9 Canned Pumpkin Brands, Ranked
If you're anything like me, you're absolutely swooning over all things fall — including fall baking. And sure, you could make your own pumpkin purée from scratch, but buying canned pumpkin is definitely more convenient. The only thing is, not all canned pumpkin brands are created equally, so it's helpful knowing which brands are worth the purchase. If you've ever cracked open a can expecting rich, velvety pumpkin only to find something thin, pale, or oddly bitter, you know the disappointment is real. But the good news is there are plenty of solid options out there.
To find out which varieties truly deliver, I taste-tested nine different brands of 100% pure pumpkin from major grocery stores — from budget-friendly options like Aldi and Great Value to familiar names like Libby's, Goya, and Trader Joe's. Each was ranked on appearance and first impression, taste, texture, and price. Keep reading to learn how I thought they stacked up and which brands you should reach for this baking season, ranked from the worst to best options.
9. Publix
Publix's canned pumpkin rounded out my list at the bottom, which honestly took me by a bit of surprise. Upon first impression, I noticed the color was a lot lighter than some of the others, and it had a pretty watery texture, so I didn't have high hopes. It also had a slightly bitter note that set it apart (and not in a good way), and the texture was both thin and a little fibrous.
At $2.59 per can, it's actually more expensive than several better-tasting options, and I couldn't help but wonder if I just got a bad can. Still, compared side-by-side, it lacked the vibrant color and smoothness that many of the other brands delivered. I really wanted to like this one because it was one of only two brands with a convenient pull-top lid, but, with so many stronger contenders, this one is easy to skip. I can confidently say that of all the things I always buy at Publix, this canned pumpkin won't be making the list.
8. Great Value
To get straight to the point, I thought Walmart's Great Value pumpkin purée was, unfortunately, a little less than great. And, honestly, I'm not entirely surprised, because there are just some Great Value products that aren't worth buying. In this case, the texture was noticeably more fibrous than the others, which was a turnoff right away. Out of all the brands, this one was a lot more watery than most. Flavor-wise, Great Value's canned pumpkin was on the sweeter side, almost like it had a hint of squash rather than pure pumpkin, but it wasn't bad. However, I just couldn't get past the stringy fibers, and that is what really knocked it down toward the bottom of the ranking.
At $1.96 per can, it's not a terrible option, especially if you're using it in a recipe where other flavors will dominate, like chili. But for something like pie or cheesecake, the lack of smoothness would be far too apparent, and there are definitely better options out there. Overall, it's okay in a budget pinch, but not one I'd buy again by choice.
7. Sprout's Farmer's Market
When I first opened the Sprout's can, I was turned off by the large grayish-brown spots on the surface. But while it wasn't a great first impression, I know that can be perfectly normal. After stirring, I was pleased to see that the rest of the purée had turned a dark, rich orange, and looked much better. The product wasn't overly watery either, which is definitely a plus.
The flavor itself was strong — maybe the most pumpkin-forward of the bunch — with a nice thick texture. Still, I couldn't get past that initial look, and at $2.79 per can, it didn't feel like the best value. The taste was good, but it wasn't enough to outweigh the color inconsistency or the price point. For me, Sprouts lands firmly in "good, not great" territory. I'd give them another try in a pinch, but it wouldn't be the brand I reach for first.
6. 365 by Whole Foods Market
The 365 brand by Whole Foods Market usually includes some pretty solid products, and this pumpkin purée was no exception. It looked great — a warm, solid orange color with no stringy fibers. But it leaned just a touch on the watery side, which I was a little disappointed about. The flavor, however, was smooth and light, falling somewhere between Libby's and Good & Gather in sweetness.
At $2.49 per can, it's not terribly priced for a "premium" store brand, but I would've liked to see a product with a bit less water. It's still a good option, though, especially if you want a lighter pumpkin flavor that won't overpower your other ingredients. The purée itself was very smooth, easy to mix, and not at all fibrous. Overall, this one is a solid, straightforward option that I'd buy again and could recommend to others.
5. Libby's
Libby's is most likely the brand people picture when they think of canned pumpkin. It's been the default in countless pumpkin pie recipes for decades — possibly even your family's favorite recipe. And while there's something to be said about its popularity and longevity, this taste test proved that being the classic doesn't automatically make it the best.
At $2.22 per can, Libby's delivers a solid, familiar product. The color is a nice shade of orange, the texture is smooth, and while it was a little watery, it was still definitely better than some of the other brands. The flavor was good, and there's nothing wrong with this option — it's just not necessarily the best one on the shelf anymore. Compared with some of the better-performing brands, Libby's lacked a bit of oomph. It may still be the most famous canned pumpkin, but these days, Libby's is going to have to share the spotlight.
