The Chain With The Hands-Down Best Club Sub Sets The Standard For Supreme Sandwiches

The major difference between what one might imagine as a standard club sandwich and a club sub is the bread. Not only do club subs swap sliced bread for long rolls, but they eliminate the middle carbohydrate layer that inflamed the likes of Bourdain to begin with. This, of course, allows more room for proteins, vegetables, and various condiments. However, every ingredient has to be good in this higher supply. Each of the six club subs we considered also had to bear a convincing resemblance to the triple decker classic, just reimagined through a mass market lens. Once that fairly low bar was passed, taste and quality were easy to account for from there.

Some, especially Jimmy John's #16 Club Lulu, simply failed where Jersey Mike's excelled. Jimmy John's club sub was overly toasted to the point of tasting stale, and its chief characteristic was lettuce. This lead to perhaps its worst offence: meat and cheese proportions that were unforgivably skimpy. There's better news for both Jimmy John's fans and Jersey Mike's devotees, however. While Jimmy John's lost out in this case, we ranked its roast beef sandwich our favorite among chain varieties, so you still find the Chowhound stamp of approval elsewhere on its menu. There are more Jersey Mike's locations in the nation overall, so it should be a little easier to find one near you in any case.