The Hands-Down Best Tuna Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews
It's easy to see why so many people love tuna sandwiches. All it takes is canned tuna, mayonnaise, and bread to make a basic version at home. It's also a great meal to grab on the go and a solid lunchtime option at a diner or deli. If you're going to spend your hard-earned money on a tuna sandwich at a restaurant, though, you want to make sure that you're getting something that goes above and beyond what you could make at home.
Some restaurants consistently get called out for their tuna sandwiches thanks to their superior ingredients and excellent execution. While some go classic with straight-up tuna salad, others use clever tuna sandwich upgrades like crunchy vegetables, cheese, and sauces that take the dish to the next level. Some spots also think outside the box, offering completely unique versions. If you love tuna sandwiches, these restaurants should be on your radar. According to customer reviews, these are the spots that serve the absolute best tuna sandwiches in the United States.
S&P Lunch - New York City, New York
S&P Lunch has a storied history that dates back nearly 100 years. It started as a lunch counter called Eisenberg's in 1929 endured as a beloved no-frills sandwich shop until the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to shutter in 2021. When it closed, legions of fans were dismayed they would no longer be able to get its famous egg creams and tuna melts on rye. Much to their delight, Eric Finkelstein and Matt Ross of Court Street Grocers revived the spot in 2022. The duo changed the name but kept many things the same.
Long-time fans love that the famous tuna melt is still on the menu and that it's barely changed at all. The sandwich features rye bread, tuna, mayo, and American cheese. For many, its beauty lies in its simplicity. As one Yelp reviewer said, "Such a delicious and simple tuna melt. One of the best I've ever had hands down. The crispy bread with the piping hot tuna and cheese.. chef's kiss!" Another said, "Perfect texture on the rye bread, melty cheese, tuna salad, filling and delicious served with a pickle spear."
(212) 691-8862
174 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010
Vuji Cafe - Houston, Texas
Tired of the same old tuna sandwiches with the predictable tuna and mayo mix? Vuji Cafe is a unique spot in Houston Heights that offers Asian-inspired sandwiches on Texas toast. Out of the seven sandwiches on the menu, the Negitoro Tuna is the best seller. It features sushi-grade tuna belly and loin with scallions, salmon roe, and a furikake spice mix featuring tempura seafood chips. The sandwich also has mayo for creaminess and cucumbers for a bit of crunch.
Diners rave about Vuji Cafe's unique take on the tuna sandwich, with many commenting on the great balance of flavors and textures. "Let me tell you, that tuna sando, I dreamt of it last night," said one satisfied diner on Yelp. "You got crunchy seafood chips inside to offset the softness of the fresh tuna (none of that canned s***), you got some popping eggs on top, nicely balanced cream from the mayo base, and acidity to balance out the fish." Another diner left a Google review calling it refreshing, crisp, and the "perfect summer sando."
(346) 690-6185
718 W 18th St, Suite H, Houston, TX 77008
Modigliani Cafe - Oakland, California
Modigliani Cafe is a friendly neighborhood sandwich spot in Oakland that takes pride in its handheld creations. Step inside and you'll likely find owner Gerry Mogg behind the counter, whipping up meatball sandwiches, turkey paninis, and tuna melts. The menu also features old-fashioned milkshakes and salads, but it's the sandwiches that most people come for. The tuna melt in particular gets outstanding reviews.
There are several things that set Modigliani's tuna melt apart from the competition. First, the filling features an ample portion of skipjack tuna, which is one of the most sustainable and flavorful types of tuna. The fish is mixed with mayo, celery, red onion, pickles, and lemon juice. Then it's piled onto a roll, topped with cheddar cheese, and the whole thing is grilled. The result is a sublime sandwich that's buttery and crunchy on the outside and cheesy and creamy on the inside. As one Yelp reviewer said, "It was literally the closest thing to tuna melt perfection."
(510) 986-1599
3208-3210 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Joe & The Juice - Multiple locations
If you frequented the first Joe & The Juice cafe in Copenhagen, Denmark, back in 2002, you may never have guessed that it would turn into an internationally recognized chain known for its fresh juices and sandwiches. The first shop sold beer alongside fruit juice and had an ashtray on the bar for smokers. A lot has changed since then. Now there are over 330 locations worldwide, each of which offers fresh vibes and fare. Two dishes that get a great deal of hype are the tuna sandwiches.
You can choose from two tuna sandwiches at Joe's: the Tunacado and the spicy tuna. The former features tuna mousse, vegan pesto, avocado, and tomato on thin, crispy bread. If you prefer your tuna sandwich with a kick of heat, the spicy tuna features the same combo of tuna mousse, pesto, and tomatoes, but swaps the avocado for jalapeños and a splash of Tabasco. Diners say the tuna sandwiches truly live up to the TikTok hype. One customer on Yelp said, "I'm in love with the bread! The crunch is so perfect! Everything inside the sandwich makes sense!"
Multiple locations
Parkside Bar & Bistro - Portland, Oregon
Located on the edge of Kenton Park in Portland, Oregon, Parkside Bar & Bistro is a family-run spot that offers cocktails, wine, and comfort food like soups, salads, and sandwiches. If the weather is nice, you can grab a seat on the dog-friendly patio for al fresco eats. On colder days, you can cozy up to the fireplace. No matter what season you come, many say the tuna melt is an absolute must-try dish.
