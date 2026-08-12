Improved Taco Bell Quesarito Recipe
Taco Bell is consistently innovating and bringing us clever and creative menu items, like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Doritos Locos Taco, and the beloved Quesarito. Something of a cheesy quesadilla and meaty burrito hybrid, the Quesarito's run on the Taco Bell menu was first reduced to in-app ordering only in 2020, then cut entirely in 2023. Although the Quesarito did have a brief menu resurgence in late 2025 and the chain brings it back for special promotions from time to time, it's not a consistent Taco Bell menu item nor one you can count on being able to order every time you go.
Enter this improved Taco Bell Quesarito recipe, one crafted from a tried-and-true Taco Bell fan. This is certainly not the first Taco Bell copycat recipe that I've crafted, and it won't be my last — but I do have to say that it is a personal favorite. This homemade Quesarito version pays homage to the OG while providing some small but hefty improvements. First, I used a combination of grated cheese and nacho cheese for optimal savory appeal. I recreated Taco Bell's iconic rice using a plethora of seasonings to get that savory, tangy flavor and fork-fluffed texture just right. Where I went culinarily rogue is with the seared skirt steak and creamy chipotle sauce, which are both a little higher-quality than anything you might get from Taco Bell.
Gather the improved Taco Bell Quesarito ingredients
For the creamy chipotle sauce and marinade, you will need mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle peppers in adobo, fresh cilantro, lime juice, garlic powder, ground cumin, and salt. You will also need 8 ounces of skirt or flank steak, though you could also make this recipe using strip or sirloin steak.
For the red rice, you will need dry milk powder, annatto, chicken bouillon powder, garlic powder, onion powder, sweet paprika, and long grain white rice. To assemble the Quesaritos, you will need vegetable oil, soft burrito-sized flour tortillas, nacho cheese or jarred queso, and shredded Colby Jack cheese.
Step 1: Add creamy chipotle sauce ingredients to bowl
Make the chipotle sauce by placing mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle pepper, cilantro, lime juice, garlic powder, cumin, and salt in a medium bowl.
Step 2: Stir to combine the sauce
Stir to combine the sauce.
Step 3: Set some sauce aside
Remove ¼ cup of the sauce from the bowl to use as a marinade for the steak. Cover the remaining sauce and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 4: Place the steak in a shallow dish
Place the steak in a shallow casserole dish.
Step 5: Marinate the steak in creamy chipotle sauce
Coat the steak in the ¼ cup of sauce. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours to marinate.
Step 6: Begin making the seasoned rice
Once there is about 30 minutes left on the steak, begin making the rice by placing 2 ¼ cups of water in a large saucepan. Season the water with cheese powder, milk powder, annatto, bouillon, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika.
Step 7: Bring rice seasoning mixture to a boil
Stir to combine and bring to a boil over high heat.
Step 8: Add the rice
Once boiling, add the rice, stir to combine, and boil for 2 minutes.
Step 9: Cook the rice
Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes or until the rice is cooked through and fluffy. Set aside.
Step 10: Let steak sit at room temperature
Remove the steak from the refrigerator and set aside at room temperature to rest for 10 minutes.
Step 11: Heat olive oil in skillet
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 12: Sear the steak
Once hot, add the steak, and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes per side until seared (for medium-rare).
Step 13: Rest the steak
Remove the steak from the skillet and set aside to rest for 10 minutes.
Step 14: Slice the steak
Cut the steak into thin slices and set aside.
Step 15: Trim some of the tortillas
Trim 4 of the flour tortillas, removing about 1-inch from around the edges.
Step 16: Spread cheese sauce on the large tortillas
Place the larger tortillas on a clean work surface and top each with 2 tablespoons of nacho cheese, leaving a 1-inch of border around the edges.
Step 17: Add some shredded cheese
Sprinkle the nacho cheese with about 2 tablespoons of the grated cheese.
Step 18: Place the trimmed tortilla on top
Place one of the smaller tortillas on top of the cheese, gently pressing to adhere.
Step 19: Add the cooked rice
Spoon ⅓ cup of the cooked rice on top of the smaller tortilla.
Step 20: Top the rice with steak
Top the rice with about ¼ of the steak.
Step 21: Top the steak with creamy chipotle sauce
Dollop about 2 tablespoons of the chipotle sauce on top of the steak.
Step 22: Add more shredded cheese
Top with a generous sprinkle of the shredded cheese.
Step 23: Roll the Quesarito
Tightly roll the tortilla into a cylinder, making sure the ends are securely tucked. Repeat the process of topping and rolling each Quesarito.
Step 24: Preheat oil in a non-stick skillet
Working in batches, drizzle a non-stick skillet with about 2 teaspoons of oil and warm over medium heat.
Step 25: Add a Quesarito to the skillet
Once hot, place a burrito into the skillet, seam side down.
Step 26: Cook the Quesarito on both sides, then repeat with remaining ones
Cook for 1 minute on the seam-side until golden and sealed, rotate, and continue cooking until toasted on all sides. Remove the burrito from the skillet and repeat the process with remaining oil and Quesaritos.
