7 Toppings That Belong On Your Next BLT Sandwich

When it comes to food, the classics are the classics for a reason. Whether it's a roast chicken, Cobb salad, spaghetti and meatballs, or a simple cheeseburger, there's just something about a go-to staple that hits the spot. Sometimes, though, maybe you want to put a little spin on a textbook dish — just a small riff that might add a little something extra to the already tasty item.

That's definitely the case with the classic BLT sandwich. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bread, and mayonnaise, every now and then you might want to add another ingredient to this already delicious mix. The BLT itself is the perfect base to complement other ingredients that can really take this classic sandwich to the next level.

So if you've ever thought about putting your own twist on a BLT, we have a few ideas to help you out. There's nothing complicated here. Much like the sandwich itself, we're talking about pretty basic ingredients that add a not-so-basic flavor to the classic BLT.