might just be time to give relish its time in the spotlight (and a place in considerably more dishes). Just be warned: You might find yourself as a member of the small but mighty group of relish enthusiasts.