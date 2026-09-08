11 Unique Ways To Use A Bag Of Coleslaw Mix

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Having a bag of coleslaw mix in your fridge doesn't mean you're obligated to whip it up and eat plain coleslaw with everything for the next few days. You absolutely can if you want to, but you'd be forgiven for wondering if there are any unique ways to use that bag of shredded cabbage and carrots (or whatever slaw mix you have). Luckily for you, we've got 11 recipes that will ensure a bag of slaw mix not only doesn't go to waste, but also excites your taste buds.

For many of these options, you'll simply sub a pre-made bag of coleslaw mix into various recipes. Some recipes will take your standard slaw bag and use it as a tangy, creamy garnish on a tasty main. Others won't require mayo or vinegar, because you'll be cooking that straight coleslaw mix into a cohesive dish. Overall, there's bound to be something here that catches your eye, and you might just find yourself tossing slaw mix into your grocery cart regularly from now on.