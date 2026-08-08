The Hands Down Best Caesar Salads Across The US
Ever since restaurateur Caesar Cardini created the Caesar salad at his restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico, in the early 1920s, the dish has been delighting diners with its crunchy, tangy, cheesy goodness. There's just something so satisfying about that classic formula of crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a dressing made with eggs, garlic, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce (or anchovies) and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese. The salad is a staple at countless restaurants in the U.S., some of which truly excel at crafting it.
Being the huge Caesar salad fans that we are, we made it our mission to find out which restaurants around the country serve the absolute best versions. Sure, there are plenty of top-notch chain restaurant Caesar salads, but our goal was to find independent spots that consistently get called out for their takes on this iconic dish. We uncovered versions ranging from classic recipes prepared tableside to unique takes featuring add-ins like smoked whitefish and chicories. Based on glowing customer reviews and praise from food critics, these are some of the absolute best Caesar salads across the U.S.
Monkey Bar in New York City, New York
Established in 1936, Monkey Bar is a New York City institution. It's known for its potent cocktails and succulent steaks, as well as its old-school steakhouse vibes with red leather booths and a large mural featuring caricatures of celebrities. Like many a swanky steakhouse, it offers a Caesar salad, but with some interesting twists. While it features romaine tossed with a classic Caesar dressing, it swaps croutons for potato chips and adds smoked whitefish.
Although Monkey Bar's Whitefish Caesar isn't exactly typical, countless diners absolutely love it, many of whom say the contemporary twists take it to the next level. For example, one reviewer said on YouTube, "Dressing was so interesting because it was smoky. It had a little bit of fish on it, but it wasn't fishy. And also there were chips instead of croutons, which I thought was so cool." Another reviewer on Instagram said that everything about the salad hit the spot, adding, "I was amazed how well the flavors came together in every bite."
(212) 404-0365
60 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022
Bestia in Los Angeles, California
Located in a converted warehouse, Bestia is a convivial place to tuck into contemporary Italian dishes and tip back a few drinks. It's often cited as one of the best places to eat pasta in Los Angeles, and the pizzas get plenty of hype too. However, many say you would be remiss to skip the Herb Caesar Salad. In fact, some diners claim it's their favorite thing on the menu, with one reviewer on TikTok saying that it was "Honestly one of the best salads I've ever had."
There are a few things that set Bestia's Caesar salad apart. For one, it features not only romaine lettuce but also endive to give it extra crunch. Then you have lemon zest for pops of brightness, umami-packed Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and squid ink breadcrumbs. Diners love the execution, with one fan commenting on Reddit, "They slather each leaf with dressing. Amazing." Many also mention how each component is delicious and contributes to making the salad pretty close to perfection.
(213) 514-5724
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Little Water in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Seafood is the main draw at Little Water, a Michelin-recommended eatery in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square. In fact, the fresh catches are so good that the restaurant earned a place on our list of the best seafood spots in every state, and Chef Randy Rucker was also nominated for a James Beard Award. If you're looking for some greenery to go with dishes like the smoked fish pate, scallop aguachile, and whole fried snapper, many say you can't go wrong with the Caesar-like Salad.
Little Water is another spot that adds its own unique twists to the classic dish. It starts with little gem lettuce leaves that are tossed in a savory dressing, then topped with bits of crispy nori, generous lashings of grated St. Malachi cheese, and toasted benne (nutty seeds from West Africa similar to sesame seeds and common in the South). Diners love the salad's ample serving and rich flavors. As one Reddit user said, "The not so ceasar salad of spectacular portion size is beyond."
https://www.littlewaterphl.com/
215-337-3343
261 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tivoli in Seattle, Washington
Tivoli is a friendly neighborhood spot in Seattle, Washington, that describes its food as "Italian-American-ish." Pizzas are available all day, along with sandwiches and dishes like garlic knots and cold noodles. The Caesar Salad, however, is an offering that gets tons of hype from diners. It even wins over die-hard Caesar fans, like one reviewer who said on Instagram, "I've had a lot of Caesar salads lately — I've been on, like, a little Caesar salad kick — and this is probably the best one I've had."
The Caesar Salad at Tivoli features romaine lettuce and chicory tossed in Caesar dressing and dusted with a cloud of grated Parmesan and Pankograttato (breadcrumbs toasted with extra virgin olive oil and fresh herbs). You can also get it topped with anchovy filets. Diners love the freshness and savory flavors, and the lovely crunch you get from the breadcrumbs. One fan commented on an Instagram post, "Each breadcrumb is like a salty tear of joy because this salad is so beautiful."
https://www.tivoliseattle.com/
(206) 535-6054
730 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103
The Golden Steer in multiple locations
The Golden Steer is a Las Vegas institution that's been impressing guests with steakhouse classics like filet mignon and prime rib since 1958. It was Frank Sinatra's go-to steakhouse and has hosted plenty of other celebrities over the years, including Elvis, Nat King Cole, and Marilyn Monroe. One dish that's a big hit with stars and regular folks alike is the Famous Caesar Salad, which is prepared tableside from scratch. One Reddit user went so far as to call it "life-changing" and commented, "I dream of that salad."
