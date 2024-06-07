Your Guide To The Ideal Temperature For Rare, Medium, And Well-Done Steaks

A great steak is cooked to order and customized for your preference of doneness. There are plenty of ways to gauge how done a steak is, but internal temperature is the most reliable, and you can measure it using a meat thermometer. The exact cooking time can vary depending on the thickness of the steak, cut of meat, and cooking temperature, but the instrument should always be used at the steak's thickest point.

Steaks are classified as rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well, or well-done. As their names suggest, a rare steak is cooked less and a well-done steak is cooked more, with the other options falling at various points in the middle. It's important to note that you should take the steaks off the grill, stovetop pan, or other cooking tool when they're around 5 degrees cooler than their intended temperature. After all, steak continues to cook even when removed from the heat. You should also let your steaks rest for a few minutes before cutting them. This helps them stay moist and delicious while also allowing them to come to temperature.