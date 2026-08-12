Taco Bell is consistently innovating and bringing us clever and creative menu items, like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Doritos Locos Taco, and the beloved Quesarito. Something of a cheesy quesadilla and meaty burrito hybrid, the Quesarito's run on the Taco Bell menu was first reduced to in-app ordering only in 2020, then cut entirely in 2023. Although the Quesarito did have a brief menu resurgence in late 2025 and the chain brings it back for special promotions from time to time, it's not a consistent Taco Bell menu item nor one you can count on being able to order every time you go.

Enter this improved Taco Bell Quesarito recipe, one crafted from a tried-and-true Taco Bell fan. This is certainly not the first Taco Bell copycat recipe that I've crafted, and it won't be my last — but I do have to say that it is a personal favorite. This homemade Quesarito version pays homage to the OG while providing some small but hefty improvements. First, I used a combination of grated cheese and nacho cheese for optimal savory appeal. I recreated Taco Bell's iconic rice using a plethora of seasonings to get that savory, tangy flavor and fork-fluffed texture just right. Where I went culinarily rogue is with the seared skirt steak and creamy chipotle sauce, which are both a little higher-quality than anything you might get from Taco Bell.