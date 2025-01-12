Does A Perfect BLT Sandwich Start With Toasted Bread Or Soft Slices?

Toasted bread is going to give you the most solid sandwich foundation in this and all cases. It takes something like an already hearty sourdough and gives it even more structure, while also staving off sogginess to guard against any goofy sandwich collapsing mishaps. For a softer slice, that added rigidity is practically mandatory. You are dealing with some inherent moisture, after all. Sure, your lettuce and tomato should be patted dry, but they still carry a natural water content. The bacon, too should be absent excess grease, which oven baking can help with. But take its residual slickness, the veggies, and the mayo most prefer, and you've got a heavy lift for an absorbent vehicle. Only toasting can guard against the dreaded disintegration wet bread is subject to.

On the other hand, toasting could lead to a texture overload. Thanks to what should be crispy bacon, rendered more so by the use of a wire rack, your sandwich will already pack a crunch. Why gild the rasher with more rough stuff? Those with more sensitive palates might also have an aversion to potentially mouth-mangling dry toast, which can cause the same mild but vexing abrasions that things like this and a particularly crusty baguette can impart. That's when the pillowy cradle of untoasted bread is more enticing. Protect either side with your fully dried lettuce, de-seed your tomatoes, go easy on the mayo, and finish it all before too long, and everything should stay intact.