Step 27: Serve the improved Taco Bell Quesaritos
Serve the Quesaritos with any extra creamy chipotle sauce on the side.
What to serve with improved Taco Bell Quesaritos
Improved Taco Bell Quesarito Recipe
Taco Bell's beloved Quesarito isn't always on the menu, but with this improved Quesarito recipe, you can make an even better version right at home.
Ingredients
- For the creamy chipotle sauce
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons minced chipotle peppers in adobo
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the steak
- 8 ounces skirt or flank steak
- For the red rice
- 2 teaspoons cheddar cheese powder
- 2 teaspoon dry milk powder
- 1 teaspoon annatto
- 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1 ½ cup long grain white rice
- For cooking and assembly
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 8 soft burrito-sized tortillas
- ½ cup nacho cheese
- 2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese
Directions
- Make the chipotle sauce by placing mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle pepper, cilantro, lime juice, garlic powder, cumin, and salt in a medium bowl.
- Stir to combine the sauce.
- Remove ¼ cup of the sauce from the bowl to use as a marinade for the steak. Cover the remaining sauce and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Place the steak in a shallow casserole dish.
- Coat the steak in the ¼ cup of sauce. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours to marinate.
- Once there is about 30 minutes left on the steak, begin making the rice by placing 2 ¼ cups of water in a large saucepan. Season the water with cheese powder, milk powder, annatto, bouillon, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika.
- Stir to combine and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Once boiling, add the rice, stir to combine, and boil for 2 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes or until the rice is cooked through and fluffy. Set aside.
- Remove the steak from the refrigerator and set aside at room temperature to rest for 10 minutes.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add the steak, and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes per side until seared (for medium-rare).
- Remove the steak from the skillet and set aside to rest for 10 minutes.
- Cut the steak into thin slices and set aside.
- Trim 4 of the flour tortillas, removing about 1-inch from around the edges.
- Place the larger tortillas on a clean work surface and top each with 2 tablespoons of nacho cheese, leaving a 1-inch of border around the edges.
- Sprinkle the nacho cheese with about 2 tablespoons of the grated cheese.
- Place one of the smaller tortilla on top of the cheese, gently pressing to adhere.
- Spoon ⅓ cup of the cooked rice on top of the smaller tortilla.
- Top the rice with about ¼ of the steak.
- Dollop about 2 tablespoons of the chipotle sauce on top of the steak.
- Top with a generous sprinkle of the shredded cheese.
- Tightly roll the tortilla into a cylinder, making sure the ends are securely tucked. Repeat the process of topping and rolling each Quesarito.
- Working in batches, drizzle a non-stick skillet with about 2 teaspoons of oil and warm over medium heat.
- Once hot, place a burrito into the skillet, seam side down.
- Cook for 1 minute on the seam-side until golden and sealed, rotate, and continue cooking until toasted on all sides. Remove the burrito from the skillet and repeat the process with remaining oil and Quesaritos.
- Serve the Quesaritos with any extra creamy chipotle sauce on the side.
What are some tips for searing steak?
Pan-searing is a great method for cooking steak, especially when we are working with thinner, moderately-marbled cuts like the skirt steak in this recipe. Searing creates this beautiful brown outer crust that protects the tender-juicy insides from overcooking. Since we are cooking with higher temperatures, it only takes a few minutes per side to accomplish our task.
Make sure to thoroughly preheat your skillet and oil before adding the steak. The oil should slide easily around the skillet with a noticeable shimmery appearance. If you notice that your steak is puckering or not staying flat in the skillet, use another smaller skillet to weigh it down (no need to press on it).
Once seared, remove the steak, and set it aside to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Resting your steak keeps it juicy and moist. Once rested, always slice the meat across the grain. This makes the steak slices easier to eat, tender bites instead of chewy ones. If medium-rare is not your favorite steak temperature, feel free to cook your steak for longer. Use an instant read thermometer to gauge the internal temperature and avoid overcooking.
Why are we trimming the tortillas?
Since a Quesarito has quite a few stacked elements, the trick to keeping everything tucked neatly on the inside is using varying sizes of tortillas. The offset tortilla sizes will not cause your cheesy layer to smush out the sides, nor will it create a slip-slide effect when trying to roll the tortillas into a tight cylinder. The two tortillas are also essential to creating that distinct Quesarito divide between the more quesadilla-inspired portion and the burrito-inspired one.
I purposefully picked an eight-pack of burrito-sized flour tortillas for this recipe. It was just the right amount necessary to accomplish the job, without having leftovers. I used a bowl that was about 1-inch smaller than the tortilla as a guide, then trimmed off that excess with paring knife. I worked with one tortilla at a time to prevent slipping. You can absolutely use a smaller fajita or taco-sized flour tortilla as well as the larger tortillas, if you happen to use varying tortillas on a regular basis or just don't feel like doing any trimming. Try to use fresh or super soft flour tortillas as they are much more pliable, which is a useful quality for both trimming and wrapping.