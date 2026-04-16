Super-Stuffed Frito Pie Burrito Recipe
Whether you know it as Frito pie or a walking tacos, that clever, layered combination of corn chips, beefy chili, and gooey cheese is no doubt a winning one. Frito pie is an undeniable comfort classic — a cheesy, crunchy, meaty masterpiece that works as well in casserole-form as it does rolled up securely in a flour tortilla, as proven by this super-stuffed Frito pie burrito recipe.
I spared no square footage when stuffing this burrito, so trust that the "super-stuffed" aspect is completely accurate. The base layers cover the key components of your classic Frito pie: Frito corn chips, Texas-style chili con carne, and shredded cheddar cheese. I also included the typical accompaniments, some classic Frito pie toppers, like pickled jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Where I went in the more traditional "burrito build" direction is by adding some Spanish-style yellow rice (you could also use Mexican-style red rice) and corn.
Of course, these ingredient inclusions serve a greater purpose than just impressive mass and scale. Making a chili-filled burrito can be a messy business, so we need to account for that stew-like element. The chili is cushioned by the layers of rice, corn chips, cheese, and toppings to reduce seepage and sogginess. The fresh and pickled ingredients liven-up the heavier components and create a tasty balance. I absolutely (and without shame) ate one and a half of these burritos and promptly napped — so needless to say, they are undeniably delicious.
Gather your super-stuffed Frito pie burrito ingredients
For the chili con carne, you will need olive oil, diced yellow onion, taco seasoning, cumin, red chili powder, dried oregano, salt, ground beef, unseasoned tomato sauce, beef broth, tomato paste, and canned pinto beans. This chili is relatively mild, so feel free to use a preferred chili powder for a spicier version.
For the burrito assembly, you will need large, soft flour tortillas, sour cream, Fritos corn chips, shredded cheddar cheese, corn (fresh, thawed, or canned), fresh diced tomatoes, sliced pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and fresh scallions.
Step 1: Heat oil in a large pot
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Saute the onions
Once hot, add the onions and saute for 2 minutes.
Step 3: Add seasonings
Add the taco seasoning, cumin, chili powder, oregano, and salt to the pot. Stir to combine and saute for 1 minute more.
Step 4: Add the ground beef
Add the ground beef to the pot. Stir to combine and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the ground beef has browned.
Step 5: Add tomato sauce, broth, and tomato paste
Add the tomato sauce, beef broth, and tomato paste to the pot. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
Step 6: Add the beans
Once simmering, reduce the heat to low, and add the pinto beans.
Step 7: Cook the chili
Stir to combine and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 8: Spread tortilla with sour cream
To assemble the burritos, place the tortillas on a clean work surface, and spread with sour cream.
Step 9: Add rice, corn chips, and cheese
Top with yellow rice, Fritos, and cheese.
Step 10: Top with chili
Spoon approximately ⅔ cup of the chili on top of the rice, chips, and cheese.
Step 11: Add the toppings
Top the chili with corn, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and scallions.
Step 12: Roll the burritos
Roll up each burrito into a tight cylinder.
Step 13: Slice and serve the Frito pie burritos
Cut the burritos in half before serving.
What to serve with super-stuffed Frito pie burritos
Super-Stuffed Frito Pie Burrito Recipe
These super-stuffed Frito pie burritos are positively loaded with goodies like chili con carne, Fritos, rice, cheese, and a plethora of fresh toppings.
Ingredients
- For the chili con carne
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 2 teaspoons taco seasoning
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ pounds ground beef
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- ½ cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 (15 ½-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- For the burritos
- 4 large burrito-sized flour tortillas
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 ½ cup cooked yellow rice
- 2 cups Fritos
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- ¾ cup corn kernels
- ½ cup diced fresh tomatoes
- ¼ cup sliced pickled jalapeños
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup chopped fresh scallions
Directions
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Once hot, add the onions and saute for 2 minutes.
- Add the taco seasoning, cumin, chili powder, oregano, and salt to the pot. Stir to combine and saute for 1 minute more.
- Add the ground beef to the pot. Stir to combine and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the ground beef has browned.
- Add the tomato sauce, beef broth, and tomato paste to the pot. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
- Once simmering, reduce the heat to low, and add the pinto beans.
- Stir to combine and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- To assemble the burritos, place the tortillas on a clean work surface, and spread with sour cream.
- Top with yellow rice, Fritos, and cheese.
- Spoon approximately ⅔ cup of the chili on top of the rice, chips, and cheese.
- Top the chili with corn, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and scallions.
- Roll up each burrito into a tight cylinder.
- Cut the burritos in half before serving.
Can I make chili con carne in advance?
I highly recommend making your chili ahead of time. There's some culinary science at work when we allow our chili a day to rest. The big contributing factor to well-rested chili is flavor melding. Most of the spices we use in this recipe are fat-soluble, meaning they dissolve and disperse best when cooked in oil (not implying that our chili is super fatty, it isn't, I promise). We accomplish some of that disbursement when we saute the spices and onions together. That work continues with time too, allowing for a full flavor distribution.
To safely rest your chili, make sure to cool it at room temperature first. I like putting my chili in smaller containers for a faster and safer cool time. You can also cover an icepack in plastic or tuck it into a zipper baggie and submerge that into the center of your chili for efficient cooling from the inside-out. Once the chili has cooled, place it in the refrigerator, covered, and cool overnight. Reheat in a large pot over medium to medium-low heat until hot.
What are tips for rolling the perfect burrito?
The perfect burrito roll begins with picking the right tortillas. For this recipe, you want big flour tortillas — look for packaging that says "large" or "burrito-sized." Next, you want those tortillas to be super soft. Soft tortillas are much easier to roll and we won't run the risk of having a blow-out.
When assembling the burritos, keep the filling confined to the center of the tortilla with ample clearance around the sides. Start filling with the mostly dry ingredients and then add the juicier toppings. In this recipe we start with the rice, corn chips, and cheese, ingredients that absorb well and keep our tortillas from getting soggy.
It also helps to apply a sealant — in this case, our sealant is the sour cream that we spread over the surface of the burrito. This helps to hold the burrito's shape and secure the seams.
When rolling, tuck in the sides or edges over the filling to conceal. Then, firmly roll into a tight cylinder. You can always secure your burritos with toothpicks or wrap in aluminum foil for further unraveling prevention.