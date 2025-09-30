Give Your Hummus A Fall Twist With One Canned Ingredient

It's fall and seemingly everyone has a new way to incorporate seasonal flavors into their menus and store shelves. If you're a fan of fall flavors but find yourself tired of pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin loafs, and pumpkin chocolate chip cookies — you'll be happy to know there's a savory way to make use of this seasonal ingredient. Instead of adding canned pumpkin to a sweet treat, try making your own fall-inspired pumpkin hummus. Just make sure you're aware of how long canned pumpkin actually lasts before scouring the back of the pantry for last year's cans.

Depending on how much time you have to dedicate to this elevated dip, it can be as complex or as simple as you like. If you're aiming for something quick and easy, just grab a container of pre-made hummus and mix in a ½ cup of canned pumpkin (not pre-spiced pumpkin pie filling). On the other hand, if you're hoping for something that tastes a little more homemade, you could make your own hummus from scratch first, and then add your canned pumpkin. While more time consuming, making your own hummus allows control over the other flavors you pair with this autumnal ingredient.

To make pumpkin hummus, you'll only need a few simple ingredients from the grocery store. Hummus requires chickpeas, of course, but that's not all — you'll want to incorporate lemon for brightness, and garlic to round off the sweetness inherent in pumpkin puree with other savory components. You'll also need olive oil, an essential ingredient for achieving the right smooth, creamy texture. For garnish, stay on theme with pumpkin seeds. You'll just want to make sure your roasted pumpkin seeds are extra-crispy using this tip before you add them on top.