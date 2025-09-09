Before You Make That Sandwich, Here's How To Choose The Right Bread

Being aware of common mistakes home chefs make when building sandwiches can be the difference between creating a masterpiece and creating a mess. While it can be tempting to use the stale loaf of bread that's sitting in the cabinet to make your sandwich, doing so can set you up for failure, says chef Reid Shilling. "A dry sandwich is a bad sandwich, so there's always going to be moisture involved. A freshly made bread will help to curtail this," he says. "When bread gets dried out, it gets brittle and unappealing, and makes it hard to eat." If you only have the option of stale bread, fear not — you can moisten the bread and toss it in the oven for a few minutes to bring some life back into your loaf.

While moisture in a sandwich is important, you need to take steps to stop it from creating soggy bread. Shilling says that the way you layer your sandwich fillings can make all the difference. When making a burger, he slips some shredded cabbage underneath the beef to help the bottom bun stay intact as juices are released. He says that general construction matters too. "I always like to think of sandwiches as boxes that we are trying to fill evenly, top to bottom, side to side. I like to give every bit an equal opportunity to have all the ingredients and be as flavorful as possible." Shilling also says that it's important to sauce your sandwich evenly to avoid dryness, recommending going "coast to coast on the bread" with sauce.