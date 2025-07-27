16 Seriously Underrated Canned Ingredients To Stock Your Pantry With Right Now
If you could take a peek into kitchen pantries across the country, chances are you would see the same canned staples in most of them: baked beans, tuna, plum tomatoes, and peaches to name a few. There are, however, plenty of other canned ingredients that deserve to be much higher up the list, and may even be a better option than some of the more popular items.
While many people think of canned foods as being a lesser option compared to fresh, they come with lots of benefits and some can taste just as good as their fresh counterparts. From lentils that can skip the soaking marathon, to artichokes that don't require a masters in knife skills to prepare, many of these underrated ingredients offer convenience and time-saving without compromising on flavor.
Whether you're reorganizing the pantry or just looking for some inspiration for your shopping list, we have you covered. Let's explore 16 seriously underrated canned ingredients to stock your pantry with right now.
1. Mackerel
Most of us have a can of sardines lurking at the back of the cupboard somewhere, but if you haven't tried its less famous counterpart, tinned mackerel, you should really buy a few the next time you're in the canned fish aisle.
Mackerel are larger fish than sardines, though they are still much smaller than trout or salmon. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, meaning that they count toward the recommended two portions of oily fish we should be aiming to eat every week. They are fantastic added to a fresh salad with a zingy dressing to cut through the rich flavor of the fish, or you can whip up a delicious, healthy mackerel pâté in just a few minutes.
One major concern with many fish now is the mercury content, and as long as you buy Atlantic or Pacific mackerel rather than King Mackerel then you will be winning on that front, too. Since the bones are edible, you will be getting a boost of calcium as well. Make sure to add this underrated canned fish to your shopping list so that you can enjoy its unique flavor and impressive nutritional profile during your weeknight meals.
2. Coconut milk
Whether you follow a dairy-free diet, are trying to include more plant products in your meals, or simply love the flavor, coconut milk is a drink that many of us buy from time to time. If you are guilty of buying a carton of the fresh stuff then forgetting about it, only to throw half of it away a few weeks later, you may want to consider having a couple of cans of coconut milk in the pantry instead.
Canned coconut milk has a very long shelf life, meaning it will be there ready to use whenever you feel in the mood for a Thai curry or some overnight oats. It is much better than the fresh version for cooking with, as it is thicker and creamier, with a more prominent coconut flavor. A can of coconut milk can also be used (in most cases) if you have a recipe that calls for coconut cream. When you open the can, there will likely be a layer of solid cream at the top that has naturally separated from the water, and that luscious paste can be used as a creamy dessert topping and as a substitute for heavy cream in a variety of sweet and savory dishes.
3. Edamame beans
Edamame beans are a brilliant, healthy snack that taste fabulous served still in their shells, with a sprinkling of sea salt across the top. Snapping the pod open and retrieving the crunchy beans from inside is part of the fun if you are enjoying them as an appetizer, but if you are looking for a quick mid-afternoon snack, or trying to make dinner after a long day at work, removing the shells can seem like a step too far. Thankfully, these delicious, immature soybeans are available in canned form, pre-shelled, pre-cooked, and ready for you to tuck straight in.
Canned edamame beans make it so simple to add them to a variety of quick and easy meals, from stir fries to risottos and even pasta dishes. Their vibrant green color makes them an attractive addition to purées and salads, and they can even be swapped for chickpeas to create a visually appealing hummus. As a complete protein, edamame beans contain all of the nine essential amino acids we need in our diet, so keeping a can or two in the pantry means you will always have a high-quality plant-based protein to hand.
4. Lentils
Lentils are a brilliant legume to add to a healthy diet, but sometimes preparing dried lentils can be a bit of a mission. If soaking and simmering for hours before you get to eat them is not really your style, then stock your pantry with canned lentils instead for a speedy way to add protein and fiber to your meals.
Whether you are planning to make a hearty lentil soup, a spicy side dish, or even a lentil-topped baked potato, the canned version is already cooked, meaning you just need to heat them up and they are good to go. The mild and slightly earthy flavor of canned lentils means they can easily replace canned beans in a recipe if you don't have any to hand, or fancy a change from your usual. From chilis to salad, these tiny nutritional powerhouses are an excellent way to give your meals a healthy boost, and it doesn't get any easier than using them straight from the can.
5. Lychees
If you are fed up with serving canned fruit cocktails as a dessert and are looking to up your fruit game, canned lychees are an underrated option that you should definitely try. These tropical fruits have a red, rough skin that reveals soft, white flesh underneath, and their sweet flavor is a welcome addition to both sweet and savory dishes.
