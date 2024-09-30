The Canned Fall Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Turkey Chili

When autumn rolls around, few foods are as satisfying as a bowl of chili. This savory dish is perfect for crisp evening meals or even as a sustaining workday lunch, and part of its beauty (beyond tastiness) is its adaptability. You can use just about any ingredients you have on hand, follow a recipe or come up with your own flavor profile. And though there are a number of secret ingredients you should be using in your chili, during the fall season, there's one you may be sleeping on for your favorite turkey variation — and you may already have a can in your cupboard.

While pumpkin purée is practically ubiquitous for baked goods, beverages from beer to coffee drinks, and even ice creams during the season, you may have discovered the potential of this orange vegetable to perform in savory recipes, too. Incorporating pumpkin into pasta and pizza, or simply roasting it with brown butter and sage results in well-balanced, complex and delicious dishes. So pop this familiar can for your next turkey chili night and prepare to be wowed by what it brings to the bowl.

Ground turkey can be a bit on the bland sideand quick to dry out. Pumpkin purée is also mild in flavor, but contributes a creamy quality and a subtle contrasting sweetness to your savory meat — and helps keep it moist, too. And because of that fairly neutral and very agreeable quality, pumpkin invites you to get super creative with complementary ingredients.

