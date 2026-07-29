Unforgettable Potato Salad Begins With Using The Right Vinegar

Unforgettable potato salad might at first sound like an oxymoron. Cold chopped spuds, some kind of dressing, maybe a smattering of diced celery for texture, and a shake of paprika for color are enough to create a convincing side. But there are actually plenty of chef-approved potato salad upgrades if you know where to look. And sometimes you don't need to look farther than your own refrigerator for an ingredient swap that will level up potato salad. Using apple cider vinegar is a great way to make the dish more memorable.

When a recipe calls for vinegar, plenty of people will reach for a bottle of distilled white they have on hand. It certainly does the job of adding a perky acid to all that it meets, including potato salad, but its tasting notes are not the most complex. Apple cider vinegar is also fairly common across home kitchens, and boasts more dimension. It's certainly tart, but with a little fruity sweetness that takes the edge off. Those qualities can make a notable difference when your other ingredients are naturally bland potatoes and minimally more flavorful mayo. The switch will also make an even bigger difference in vinegar-based potato salads, giving the finished salad more nuance than you'd get from whatever fermented acid you have lying around.