5 Chain Restaurant Roast Beef Subs, Ranked Worst To Best

Built with shaved slices of roast beef, crunchy lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and a slathering of creamy mayonnaise, a roast beef sub is often overlooked in favor of more complicated builds. Too often, the roast beef is rubbery, flavorless, dry, or limp, making it a hard option to love in a lineup of famously stacked sandwiches. It's a meat meant for warm preparations, like we see in iconic sandwiches like Italian beef, French dip, and beef on weck — but that doesn't mean it can't also make a great sub. So what makes a great roast beef sub sandwich, and where can you find one?

To find out, I sampled sandwiches from five chains that offer a classic roast beef option nationwide. What I found was that none of the sandwiches were particularly bad — in fact, most of them were quite good, and each in a completely unique way. Each roast beef sandwich served a different purpose and satisfied a different craving than the others; some were best served toasted, with the flavors melding together, while others tasted better the next day, after some time spent in the refrigerator. To qualify a sandwich as one of the best, I considered the quality of the beef, the ratio of meat to toppings, the flavor of the bread, and the overall value. In the end, the sandwiches I kept going back to were those that felt truly classic, with layers of flavorful, thinly shaved beef and fresh, high-quality toppings. To decide for yourself which sandwich is best for you, read on below, where I ranked them from worst to best.