The Best Type Of Rice For Rice Pudding

Is there anything more comforting and cozy to tuck into than a bowl of creamy rice pudding? The thought alone immediately evokes images of cozy fall days and rich cinnamon-y dessert bubbling away on a stovetop. A storied dessert with a rich many-thousands of years history, rice pudding has been enjoyed in various countries since ancient times and has taken many forms and been infused with countless cultural influences over the years. The treat has never gone out of style — still regularly popping up in modern cookbooks and on menus.

Few ingredients are needed for rice pudding — the treat makes good use of inexpensive household staples that with the addition of sugar, cinnamon, and milk, are dressed up into a sweet that feels decadent. Of course, it all begins with rice — the humble grain that can do it all, from breakfasts, dinners, or desserts. The type of rice you use is largely recipe-dependent and based on what you have in the cupboard, and while any will technically do, one type reigns supreme. Level up from your basic steamed brown or white rice and choose the Arborio variety — which provides a thick, custard-like base that lives up to the pudding descriptor, without going mushy. The short grain rice becomes perfectly creamy when used for risotto or rice pudding, thanks to its starch content, and provides a creamy, smooth base with a firm bite.

