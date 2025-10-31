9 Canned Pumpkin Brands, Ranked

If you're anything like me, you're absolutely swooning over all things fall — including fall baking. And sure, you could make your own pumpkin purée from scratch, but buying canned pumpkin is definitely more convenient. The only thing is, not all canned pumpkin brands are created equally, so it's helpful knowing which brands are worth the purchase. If you've ever cracked open a can expecting rich, velvety pumpkin only to find something thin, pale, or oddly bitter, you know the disappointment is real. But the good news is there are plenty of solid options out there.

To find out which varieties truly deliver, I taste-tested nine different brands of 100% pure pumpkin from major grocery stores — from budget-friendly options like Aldi and Great Value to familiar names like Libby's, Goya, and Trader Joe's. Each was ranked on appearance and first impression, taste, texture, and price. Keep reading to learn how I thought they stacked up and which brands you should reach for this baking season, ranked from the worst to best options.