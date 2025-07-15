4 Creative Ways To Use Relish That Go Far Beyond Hot Dogs
Of all the possible hot dog toppings, relish is perhaps the least glamorous. Other, snazzier wiener toppers such as ketchup, mustard, or chili may be likelier to win over a crowd. Relish is, well, it's easy to misunderstand, and even easier to ignore, especially outside of the context of hot dog dressing. But frankly, the vinegar-based condiment made from finely diced pickles, peppers, and spices deserves a lot more love. The possibilities for pickle relish go far beyond the sausage-based sandwich for which it is commonly known. (Plus, making relish is a great way to repurpose soft pickles.)
To show off the delicious potential of a good relish, we've gathered four unexpected uses for the cured cucumber condiment. After all, it isn't really so far from its famous pickle cousins. And seeing as pickles are having a bit of a contemporary renaissance, it might just be time to give relish its time in the spotlight (and a place in considerably more dishes). Just be warned: You might find yourself as a member of the small but mighty group of relish enthusiasts.
Add some tang to your next grilled cheese
One of the simplest yet most satisfying sandwiches, a great grilled cheese features bread toasted until golden brown and packed to the gills with the cheese, or combination of cheeses, you crave; it hardly needs any adornment. Still, it's fun to mix things up, and adding on, say, a slice of tomato or a few pieces of bacon can really give your grilled cheese a kick. But don't overlook relish – the pickled mince works wonders in this iconic sandwich.
Best of all, you can use any kind: sweet or dill, spicy pepper or tomatoey hamburger relish. The condiment will give your grilled cheese a tangy, vinegary twist, adding brightness to the incredibly rich dish. Now, of course, you can scoop some relish onto a simple grilled cheese, topped with American cheese singles, but you can also use your relish as a way of elevating your sandwich. If you choose to use a sweet variety, for instance, you might try pairing it with a pepper jack cheese. This will give your sandwich a swicy (sweet and spicy) flavor profile that is totally moreish. For a dill relish, you can pair your pickle spread with Havarti, a well-known companion to the herb. Versatile Swiss, Brie, and provolone would also make great accompaniments to a relish-filled grilled cheese with something like green tomato chow chow. Other marvelous melters, such as sharp cheddar and Gruyere, are perfect for zesty, mustardy hot dog relish.
Give your meatloaf a fresh twist
Even if putting relish in all kinds of dishes is an easy sell for pickle lovers (we are many, and we are strong), messing with meatloaf is bound to upset a few traditionalists. After all, many home cooks are protective of their heirloom meat loaves, passed down from generation to generation. And yet, the comfort food staple, which has roots in the scrappy cooking of the Depression era, is well-suited for a relish-packed makeover.
Adding a few tablespoons of relish to your meatloaf mix will surely make mincemeat of any skeptics by adding a zippy twist to the suppertime staple. While you can experiment with the relish of your choice, a variety with a bit of sweetness works particularly well here, especially if your meatloaf includes ground pork or veal, as the condiment's sugars complement the meat's buttery savor.
Besides folding relish into the loaf itself, you can also mix a couple of teaspoons into a classic tomato sauce or ketchup glaze. Hamburger relish, which often contains tomato paste, is a natural fit for this. After multiplying your meatloaf's deliciousness to the power of pickle, you may just find that relish is precisely what your family's reliable recipe always needed.
Relish your macaroni and cheese
As noted, relish makes a great addition to cheese. So, why not think beyond the bread? Infusing your macaroni and cheese with the condiment is a surefire way to pack a pickle surprise into every bite. While this pickled pivot might give you pause, rest assured — the combination is a winner. After all, the trend of putting pickles in everything has yielded some tasty surprises like fermented cucumber-topped pizza and pickle ice cream. Heck, pickles even make lemonade more refreshing. If anything, mac and cheese is a prime candidate for pickling via your handy jar of relish.
The type of relish you use is up to you, though dill, sweet pickle, and pepper relishes will seriously upgrade the dish. You'll want to first build the base of your cheese sauce, then add in your relish along with any other accompanying seasonings, such as pickle juice or dill fronds. The benefit of using relish over sliced pickles is that the condiment meshes better with the texture of your pasta, so you won't get any large chunks of pickle, just the tangy relish taste. Want to amp up the flavor even more? Add a packet of ranch dressing powder to the sauce. This unique take on a classic noodle dish will have you reaching for relish on the regular.
Make some delicious relish and corn fritters
We'll take a fritter for your thoughts — a corn fritter, that is. Fried crisp yet pillowy inside, corn fritters are a versatile dish perfect for serving as an appetizer at any summer gathering or just tucking into as a snack. Boasting both corn kernels and cornmeal, their slight sweetness makes them ideal for the zesty sourness (or sweet and sour zinginess) of relish, adding a welcome vinegary kick that stands in contrast to the rich taste of the corn batter.
Filling your fritters with pickled goodness is as easy as draining the relish and adding the pickled solids to your favorite batter before frying. Any relish will do, but bread and butter or sweet pickle relish will play up the corn's sweetness, while pepper relish will lend the dish an undercurrent of spice. So go ahead, stir some of this underdog condiment into your next batch of fritters — or mac and cheese, or meatloaf — and see just how far a little relish can go.