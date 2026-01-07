Why Jersey Mike's Has The Hands-Down Best Roast Beef Sub
When it comes to the world of fast food, perhaps no market is more competitive than sandwich chains. In terms of annual sales, as reported by QSR Magazine, Subway still tops the list, followed by Panera Bread, Arby's, Jersey Mike's, and Jimmy John's. However, the same report found that few franchises are growing as fast as Jersey Mike's right now. The chain has more than 3,250 locations in the U.S., with nearly 300 more coming soon. So when we set out to find the best roast beef sub — maybe one of the more overlooked options at a sandwich spot — we found it was no surprise that Jersey Mike's topped our ranking of chain restaurants' takes on the sub.
At $10.15 for a regular-sized sub (around 7 inches long), it's one of the pricier sandwiches on Jersey Mike's menu, but the quality USDA choice roast beef speaks for itself. This meal comes with provolone and works great when you order the sub "Mike's Way," which includes onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, an olive oil blend, oregano, and salt. We thought the Jersey Mike's roast beef sub was noticeably larger and had more roast beef than the competitors' sandwiches. As always, Jersey Mike's sliced the roast beef to order, which just adds to the overall freshness and flavor of the sandwich.
This roast beef sub receives consistent praise
Our review found that this sub held up well in the fridge, tasting just as good a day later. The fresh-baked bread had a pleasant chew and subtle crusty bite. But don't just take it from us — many reviewers on Yelp and Reddit have praised Jersey Mike's for the sub's tasty bread and freshly sliced roast beef. With so many locations across the U.S., you more than likely have a Jersey Mike's near you. But if you want to try another roast beef sandwich, we'd recommend Jimmy John's Big John sub, though it's not quite as large and flavorful as Jersey Mike's. It comes with hand-sliced roast beef, mayo, fresh-sliced lettuce, tomato, plus a long list of customizable, free add-ons.
Sandwiches seem to be a hot commodity in fast food, but some customers have been anxious that new ownership could lead to a downgrade in the quality that sets Jersey Mike's (and its roast beef) apart from the competition. Blackstone acquired a major stake in Jersey Mike's in January 2025, and many of Jersey Mike's competitors, including Subway, Arby's, and Jimmy John's, have all been taken under the wing of another private equity giant. It's hard to predict what changes may come to Jersey Mike's in the coming years, but right now, Jersey Mike's roast beef sandwich is the best one in the game.