The Caesar salad experience at the Golden Steer begins with a server whipping up the dressing in a large bowl on a cart next to your table. It includes Dijon mustard, chopped garlic, anchovy paste, an egg yolk, and olive oil whisked until emulsified. In goes a splash of red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco sauce, then the lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. It's worth noting that each order is for a minimum of two people and that it's only served tableside in the dining room (not the bar or lounge).
Multiple locations
Dan Tana's in Hollywood, California
Picture the quintessential Italian-American restaurant, and you'll probably conjure up something along the lines of Dan Tana's, with its red leather booths and tables draped with red-and-white checkered tablecloths. The menu features classic dishes like spaghetti carbonara and a chicken Parm that earned the restaurant a spot on our list of the best chicken Parmesan in every state. But before diving into your mains, you should give Nika's Caesar Salad a try, as countless diners say it's simply superb.
If you like your Caesar salads on the punchy side, then Dan Tana's version won't disappoint. Diners consistently rave about the house-made dressing with its garlicky, anchovy-infused flavors and the nice hit of lemon it gives. The romaine-based salad also comes with plenty of Parmesan and crunchy croutons. It's about as classic as it gets, and many say the kitchen nails the execution. As one reviewer posted on TikTok, "The dressing to lettuce ratio was PERFECT."
https://dantanasrestaurant.com/
310-275-9444
9071 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
High Hope Tavern in Westerly, Rhode Island
Nautical-themed High Hope Tavern is styled like an inviting New England tavern of yore, making it the perfect spot to tuck into seafood like oysters, fish and chips, and fried clam rolls. The menu also features land-based dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. If you want to start your meal off on a high note, numerous diners say the Caesar salad is to die for. In fact, many say it's one of the best Caesar salads you'll find anywhere in Rhode Island.
High Hope's Caesar salad features little gem lettuce leaves tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with a pillowy pile of Parmigiano cheese and crispy breadcrumbs. It may sound simple, but diners say it's expertly executed and ultra-flavorful. One reviewer described it on Instagram as, "A mountain of perfectly torn lettuce, shaved croutons, freshly grated parmesan, lightly dressed with the perfect kiss of lemon. Crisp, classic, and unforgettable." You can also get it topped with anchovies, grilled chicken, or salmon.
https://www.highhopetavern.com/
(401) 388-8450
18 High St, Westerly, RI 02891
Boludo in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Since 2018, Boludo has been impressing casual diners and chefs alike with its Argentinian empanadas, pizzas, and salads. In fact, it's one of Andrew Zimmern's favorite restaurants in his hometown of the Twin Cities. There are just two salads on the menu, one of which is a Caesar that diners rave about. It features romaine lettuce tossed in Boludo's own Caesar dressing and draped with a blanket of Reggianito cheese and a sprinkling of spicy breadcrumbs.
Diners love that Boludo's Caesar salad is familiar but also has unique twists, like the salty Reggianito, which is a cow's milk Parmesan made in Argentina. The crunchy breadcrumbs offer a nice change from croutons, and they add just a touch of heat. Overall, diners find it incredibly crave-worthy. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "The lettuce was so fresh and crispy, and the breadcrumbs were a little bit spicy. It was exactly how I want my Caesar salad to taste." Some even say it steals the show from the empanadas and pizza.
Multiple locations
Sammie's Italian in Austin, Texas
Austin is renowned for being the U.S. city with the most Michelin-starred barbecue restaurants, but if it's a Caesar salad you're craving, many say Sammie's Italian is the place you need to hit up. This lively spot is often packed with diners tucking into bowls of pasta, hearty steaks, and the restaurant's famous Caesar Salad alla Tommy. The latter features romaine lettuce coated in tangy Caesar dressing and topped with grated Parmesan and crispy chili breadcrumbs to kick things up a notch.
The Caesar Salad alla Tommy is available on the dinner menu and Friday lunch menu at Sammie's Italian, as well as sister restaurant Favorite Pizza next door. Regardless of where you get it, diners say it's an absolute winner. "Best salad ever constructed," commented one smitten diner on an Instagram post. Another diner said on TikTok, "This is supposed to be one of the best Caesar salads in Austin, and I would say it definitely lives up to that expectation."
