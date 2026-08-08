The Hands Down Best Caesar Salads Across The US

Ever since restaurateur Caesar Cardini created the Caesar salad at his restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico, in the early 1920s, the dish has been delighting diners with its crunchy, tangy, cheesy goodness. There's just something so satisfying about that classic formula of crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a dressing made with eggs, garlic, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce (or anchovies) and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese. The salad is a staple at countless restaurants in the U.S., some of which truly excel at crafting it.

Being the huge Caesar salad fans that we are, we made it our mission to find out which restaurants around the country serve the absolute best versions. Sure, there are plenty of top-notch chain restaurant Caesar salads, but our goal was to find independent spots that consistently get called out for their takes on this iconic dish. We uncovered versions ranging from classic recipes prepared tableside to unique takes featuring add-ins like smoked whitefish and chicories. Based on glowing customer reviews and praise from food critics, these are some of the absolute best Caesar salads across the U.S.