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I love a comforting dessert that can be dressed up or down, express international influences, and transform to fit any season. Rice pudding is a great example of such a dessert that checks each and every box. Although it may be quite basic by nature, creamy, rich rice pudding is the perfect template for customization. You can serve it hot or cold, make it with leftover rice or freshly cooked grains, and enhance it with any number of mix-ins or sweet additions.

Coming from a Swedish family, knowing how to make a good rice pudding is a must. It's the type of dessert that graces everything from yule boards to midsummer buffets and ordinary days in between. This Swedish-style rice pudding recipe is my version of a warm-weather dessert. It features short-grain arborio rice that's cooked down with milk, sugar, and vanilla until tender and creamy. The pudding base comes together with freshly made whipped cream, which lightens up the texture of the cooked rice and adds a luxurious creaminess. Lingonberry jam serves as a Swedish-inspired garnish, adding a vibrant pop of color and a delectable tart flavor profile to the mix that contrasts wonderfully with the otherwise rich, creamy pudding.