7 Toppings That Belong On Your Next BLT Sandwich
When it comes to food, the classics are the classics for a reason. Whether it's a roast chicken, Cobb salad, spaghetti and meatballs, or a simple cheeseburger, there's just something about a go-to staple that hits the spot. Sometimes, though, maybe you want to put a little spin on a textbook dish — just a small riff that might add a little something extra to the already tasty item.
That's definitely the case with the classic BLT sandwich. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bread, and mayonnaise, every now and then you might want to add another ingredient to this already delicious mix. The BLT itself is the perfect base to complement other ingredients that can really take this classic sandwich to the next level.
So if you've ever thought about putting your own twist on a BLT, we have a few ideas to help you out. There's nothing complicated here. Much like the sandwich itself, we're talking about pretty basic ingredients that add a not-so-basic flavor to the classic BLT.
Cheese
This is a pretty simple addition. But if you've ever had a plain hamburger, you know that cheese makes everything better. We'd recommend cheddar, maybe a little pepper jack to spice things up, or even spread some pimento cheese on your BLT.
Avocado
A typical BLT is a pretty healthy sandwich in the first place (we'll just ignore the bacon), so adding avocado only adds to its nutritional value. Avocados have quite a few vitamins and minerals, and they're a great source of monounsaturated fat, which is good for your heart and cholesterol levels. Even better, they just pair perfectly with the other ingredients to create a tasty BLTA sandwich.
Egg
Scrambled eggs work on a sandwich, but if you're the type that enjoys the runny yolk that comes from a nice fried egg, this is the perfect addition to a BLT. Eggs and bacon go together like peanut butter and jelly, and that yolk acts almost like a sauce that seeps through into the lettuce, tomato, and bread. It's great as a breakfast sandwich — or a sandwich at any time of the day, for that matter. Thomas Keller makes a great version if you need inspiration.
Fried green tomatoes
Take the tomato on your BLT up a notch with the addition of a favorite Southern appetizer: the fried green tomato. This twist adds a little crunch from the flavorful batter and a nice tang from the unripened tomato. These green tomatoes may or may not be available depending on where you shop and the time of year, which is typically late summer to early fall.
Mayo variations
Plain mayo is just fine, but by incorporating some different ingredients into its creamy base, you'll make this more than just a basic condiment. We're thinking of a chipotle mayo, a garlic and herb mayo, a pesto-based version, or even a mayonnaise with a touch of Dijon mustard. This is an opportunity to get a little creative without messing with the core elements of a BLT.
Grilled chicken
A nicely grilled chicken breast pairs perfectly with a BLT sandwich. The smoky charred flavor is a nice complement to the savory bacon and creamy mayo. This sandwich will give you an extra boost of protein while providing several layers of differing texture, in addition to the nice balance of flavors. We'd suggest slicing it up unless you have a relatively thin chicken breast.
Lobster
If you really want to bougie up your BLT sandwich, consider adding a seafood element like lobster. If you need a little help here, Ina Garten has a great lobster BLT recipe. If lobster isn't your thing, consider salmon, shrimp, or even a crab cake.
You really can't go wrong with the classic BLT. But if you're looking to add a new element to this sandwich, these ingredients are a great place to start. You might even consider adding more than one. A fried green tomato BLT with cheese? A lobster BLT with chipotle mayo? Sign us up.