Why The Order Of Your Smoothie Ingredients Matters

A smoothie should be the easiest thing in the world to make. You throw in some fruit and vegetables into a blender, add a bit of protein powder, perhaps some nuts, and pour in some milk or juice and hit the start button. Not so fast. When you're making a smoothie, you want to add the ingredients in the correct order so you can create a vortex that will pull everything you've put into the mix down toward the blades. This ensures everything is blended evenly and you get the smoothest smoothie possible. However, that ideal order depends on who you ask.

Most agree that the first thing to pour into the blender jar is whatever liquid you plan to use — milk, juice, water, or a plant-based beverage. The liquid will help the blades move through your ingredients and pull the solid ingredients down toward those blades. Starting with the liquids will also make clean-up easier. Most blender jars are designed with gradation marks, so you can measure the amount of liquid you are adding without needing a measuring cup. Others, however, recommend adding liquids last, since they will thin out the mixture and weigh down the other ingredients, making blending easier. Where experts disagree is what should come next. In some cases, it depends on your blender. Make sure you check your appliance's manufacturer's instructions. Your blend might function differently than others so the order of ingredients may vary.