Parkside's tuna melt is pretty classic with a tuna-mayo mix sandwiched between slices of sourdough or rye bread. What makes it unique though is the cheese skirt on the outside of the bread that forms when the sandwich is grilled. Lacy, crispy, and salty, it adds extra crunch and flavor that goes above and beyond your run-of-the-mill tuna melt. One Yelp reviewer said, "The tuna melt skirt leaves you wanting to come back for it again and again." A Google review seconded that notion, stating, "The tuna sandwich with "the cheese skirt" was 10/10."
(503) 719-6826
2135 N Willis Blvd, Portland, OR 97217
J.P. Graziano Grocery - Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is best known for its Italian beef sandwiches, but if you're craving a tuna sandwich in the Windy City, many say J.P. Graziano Grocery is the spot. The business was established by an enterprising Sicilian immigrant named Vincenzo Graziano who built a thriving grocery business in the early 20th century. In 2007, his ancestor Jim Graziano opened a sub shop in the grocery store, and it was a huge hit. The tuna sandwich is just one of the stars on the menu.
J.P. Graziano's tuna sandwich is served submarine-style on a thick roll with lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, and a generous scoop of Genova tuna with mayo, roasted red peppers, celery, red onion, artichokes, and giardiniera (pickled vegetables). It's a fan favorite and has even won over people who don't usually like tuna sandwiches. As one customer on Reddit said, " I wasn't a huge fan of tuna sandwiches growing up but I could eat this every week and not get tired of it." Another said, "Their putting giardiniera in their tuna was a game changer for me."
(312) 666-4587
901 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Penn Avenue Fish Company - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh locals know that if you want supremely fresh fish, Penn Avenue Fish Company is the spot to go. Part fish market, part restaurant, this seafood-centric spot sources top-quality fish like premium tuna. Co-founder Henry B. Dewey told Samuels Seafood Co, "We cut whole #1 tunas here and we're one of the few places on the East Coast that cut sushi grade tuna in a retail environment." With that in mind, you can rest assured that the tuna sandwiches are nothing if not fresh.
There are several options for tuna sandwich lovers at Penn Avenue Fish Company. You can go classic with a traditional tuna salad on toasted ciabatta or try the grilled tuna club, tuna melt, or spicy tuna melt. The Navajo features tuna salad with avocado and melted cheese on a whole-grain ciabatta. However, if you want something really special, diners say the California tuna sandwich is the way to go. One fan on Reddit said, "It's a decently large tuna filet grilled to temp, melted cheddar, jalapeños, a smear of teriyaki sauce, and fresh avocado on a toasted ciabatta bun. Can't go wrong with it."
(412) 434-7200
2208 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Chula Seafood - Multiple locations
Chula Seafood started as a pop-up stand at a farmer's market selling swordfish and tuna by the pound. Now it's one of the most well-known seafood chains in Arizona. There are three restaurants in Phoenix and Scottsdale that sell fresh seafood creations like ceviche, fish tacos, and poke bowls. However, it's Chula's different take on tuna salad sandwiches that put the place on the map for many people. You have two enticing options to choose from: the Green Chile Tuna Melt and the Confit Tuna Sandwich.
If you're feeling decadent, the Confit Tuna Sandwich features buttery confit albacore tuna with creamy avocado, crunchy cucumbers, house-made giardiniera, and mixed greens on toasted country bread. Then again, if you're in the mood for some Southwestern flavors, the Green Chile Tuna Melt is a good bet. It features albacore tuna with hatch chiles and spiced Oaxaca cheese on Noble Bakery bread. It's served with a zingy chimichurri on the side. It's hard to say which one diners like more, as both get stellar reviews. One thing is for sure though — both are bursting with flavor and utterly unique.
Multiple locations in Arizona
The Apple Pan - Los Angeles, California
Established in 1947, The Apple Pan is an iconic West Los Angeles diner that hasn't changed much since it first opened its doors. Sidle up to the U-shaped bar and settle in for a homey meal that could include a classic tuna salad sandwich followed up with a slice of fresh apple pie. Locals know that you can also request your tuna sandwich as a melt with your choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese.
It would be an understatement to say that people love the tuna sandwiches at The Apple Pan. One reviewer on Yelp said, "I come for the tuna melt. The best tuna melt I've ever had in my entire life. The pie and burgers are excellent too but it's ALL ABOUT the tuna melt." Many cite the freshness of the tuna and the superb ratio of fish to mayo. People also love that the tuna is piled high. Want to amp up the already stellar sandwich even more? Another not-so-secret hack is to add grilled onions.
(310) 475-3585
10801 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064
Palace Diner - Biddeford, Maine
Housed in a vintage Pollard dining car, the Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine, is a blast from the past. The car was built in 1927 and gives off old-school vibes with a single line of stools fronting a counter bar. The tiny kitchen pumps out all-American fare like cheeseburgers, fried chicken, and what many say is an ultra-craveable tuna sandwich. You can have the sandwich with tuna salad, iceberg lettuce, and pickles on griddled challah bread or make it a melt with sharp cheddar cheese.
