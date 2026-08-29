Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's Vs Subway: Which Chain Makes The Best BLT?
The BLT is a sandwich that speaks for itself. Named after its main three ingredients, the bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich is a consistent and classic sandwich that never seems to get old, no matter how basic the ingredient list. Though there are many unique toppings that belong on BLT sandwiches, the core ingredients should be delicious on their own, filling the space between slices of bread with a harmonious balance of tastes and textures. It's a straightforward build any sandwich shop worth its salt should have mastered.
I'm no stranger to ranking sub sandwiches, having ranked everything from thinly shaved roast beefs to rich and meaty Italians. A few sub shops seem to nail it every time, some specializing in cold cuts while others perfecting the melty toasted versions of the same. Three sub shops that seem to make consistently good cold cut sandwiches are Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, and Subway, each with their own unique take on similar sandwiches. To put each restaurant's expertise to the test, I tasted the chains' classic BLT sandwich and reviewed them side by side to see how they stack up — literally.
Methodology
To find out which of the three chains makes the best BLT, I ordered the standard BLT offering from each store as written on the menu, without any additions or changes. That means that I didn't order my Jersey Mike's sub "Mike's Way," and I didn't ask for anything toasted or un-toasted.
With all three subs collected, I evaluated first the size, then the bread quality, the bacon, and finally the fresh ingredients. After tasting, I took note of the bacon flavor, the texture of the bread, and any surprising flavors of mayonnaise or lackluster lettuce. From there, I chose which BLT had the best value and, ultimately, which sub I'd order again.
What makes a good BLT?
Because a BLT has limited ingredients (typically bread, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato), it is important for every one to be high-quality. Typically, the bread on BLTs should be toasted slices of white bread, so a sub sandwich already changes the blueprint a bit. Because sub sandwich bread is naturally crustier than sliced white bread, it's important that the bread be soft on the inside to complement the crunch of the filling ingredients.
The next most important element to a BLT, is, of course, the bacon. Both flavor and texture is important here. I look for bacon that is crispy but not too crunchy, flavorful but not burnt, and rich in color, not pale or wrinkled from microwaved reheating. I find that bacon and bread make the biggest differences in any BLT. From there, the remaining ingredients must be fresh and have balance to perfect the BLT.
The Subway BLT
Oh, Subway, I want to love you like I did when I was a teenager, but sandwiches like this make it hard. I mean that literally, because the bread on this toasted BLT is rock-solid. While I'd love to blame the crunchy, sort-of-stale quality of the bread on over-toasting, I noticed that the small toaster ovens have timers that toast the breads for the same amount of time for every order — so the issue wasn't over-toasting. My guess is that this bread might have been a few days old, resulting in the particularly crunchy exterior.
The problems don't end with the bread — it's just where they begin. The inside is mostly mayonnaise; so much so that an entire tablespoon dripped out before I even took a bite. A heaping amount of mayonnaise can be excusable if the other ingredients are in measured balance, but that isn't the case for this BLT. The bacon is thin and the lettuce is sparse. The only redeeming quality in this sandwich is the tomato, which is plentiful and juicy.
The Jersey Mike's #1 BLT
Jersey Mike's has the hands-down best club sub, the best roast beef, and even a near-perfect Philly cheesesteak to boast about, and the BLT is no different. The crunchiest bacon of the bunch, the Jersey Mike's BLT is built for bacon lovers with big appetites. The bacon also has a pleasant, noticeable smokey flavor of applewood smoked bacon. The reason the bacon in this sandwich is likely to be significantly better than many other brands is because Jersey Mike's employees actually cook the bacon fresh, on a flat top griddle, using thick-cut bacon slices. This means that it could have some variance, for better or for worse — and for my sandwich, it is, unfortunately, for worse.
I like crispy bacon, but I have a limit. The bacon on my sandwich is overcooked, so it has a slightly burnt flavor and hollow crunchiness. Paired with crispy bread, it makes for an overly crispy sandwich, as though it had been toasted despite the store famously rejecting toaster ovens. Whether it is personal preference or an unlucky batch of both bread and bacon, this sandwich falls a bit in quality for me. Taking into account the freshness of the lettuce and tomato and the savory flavor of the mayo, which are far more plentiful than either other restaurant, this sandwich clearly still has the best value of the bunch, and edges slightly ahead on bacon flavor despite the overcooked pieces.
The Jimmy John's JJ BLT
Jimmy John's has mastered a very specific kind of sub sandwich, and it's admittedly not going to be everyone's favorite. The ideal Jimmy John's bread is fluffy and dense, which pairs well with cold, saucy sandwiches like the highly-ranked roast beef. It's also ranked as one of the best fast-food breads for a reason, and it stands out when fresh and un-toasted. For a sandwich like the BLT, the Jimmy John's bread works well as a vessel that compliments the filling rather than overwhelming it.
Beyond the bread, the sandwich is solidly built: several strips of just-barely crispy bacon, juicy thick-sliced tomatoes, crunchy lettuce, and a generous slathering of mayo. My favorite bacon of the bunch, I'd consider this sandwich the best in a landslide if not for the tangy, overly-sweet mayonnaise that overpowers everything else. It's an unusual flavor, and one some customers may love while others may, like me, find off-putting. Though it's a small difference, it's one that could make or break such a simple sandwich.
The BLT I'd order again
I'm usually pretty decisive about which sandwiches, drinks, or products I like the best, but this time, it's a little less clear. Jersey Mike's always makes a good, filling sandwich with high-quality ingredients and effective cooking methods. On paper, the BLT sandwich is perfect: smokey, crispy bacon, chewy bread, fresh tomatoes, crisp shredded lettuce, and the perfect amount of smooth, creamy mayo. It's well-filled and worth the nearly $10 I paid for it. The only thing I can't quite rank it highest for is the overly-crunchy texture, caused by both the bacon and the bread. For that, I have to give the crown to Jimmy John's.
Jimmy John's has a dense, pillowy bread that tastes best when fresh and un-toasted. Maybe I caught the store on a good day (because I've also critiqued Jimmy John's for the opposite reason) but the bread is what makes this BLT so good. It works in tandem with the creamy mayonnaise and just-barely-crispy bacon, creating a crunchy but simultaneously soft sandwich. If you're looking for a classic, balanced BLT, this is the one I'd recommend — and if you do, by chance, like your bacon extra-crunchy, Jersey Mike's has exactly that. Wondering about Subway? Sadly, it wasn't even in the running for the BLT I'd order again.