Why You Should Run To Jersey Mike's When Philly Steak Subs Are On Your Mind

You might be hard-pressed to find a more classic American sandwich than the Philly cheesesteak. There are so many to choose from — whether it's the BLT, a classic chicken salad sandwich, the chopped cheese, a po' boy, or a lobster roll — but the Philly cheese is a sandwich creation that's just hard to beat. And though Philadelphia might be the cheesesteak capital of the country, many other cities have figured it out as well. In fact, Alton Brown thinks Atlanta might have the best Philly cheese in the country.

So we know the Philly cheesesteak is an incredibly popular sandwich option – so much so that many sandwich chains have created their own version. When we ranked nine chain restaurant cheesesteak sandwiches from worst to best, the chain standing at the top was none other than Jersey Mike's. No surprises here, as Jersey Mike's also has our favorite roast beef sub.

The Famous Philly from Jersey Mike's is a winner all around. Our reviewer, who has lived in Philadelphia, said this sandwich was the closest you could find to classic cheesesteaks in the City of Brotherly Love. She said Jersey Mike's Famous Philly "had all the right ingredients for a perfect cheesesteak, with just enough individuality to give it a unique edge that stood out from the rest."