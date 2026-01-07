Why Jersey Mike's Has The Hands-Down Best Roast Beef Sub

When it comes to the world of fast food, perhaps no market is more competitive than sandwich chains. In terms of annual sales, as reported by QSR Magazine, Subway still tops the list, followed by Panera Bread, Arby's, Jersey Mike's, and Jimmy John's. However, the same report found that few franchises are growing as fast as Jersey Mike's right now. The chain has more than 3,250 locations in the U.S., with nearly 300 more coming soon. So when we set out to find the best roast beef sub — maybe one of the more overlooked options at a sandwich spot — we found it was no surprise that Jersey Mike's topped our ranking of chain restaurants' takes on the sub.

At $10.15 for a regular-sized sub (around 7 inches long), it's one of the pricier sandwiches on Jersey Mike's menu, but the quality USDA choice roast beef speaks for itself. This meal comes with provolone and works great when you order the sub "Mike's Way," which includes onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, an olive oil blend, oregano, and salt. We thought the Jersey Mike's roast beef sub was noticeably larger and had more roast beef than the competitors' sandwiches. As always, Jersey Mike's sliced the roast beef to order, which just adds to the overall freshness and flavor of the sandwich.