4. Good & Gather
Target's Good & Gather pumpkin puree is a classic example of "exactly what you expect." It has a strong orange color and a light, mild pumpkin flavor, not bitter or overly sweet. It lands in the middle tier when it comes to texture: not super thick, but not too watery, which makes it versatile for everything from pies to soups.
At $1.99 per can, it's a solid value, especially for the quality. The texture was consistent and wasn't gritty or fibrous at all, and while it wasn't as thick as some of the higher-ranking brands, it wasn't bad by any means. Overall, if you're a frequent Target shopper or just want a reliable pick the next time you're needing canned pumpkin, Good & Gather is a safe, solid option. It's easy to find, available in stores all year round, and one that I'd purchase again without any concerns.
3. Aldi's Baker's Corner
Aldi Baker's Corner canned pumpkin proves you don't need to spend an arm and a leg to get good quality. My expectations weren't the highest for this one, but it turned out to be a great budget-friendly option without sacrificing on taste or texture. At just $1.09 per can, it's by far the most affordable, and honestly, it held its own against brands twice the price. The color was a bit lighter and the texture thinner than the top contenders, but it wasn't overly watery, gritty, or stringy. When it comes to the taste and texture, Baker's Corner had a really nice, classic pumpkin flavor, and it was pretty smooth.
Overall, Aldi's version earns major points for value and versatility. For anyone buying in bulk this season, this is a great choice for stocking up. It's flavorful, affordable, and dependable. I don't shop at Aldi a whole lot, but I'd absolutely grab this again and recommend it to friends.
2. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's canned pumpkin surprised me in the best way. It has a pleasant, slightly sweeter (almost squash-like) flavor that sets it apart and would work well in baked goods. It's a bit lighter in color (more of an orange-yellow), but it's still definitely appealing. Despite being on the thinner side, the purée was smooth and easy to work with, without that stringy texture you can sometimes get from budget-level canned pumpkin.
Even though it has its drawbacks, the flavor won me over enough to earn it a high spot on the list. The best way I can think to describe it is this: it's the kind of pumpkin that even people who aren't big pumpkin fans can get on board with. Plus, at $2.49 per can, it's right in the middle price-wise, so I'd definitely pick up another can the next time I stop by Trader Joe's.
1. Goya Organics
Right out of the gate, Goya's organic canned pumpkin made an excellent first impression. The bold, deep orange color stood out immediately — darker and richer than every other brand — and the texture was perfectly thick, as though the excess moisture had already been drained (which is especially great for baking!) This alone made it feel like a premium product. But what really set it apart was the convenient pull-top lid (one of only two brands we tested to offer it). Maybe it's just me, but being left-handed often makes using can openers kind of difficult, so having the pull-top was much appreciated.
Taste-wise, it has a light, but distinct, pumpkin flavor. The texture was smooth, without any gritty or fibrous bits, and would work well in just about any recipe, from pie filling to pasta sauce. It's not overly sweet or earthy, and the consistency makes it easy to work with. Priced at $3.32 at Walmart, it's the priciest of the nine, but I'd be willing to pay that again, knowing it's a high-quality product. One small thing you may find helpful: I found this one in the international aisle at Walmart, rather than near all of the other canned pumpkin and baking supplies.
Methodology
Each can was evaluated on price, appearance, taste, and texture. For first impressions, I looked at color, consistency, and packaging (pull-tops always earn bonus points for pure convenience in my book). When assessing texture and taste, I focused on the smoothness, pumpkin flavor intensity, and whether it leaned sweet, earthy, bitter, or somewhere in between. Price played a smaller role, but helped determine overall value.
All cans were tasted by the spoonful, straight from the tin, for consistency (no spices, sugar, or baking were used), so the results are based solely on the purée's performance. It wasn't exactly the tastiest way to eat pumpkin purée, but it was the best way to tell which brands really deliver. This approach made it easier to pinpoint flavor and texture differences before other ingredients could mask them.
One important factor I paid close attention to was thickness. And here's the thing: excess liquid is par for the course with canned pumpkin. But water content can lead to inconsistent results, which is why it's always a good idea to strain pumpkin purée before measuring it out for a recipe. A denser pumpkin purée also generally means richer flavor and better texture once baked, which is why brands like Goya and Trader Joe's ranked highest.