Whether you know it as Frito pie or a walking tacos, that clever, layered combination of corn chips, beefy chili, and gooey cheese is no doubt a winning one. Frito pie is an undeniable comfort classic — a cheesy, crunchy, meaty masterpiece that works as well in casserole-form as it does rolled up securely in a flour tortilla, as proven by this super-stuffed Frito pie burrito recipe.

I spared no square footage when stuffing this burrito, so trust that the "super-stuffed" aspect is completely accurate. The base layers cover the key components of your classic Frito pie: Frito corn chips, Texas-style chili con carne, and shredded cheddar cheese. I also included the typical accompaniments, some classic Frito pie toppers, like pickled jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Where I went in the more traditional "burrito build" direction is by adding some Spanish-style yellow rice (you could also use Mexican-style red rice) and corn.

Of course, these ingredient inclusions serve a greater purpose than just impressive mass and scale. Making a chili-filled burrito can be a messy business, so we need to account for that stew-like element. The chili is cushioned by the layers of rice, corn chips, cheese, and toppings to reduce seepage and sogginess. The fresh and pickled ingredients liven-up the heavier components and create a tasty balance. I absolutely (and without shame) ate one and a half of these burritos and promptly napped — so needless to say, they are undeniably delicious.