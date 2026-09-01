11 Clever Ways To Use Canned Pumpkin That Aren't Pie

Canned pumpkin appears in our kitchens every fall, often as the star of a Thanksgiving pie. And who doesn't love a slice of pumpkin pie with a dollop of whipped cream? However, the ingredient is capable of a lot more than you might think. Pumpkin puree adds moisture, thickness, creaminess, and nutrients to dishes any time of year.

Perhaps surprisingly, the goal of canned pumpkin isn't to turn your dish into a pumpkin spice creation. In most of these suggestions, the flavor is very subtle, and the puree acts as a replacement for fat, oil, eggs, or butter — that's exactly why it's so clever.

We spoke with chefs, dietitians, and food bloggers to find some of the unexpected ways to put canned pumpkin to work. From sweet treats and savory entrees to refreshing drinks, these picks show just how far one can of pumpkin can go when you think outside the box.