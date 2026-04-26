5 Canned Goods You Should Be Using In Your Smoothies

When you consider the differences between a smoothie and a shake, a smoothie is more of a nutrient-rich snack or meal than an occasional milky, rich dessert. While smoothies are commonly prepared with fresh or frozen fruit as well as chilled ingredients like juice or yogurt, there are also select shelf-stable ingredients worth incorporating into your favorite recipes. Especially if you're trying to simplify your day-to-day smoothie-making process, instead of solely relying on fresh or frozen ingredients, add one or two canned ingredients for easier preparation and to experience a different flavor and consistency.

Since they're ready to use and shelf-stable, canned foods are easy to add to smoothies due to their convenience. As long as you still include a few frozen ingredients or ice, certain canned foods give smoothies a rich, silky texture without having to add much milk, yogurt, or juice. Canned foods like fruits and vegetables are also nutritionally similar to their fresh counterparts. As a matter of fact, according to chefs, there are many canned foods are just as good as fresh, including but not limited to spinach, pumpkin, and beans.

Not to mention, when you consider how much it costs to make smoothies with only fresh ingredients, canned foods are a great way to keep your budget in check since they're usually cheaper in comparison. With all of that in mind, we put together a list of five tasty canned goods worth adding to your favorite smoothie recipes.