Fresh lychees are a joy to eat, but not as easy to get a hold of here as in their native China. The canned versions have been peeled and stoned, meaning that you can enjoy the delicate flavor without the hassle of preparing them. As well as mixing them with other fresh and canned fruits as a dessert, lychees can be added to salads for a burst of sweetness or used in cocktails such as a lychee martini. If this is a fruit that has been on your must-try list for a while, grab a can of lychees from the supermarket and give them a try instead of canned pears.
6. Potatoes
When you think of canned potatoes, you may be tempted to scowl. They are actually a brilliant staple to have at hand, and they can taste pretty good if you use them properly. Trying to prepare fresh potatoes at the end of a long day with hungry people begging you for food can be tricky, so pre-cooked potatoes from the can are a great base to begin with.
Toss them in some oil in a hot baking tray and roast them as you cook the rest of the meal, and you will have deliciously crispy mouthfuls of potato with virtually no effort. Canned potatoes can replace fresh ones in most situations where you don't need the texture to be perfect — think mash or casserole, rather than delicate baby potatoes served with a sprinkling of fresh herbs.
They can also make a handy addition to breakfast if you need some quick carbs to start your day. As fried potatoes or turned into hash browns, they will allow you to enjoy spuds at breakfast without the hassle of peeling and boiling.
7. Water chestnuts
Water chestnuts often make a crunchy appearance in Asian stir fries, but for many of us, their delicious texture doesn't make its way into the rest of our cooking. The difficulty in finding fresh water chestnuts may account for this, which is why the canned version gives the perfect opportunity to experiment with them.
The flavor of water chestnuts is not particularly strong, so you can add them anywhere that their crunchy texture will enhance. Salads and sandwiches are worth trying, as the chestnuts are full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, meaning you can get a nutritional boost alongside the pleasing crunch. While the texture of water chestnuts stays pretty crispy even after cooking, they will eventually go soft, so keep cooking time relatively short to ensure they retain their signature texture.
8. Pineapple
Fresh pineapple is a fantastic sweet treat to have on occasion, but the thought of preparing a whole pineapple and getting randomly stabbed by prickly leaves isn't something that many of us relish on a regular basis. Canned pineapple is just as sweet and juicy, as well as being incredibly versatile, and having a can in the pantry means no risk of foliage-related injuries.
It is an ideal dessert for those evenings where you know you don't need a filling pudding, but fancy a bit of sweetness. Served with other fruits or citrus-infused whipped cream, a canned pineapple dessert takes literally a few minutes to prepare, but should keep the whole family happy. This tropical fruit also excels in savory dishes, and not just the ever-controversial Hawaiian pizza. It adds the zing to sweet and sour dishes, and creates an unusual, refreshing topping to a gourmet burger.
9. Artichokes
Preparing artichokes from scratch is a daunting task, even for accomplished home cooks, meaning this delicious vegetable is absent from many kitchens. Thank goodness then for canned artichoke hearts, which have had the leaves removed and only the delicious soft center remains.
Canned artichokes have a delicate flavor, with a little bit of tang from the brine. If you enjoy adding canned olives to your dishes, try artichokes as a replacement or alongside them. The classic Italian pizza Capricciosa often pairs the two as a topping, and they also work brilliantly together in a fresh salad.
Another fantastic way to enjoy them is to whip them into a creamy artichoke dip. The addition of sour cream and cream cheese transforms the flavor and creates a deeply satisfying dip that still has the nutrients and fiber from the artichokes. However you enjoy your artichokes, adding fresh herbs and a pinch of spice will keep the flavor bright and help make the most of this versatile ingredient.
10. Corned beef
Corned beef is probably not the first thing that springs to mind when you think of pantry essentials, but you should definitely consider having a can of it in your kitchen cupboard. Sure it may be a bit old school, but that is definitely its charm, and the rich meaty flavor can be part of a comforting and tasty meal.
Having meat that is already cooked is a great option when you are short on time, allowing you to have a protein-rich dinner with very little effort. Corned beef hash is an incredibly easy dish to make, combining the meat with potato and onions for a delicious lunch or dinner. Canned corned beef is also a great shelf-stable option for sandwiches and lunch boxes, meaning that if your usual fresh meat runs out faster than you expected, you will always have a tasty back up.
11. Anchovies
If you love to add a hit of super-savory umami goodness to your dishes, then having some cans of anchovies in your pantry is essential. These miniscule morsels don't really taste much like fresh anchovies, with a more intense flavor that adds a depth to other dishes.
If strong fishy flavor isn't really your thing, that is no reason to avoid canned anchovies. You can cut them into small pieces and add them to marinara sauce, savory dips, or even soups for a salty hit that adds so much more than regular seasoning would. They dissolve into the sauce and you won't be able to taste the fishy flavor at all, only the rich hit of umami that they bring.