(512) 474-2054
807 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
Pizz'Amici in Chicago, Illinois
Although it only opened in 2024, Pizz'Amici has already earned tons of accolades from numerous publications, including a spot on our list of the best tavern-style pizza joints in Chicago. Diners have plenty of great things to say about the pizzas with their super crispy thin crusts and enticing toppings. However, if you're looking for a fantastic add-on to your meal, many say you shouldn't sleep on the Caesar salad. Diners say it's fresh, crunchy, tangy, and savory all at the same time.
Pizz'Amici does a few things differently with its Caesar salad, starting with the mix of leafy greens used in place of romaine lettuce. The greens are tossed with the restaurant's house Caesar dressing, copious amounts of grated Parmesan, delicate white anchovies, and pangrattato (crispy breadcrumbs). Not only is the salad visually appealing, but diners say it has great textures and tastes absolutely amazing. According to Eater, "Each bite delivers salty, savory flavors, with the breadcrumbs adding a satisfying crunch."
(312) 285-2382
1215 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Pizza Delicious in New Orleans, Louisiana
Ask where to find the best pizza in New Orleans, and many locals will point you toward Pizza Delicious. On any given day, you can find people lined up at the counter to get their hands on the New York-style thin-crust pizzas and sides like salads and garlic knots. The Caesar salad is a fan favorite because it offers classic Caesar elements like romaine lettuce, Parmigiano cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing, as well as unique touches like red onion and flat, round croutons.
Many diners agree that it's the creamy anchovy-laced dressing that makes Pizza Delicious' Caesar salad so tasty. One Reddit user said, "I literally buy pints of their dressing. It's so good." People also love that you can amp up your salad with items like grilled chicken, white anchovies, and prosciutto, and they say that you'd be hard-pressed to find a better version anywhere else. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "This is the best salad in New Orleans. I will die on this hill."
(504) 676-8482
617 Piety, New Orleans, LA 70117
Gretel in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago eatery Gretel is known for many things, including its stellar burger and stand-out prime rib that earned it a spot on our list of restaurants serving the best prime rib in the U.S. And based on numerous reviews, it also deserves a shout-out for its divine Smoked Trout Caesar salad. This much-loved menu item features a combination of little gem lettuce leaves, Caesar dressing with smoked trout, Parmesan, and crunchy croutons.
You might think that the smoked trout would make this salad extra fishy, but diners say that's not the case. The fish is cut into tiny pieces and mixed into the dressing, which also features creamy egg yolks. Many say the dressing is perfectly tangy and garlicky, and that it works beautifully with the fresh greens and house-made croutons. For many diners, it's a must-have order. As one Reddit user said, "I'm obsessed with this salad and eat it at least once a month!"
(773) 770-3427
2833 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
The Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside, Florida
Helmed by chef Thomas Keller, The Surf Club Restaurant is one of just a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants in Miami, Florida. This stylish spot offers elegant Art Deco touches and a menu of classic continental dishes, such as lobster thermidor, beef Wellington, and Madeira-glazed mushrooms. According to many diners, one of the best dishes to start your meal with is the classic Caesar salad.
The Surf Club Restaurant's Caesar is prepared tableside, so you can watch it come together from start to finish. Your server will roll up a cart laden with all the fixings, then proceed to whip together a dressing featuring ingredients like egg yolk, garlic, and anchovy. Everything is whisked together until creamy and tossed with romaine leaves. The final touches include a layer of snowy cheese and a sprinkling of house-made croutons. Diners say it's pretty near perfect, like one reviewer on Reddit who said that it was "top three if not the best Caesar I've ever had."
https://www.surfclubrestaurant.com/
(305) 768-9440
9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
Marcel in Atlanta, Georgia
From the minute you step inside French-inspired steakhouse Marcel, you know you're in for a special meal. The softly lit dining room features cushy leather booths, dangling chandeliers, and waiters dressed to the nines in tuxedos. There is also a special station where servers prepare Caesar salads "à la minute," making the dressing entirely from scratch. And beyond the fun theater-like aspect to the salad creation, diners say it's downright delicious.
Marcel's Caesar salad dressing features classic ingredients like egg yolk, capers, and anchovies muddled and emulsified with olive oil. Fresh romaine lettuce is added to the bowl, along with hand-torn, seasoned croutons, and everything is tossed together before being plated and topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. According to many diners, it's simply impeccable. As one fan commented on an Instagram post, "First time I ever had Caesar salad from Marcel I literally shed a tear. It was phenomenal."
(404) 665-4555
1170 Howell Ml Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
Methodology
To narrow down the restaurants serving the best Caesar salads in the United States, we pored over customer reviews on numerous platforms and accolades from esteemed food critics and guides. We looked at reviews from within the past year to ensure the details were up to date, and we only included spots that had multiple reviews stating the Caesar salads are seriously special. Each place on this list consistently gets called out for its top-notch Caesar salad, with diners commenting on everything from the freshness of the ingredients to the exceptional dressing and great balance of accoutrements.