According to diners, the tuna salad sandwich is good, but the melt is over-the-top delicious. "I don't know how else to say this, but the tuna melt was almost life-changing," said one diner on Yelp. "Perfect layers of crunchy iceberg lettuce, dilly tuna, sweet pickles, buttery toast. Perfection." The only thing diners are divided about is what exactly makes it so delicious. It could be the vinegar-infused lettuce, quality tuna, or the golden brown bread. Perhaps it's the sheer size. Whatever it is, most would agree with one Reddit user who called it, "The humble tuna melt that melts your brains."
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005
B&H Dairy - New York City, New York
There aren't too many kosher dairy lunch restaurants left in New York City, which is just one of the things that makes B&H Dairy so special. Originally opened in 1938, the tiny East Village restaurant stays true to its Jewish roots with comfort food dishes like matzo ball soup, blintzes, and overstuffed sandwiches made with homemade challah bread. If it's tuna you're craving, you can opt for the classic tuna salad sandwich or the tuna melt.
Diners say there are numerous reasons they keep going back for the tuna sandwiches at B&H Dairy. Many love the fact that the tuna salad includes crunchy carrots and celery, adding substance to the sandwich and contrasting nicely with the creaminess of the mayo. Others love the thick, fluffy bread and the fact that the cooks don't skimp on the filling. When it comes to the tuna melt, one Yelp reviewer said, "The best part is that they put the tuna salad on the grill too! You get a nice smoky, warm tuna, which just beats every other tuna melt I've ever had."
(212) 505-8065
127 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Call Your Mother Deli - Multiple locations
Call Your Mother Deli is a modern deli chain that focuses on house-made bagels, as well as fresh sandwiches with an array of fillings. The menu has not one, but two tuna sandwiches to satisfy your cravings. The Big Tuna Salad includes a hefty portion of tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions on your choice of challah or rye bread. If you're in a melt kind of mood, the Tuna Melt includes tuna salad with both American and cheddar cheeses. You can have it on rye, yuca cheesy bread, or an everything bagel.
It's hard to find many negative reviews about the tuna sandwiches at Call Your Mother Deli. Most people say the sandwiches are substantial, taste fresh, and offer a great balance of textures. One diner on Yelp said, "The tuna salad on challah is huge. I loved the meaty tuna and the soft, 'eggy' challah bread." Another diner left a Yelp review that said, "It is everything you want for a tuna melt. Rich, creamy, and full of yummy tuna."
Multiple locations
La Sandwicherie - Miami, Florida
If you're in South Beach and need sustenance, you can't go wrong with a tuna sandwich from La Sandwicherie. Since 1988, this counter-service spot has been satisfying locals and visitors alike with French-style sandwiches on baguettes or croissants. The sandwiches come piled high with crisp veggies and the house vinaigrette, which many say is an absolute must. The spot is so popular that it now has sister locations in Wynwood, North Beach, Brickell, and Fort Lauderdale.
The most popular sandwich at La Sandwicherie may be the Frenchie with salami and brie, but many say the tuna is the perfect grab-and-go beach bite. Customers also love that the sandwiches are so customizable. You can have your tuna salad on a crusty wheat baguette or soft croissant. You can jazz it up with cornichons, add brie for extra creaminess, or throw some smoked salmon in there for ultra decadence. As one Google review stated, "Give it a try, it's cute, it got a vibe and it has the best tuna salad sandwich on planet Earth."
Multiple locations in Florida
ChezCasa - Salem, Massachusetts
ChezCasa may be a relative newcomer to the Salem dining scene, but it's earned a loyal following of fans who love the innovative takes on classic sandwiches. Take for example the La Tu Na sandwich, which features seared, spiced ahi tuna with a bright sweet pepper relish, peppery watercress, and creamy aioli on a grilled ciabatta bun. Like all the sandwiches at ChezCasa, it's served with house-made potato chips and a pickle. It's simple, but elevated and definitely not your typical canned tuna and mayo sandwich.
Customers gush about the tuna sandwich at ChezCasa, citing everything from the vibrant flavors to the quality of the ingredients. One Yelp reviewer said, "I had the La Tu Na sandwich and no joke, began texting all my friends that I'd found the most perfect tuna sandwich ever. It's an insane amount of delicious, high-quality tuna, piled on so generously that I had plenty in every bite, seasoned to perfection with just the right amount of sauce and greens." Another diner left a Google review that said, "It's simply the best tuna sandwich I have ever had."
(978) 744-2143
97 Bridge Street Salem, MA 01970
How we chose the best tuna sandwiches in America
To uncover which spots make the absolute best tuna sandwiches in the country, we went to the people who know best — diners. We searched through countless reviews on platforms like Yelp, Reddit, and Google, as well as food blogs and online magazines to see which spots consistently get shouted out for their terrific tuna sandwiches.
We looked at criteria like the freshness of the ingredients, ample portion sizes, and a great balance of flavors and textures. These are the spots with tuna sandwiches that customers say tick all those boxes.