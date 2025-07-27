If you could take a peek into kitchen pantries across the country, chances are you would see the same canned staples in most of them: baked beans, tuna, plum tomatoes, and peaches to name a few. There are, however, plenty of other canned ingredients that deserve to be much higher up the list, and may even be a better option than some of the more popular items.

While many people think of canned foods as being a lesser option compared to fresh, they come with lots of benefits and some can taste just as good as their fresh counterparts. From lentils that can skip the soaking marathon, to artichokes that don't require a masters in knife skills to prepare, many of these underrated ingredients offer convenience and time-saving without compromising on flavor.

Whether you're reorganizing the pantry or just looking for some inspiration for your shopping list, we have you covered. Let's explore 16 seriously underrated canned ingredients to stock your pantry with right now.