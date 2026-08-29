Jimmy John's Vs Jersey Mike's Vs Subway: Which Chain Makes The Best BLT?

The BLT is a sandwich that speaks for itself. Named after its main three ingredients, the bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich is a consistent and classic sandwich that never seems to get old, no matter how basic the ingredient list. Though there are many unique toppings that belong on BLT sandwiches, the core ingredients should be delicious on their own, filling the space between slices of bread with a harmonious balance of tastes and textures. It's a straightforward build any sandwich shop worth its salt should have mastered.

I'm no stranger to ranking sub sandwiches, having ranked everything from thinly shaved roast beefs to rich and meaty Italians. A few sub shops seem to nail it every time, some specializing in cold cuts while others perfecting the melty toasted versions of the same. Three sub shops that seem to make consistently good cold cut sandwiches are Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, and Subway, each with their own unique take on similar sandwiches. To put each restaurant's expertise to the test, I tasted the chains' classic BLT sandwich and reviewed them side by side to see how they stack up — literally.