If you are more open to their intense flavor, add them to pizza alongside olives, ham, and mushrooms to create a topping with lots of flavors that enhance each other. If in doubt, add them to a classic Caesar salad to balance out the creamy dressing.
12. Jackfruit
If you are trying to decrease your meat intake and are looking for a tasty alternative, canned jackfruit is an excellent option. Its meaty texture makes it an excellent substitute for shredded pork or chicken, while getting all the benefits of eating fruit as an entrée. Since fresh jackfruit is enormous — in fact it's the largest fruit of all — having a pre-prepared option in a can saves a lot of time and frustration.
You can switch jackfruit in for meat in a wide variety of dishes, so try jackfruit tacos, curry, or a delicious sandwich with a dollop of barbecue sauce. Be aware though that canned jackfruit can be found in either brine or syrup, and for savory dishes you will definitely want to choose brine and rinse it thoroughly.
Though not very sweet on its own, it can be used in desserts by either adding sugar or combining with other fruits. A refreshing sorbet is one delicious way to enjoy it after dinner, or replace your usual pineapple upside down cake with a jackfruit one instead.
13. Beetroot
Beetroot is a wonderfully healthy food to keep in your fridge and add to salads or simply eat as a snack. In the absence of fresh beets however, a can of beetroot can make a great replacement, so it is worth keeping one in the pantry as a backup.
Canned beetroot is often sliced or diced, making it easy to add to your dishes without any prep, and without dyeing your hands a luminous shade of pink. If you manage to get a can of whole baby beets, you can roast them in the oven to intensify their sweetness, and give a different dimension to your side dishes.
The flavor you get from canned beets will depend greatly on how they are packed. Beets in water will be earthy and slightly sweet, just as fresh beetroot tastes, whereas those packed in vinegar will have a tangy bite to them in the same way as pickled fresh beetroot. Either way, they make an easy, nutritious addition to weeknight meals and lunches, and their long shelf life guarantees that you will always have these tasty veggies at hand no matter what is in the fridge.
14. Lima beans
Chances are, you already have plenty of cans of beans in your pantry, but one variety that may be missing is the lima bean. Also known as butter beans, these underrated beans are an excellent addition to stews, soups, and even hummus, and their creamy flavor makes them a delicious side dish to meat and fish.
Like other canned beans, one of the big advantages over fresh beans is the time it takes to prepare them. Dried butter beans need to be soaked for hours then simmered for ages, whereas the canned variety is on the plate within minutes. As long as you rinse them thoroughly before heating, there is no extra prep required. Even prepared in their most simple way — heated through then served as a side dish with a few fresh herbs — the unique texture and mild flavor of butter beans means they still make a comforting and tasty dish. Feel free to be bold with the seasoning and spices though, as the beans will soak it all up and have your taste buds tingling, all just a few minutes after cracking open the can.
15. Mussels
When thinking of canned fish and seafood, mussels may be an unlikely contender, but alongside the salmon, tuna, and sardines, you really should make way for mussels, too. Fresh mussels are of course the best way to enjoy this amazing shellfish, but they can be expensive, they don't keep long in the fridge, and some home cooks may be intimidated at the thought of cooking live seafood. Canned mussels, on the other hand, are pre-cooked and out of their shells, meaning no messy clean up the next morning either.
Canned mussels are good enough for shellfish lovers to eat straight from the can, but they are also a great addition to many dishes, and add a nice punch of protein. Pasta is an obvious choice — they go with virtually any sauce, though if you want to be authentic Italian, hold the Parmesan. Salads will also benefit from their briny flavor and they will keep the taste fresh alongside juicy tomatoes, crunchy peppers, and vibrant green leaves. If time is of the essence, a simple squeeze of lemon juice and a scattering of herbs can make a speedy topping to have on crusty bread.
16. Pumpkin
Canned pumpkin is a common pantry ingredient across the country, but it deserves to be more recognized outside of the fall months, too. It has a sweet flavor and a velvety texture, and can contribute to so many dishes, sweet and savory.
Firstly, there is a big difference between canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie filling. The latter is full of sugar and spices, whereas the former contains only pumpkin, and unless it is pumpkin pie you are making, the distinction is very important. As with most of the items on this list, one of the key benefits of the canned version is convenience, and this is very true with pumpkin. Peeling, roasting and puréeing a fresh pumpkin is an arduous task, and to have fully cooked, smooth pumpkin flesh at the flick of a can opener is an amazing time-saver. Whether you use it in soup, pasta sauces, or even as a smoothie ingredient, it will add its earthy sweetness and unique flavor, as well as its brilliant orange color.